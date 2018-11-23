5 Best Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals on Amazon

We all start every day with coffee so treat yourself or a loved one this holiday season with a coffee maker that gives a luxury coffee house experience in their own kitchen–but at a fraction of normal prices. These are the best Black Friday coffee machine deals of 2018.
$247 Off Saeco X-Small Vapore Automatic Espresso MachinePrice: $351.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatic cleaning after every brew
- Milk frothing arm
- Five setting grinder for your taste preferences
- Heats up fast
- Pre-immersion of grounds
- Only uses whole bean
- Steam arm is a little loud
- Too small for making multiple cups at a time
The last time the price on this machine was this low was 2015. You can find decent espresso machines for $247 and this one is $247 off for Black Friday.
For someone who wants their own espresso machine without needing to dedicate a lot of counter space, X-Small Vapore from Saeco may be the perfect gift. This maker is a combination coffee grinder, espresso machine, and milk steamer to turn whole bean coffee into hot cappuccinos.
The ceramic grinder has five distinct settings so you can customize the strength of your espresso to your tastes. This also frees up counter space from needing to keep a dedicated grinder around. The brewing unit has a pre-immersion system, automatically cleans the brewing circuit with water for a fresher taste, and the unit lifts up off the rest of the machine for easier, more thorough cleaning.
The X-Small Vapore has a traditional steam arm so you can heat up the milk of your choice to a velvety texture as well as create thick foam.
For all the features that it has, the X-Small Vapore is simple to use with few buttons and easy to understand controls. You don't have to be an experienced barista to create an incredible latte with this machine.
Find more Saeco X-Small Vapore Espresso Machine information and reviews here.
$207 Off Cuisinart Coffee Center MakerPrice: $157.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Charcoal water filters in tanks
- Create your own pod-free single serving
- Brew strength in customizable
- Permanent gold-tone filter
- Can't use actual coffee pods
- No espresso or milk foamer
- Water filters need to be replaced now and then
The Coffee Center by Cuisinart is 57 percent off for Black Friday and it combines the best of both worlds with a 12-cup carafe drip coffee side and a coffee-pod compatible side for single cup brewing. The filter is a gold-tone permanent filter that never needs to be replaced and there's a mini filter for the pod side for single-serving brewing of whatever kind of coffee you want.
There are charcoal filters in each of the water reservoirs to ensure you're brewing with purified water for an improved cup of coffee. The warming plate keeps your carafe warm and you can adjust the heat of the plate so you can be sure it won't burn your coffee.
The amount of money taken off this Coffee Center for Black Friday is enough to buy a luxury, high-tech coffee machine so this is a sale to take note of.
Find more $207 Off Cuisinart Coffee Center Maker information and reviews here.
34% Off Mr. Coffee 4 Cup Coffee Maker With Permanent FilterPrice: $19.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatically pauses brewing when you remove pot
- Gold-tone filter never needs replacing
- Simple to operate
- Only makes four cups
- Nothing fancy about it
- Hot plate can burn coffee if left too long
Save money with this simple drip coffee brewer from Mr. Coffee both with Black Friday deals and from the fact that it comes with a gold-tone filter that never needs to be replaced.
The gold-tone filter basket is completely reusable so you'll never have to buy coffee filters again or deal with grounds when paper filters inevitably fold up on themselves and fail. It's also better for the environment because it reduces your paper consumption and waste.
An auto-pause feature stops the brewing cycle if you remove the pot and then restarts it once the pot is replaced, making it easier for you to pour yourself a cup before the entire pot is done without dripping.
The four cup size is good to fill two large coffee mugs making it perfect for a single person who brings a tumbler to go or a couple to have their coffee in the morning together.
Find more Mr Coffee 4 Cup Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
$50 Off Ninja Coffee BarPrice: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brews regular and coffee pods
- Create your own pod filter basket
- Permanent gold-tone filter
- Steamless milk frother
- Brew strengths
- Pre-immersion of grounds
- Can have frothed cold milk
- Frother won't warm milk
- Can be annoying to clean
- Frother won't me as silky as with steam
This coffee bar from Ninja is half off for Black Friday and it's got tons of bells and whistles to swoon over. It can brew anywhere from a 10-cup carafe to a pod-less single serving.
I love that you can brew a single cup in their pod-sized permanent filter without all the waste of standard pods. The simple controls make it easy to brew the amount and strength that you want from classic, rich, over ice, specialty, and cafe forte. Each uses different factors like water temperature and pre-infusion for a variety of flavors and bodies.
There is an attached milk frother that uses a whisking motion instead of steam so you can froth up cold milk in summer without heating it up. The addition of the frother allows you to have coffee house flavors at home at half the normal price this Black Friday.
$29 Off Mr. Coffee Café Steam Espresso & Cappuccino MachinePrice: $80.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to fill removable water tank
- Brews espresso and froths milk
- Includes one and two ounce brewing baskets
- Removable drip catcher
- Brewing unit lifts off for cleaning
- Manual espresso and steam
- Longer warm up times
- A little loud
f you're on a budget, Mr. Coffee has espresso machines that have all the tools you need to create delicious drinks without breaking the bank.
My partner (a former barista) and I have used the predecessor to this machine for years and our biggest complaint has only been that the water tank is annoying to refill--but they've fixed that with this machine. The water reservoir lifts off so you can bring it to the sink and fill it up, instead of having to go back and forth with a glass to fill your tank.
This machine uses the same metal basket arm design to brew your espresso that coffee houses do. There are swappable baskets for one or two-ounce shots that you fill with the included scoop and tamper. The arm slots into the brewer and then you manually pull your espresso.
That means you can't flip the switch and walk away from it because the machine won't stop pouring espresso until you switch it off. That never bothered me because it's a quick brewing process so it's no trouble to stand there for 30 seconds or so. If you do have an overflow, there is a drip tray that's removable for easier cleaning. The brewing unit also lifts off the base for periodic cleaning.
The traditional steam arm froths milk to a velvety texture and is easy to clean with a damp paper towel after using. For the money, you can make some incredible drinks with this machine that rival more expensive brands.
Find more Mr. Coffee Café Steam information and reviews here.
Humans have been drinking coffee since the 15th century and I see no reason to stop now. According to folklore and the National Coffee Association, coffee was discovered when a goat herder noticed after his goats wouldn't sleep at night after eating coffee berries. Thank goodness for goats, right?
We've all had bad coffee (many of us have made bad coffee) but once you've had properly brewed coffee or espresso, it's impossible to go back.
Brewing tips for better coffee.
- Skip the pre-ground stuff. I know it's more convenient, but skipping this one step sacrifices serious flavor. Always buy whole bean and grind just before brewing.
- Don't refrigerate your beans. Coffee is absorbent and will soak up moisture and flavors from other food in your fridge. Keep your beans in an airtight container in a cool dark place.
- Do freeze a portion of coffee beans as a last resort if you're not going to be using it within a month, but don't keep them frozen much longer than a month themselves. Coffee is one of those things you want to buy often to keep it fresh.
- Choose the right grind. The general rules are fine grind for espresso, medium grind for drip coffee, and coarse grind for French press. If you want your coffee stronger, use a finer grind and if you want it weaker try a coarser grind.
- Pre-soak your grounds. Blooming your coffee grounds by dampening them with hot water about a minute before brewing will allow you to extract more flavor from your coffee for a more rounded, silky cup.
Luckily, many of the automatic coffee machines these days take care of these things all by themselves.
