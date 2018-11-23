5 Best Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals on Amazon

The last time the price on this machine was this low was 2015. You can find decent espresso machines for $247 and this one is $247 off for Black Friday.

For someone who wants their own espresso machine without needing to dedicate a lot of counter space, X-Small Vapore from Saeco may be the perfect gift. This maker is a combination coffee grinder, espresso machine, and milk steamer to turn whole bean coffee into hot cappuccinos.

The ceramic grinder has five distinct settings so you can customize the strength of your espresso to your tastes. This also frees up counter space from needing to keep a dedicated grinder around. The brewing unit has a pre-immersion system, automatically cleans the brewing circuit with water for a fresher taste, and the unit lifts up off the rest of the machine for easier, more thorough cleaning.

The X-Small Vapore has a traditional steam arm so you can heat up the milk of your choice to a velvety texture as well as create thick foam.

For all the features that it has, the X-Small Vapore is simple to use with few buttons and easy to understand controls. You don't have to be an experienced barista to create an incredible latte with this machine.