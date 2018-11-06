10 Best Fully Decorated Artificial Christmas Trees for 2018

Let’s face it: stringing up Christmas lights can be a pain. They’re usually tangled from the year before, and getting them to sit just right in the branches takes some amount of effort. Even seasons professionals find themselves re-situating them and occasionally coming up short when trying to plug them in. Fortunately, you needn’t wrestle with all that. Pre-lit and even pre-decorated trees abound. Most models come in an all-white and multi-color light option. There are massive room-filling pre-lit Christmas trees, as well as smaller versions meant to sit on tables. If you’re nostalgic for that certain little ceramic tree your parents had, you’ll be please to know you can still buy that, too.
If you’re sick of dealing with tangled strings of lights, consider out list of the top ten best pre-list and pre-decorated Christmas trees:
National Tree "Feel-Real" Downswept Douglas Fir TreePrice: $369.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 750 dual-mode LED lights
- 1,867 branch tips
- Realistic look and feel
- Hinged branch construction
- Very heavy
- Proprietary switch and connector system
- Replacement parts hard to find
- If using a timer, lights will default to white when they turn on (must manually select the color mode)
This is pretty close to top of the line when it comes to artificial trees. The branches of this Douglas Fir are specifically designed to feel as real as possible, which also creates a nicer illusion when looking at it, too. Available in three sizes from 7.5 feet to ten feet, you also get a relatively high number of those branches, with the smallest tree boasting 1,867 branch tips. The 750 LEDs are selectable between white and multi-colored, so you can choose your look by the day throughout the season. In addition to the Douglas Fir, National Tree has a Frasier Fir that is also made to feel and look real.
Kurt Adler Pre-Lit Point Pine Tree, MulticolorPrice: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 350 lights
- 1,026 branch tips
- Metal stand
- Easy to setup and take down
- Takes some time to fluff up
- Not as realistic-looking
- Light placement may be uneven
- May lean to one side
For considerably less than the National Tree Company options, this Kurt Adler tree is a very nice possibility. This one features 350 multicolored lights and stands seven feet tall. The bottom width is 46 inches, which will provide a good amount of Christmas tree presence in your living room. If you should prefer one with white lights, you can get that here. Kurt Adler is an established name in Christmas decorations, so you should be in good hands with this.
Northlight Pre-Lit Eastern Pine Slim Artificial Christmas TreePrice: $578.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 800 white lights
- 2,509 branch tips
- Hinged branch construction
- Expensive
- 56 inch diameter at bottom may be difficult to accommodate
- Heavy
If you’re in search of a tree lit with all white lights, this might be the one to consider. This is a fairly large tree, so it’s recommended for larger rooms. It stands ten feet high and has a 62 inch girth at the bottom, so make sure you have plenty of room for this one. This pine tree offers 2,509 branch tips for placing plenty of ornaments, as well as 800 clear lights.
Vickerman Sparkle White Spruce Artificial Christmas TreePrice: $67.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 400 white lights (6.5 foot size)
- 865 branch tips (6.5 foot size)
- Efficient LEDs
- Easy to assemble
- LED lights brighter than incandescent
- May be smaller than advertised sizes
- Fluffing branches takes time
- Definitely not a natural look
Some folks love the white tree look. It’s very crystalline and pristine and goes better with some architecture and decor. Naturally, they make pre-lit white Christmas trees. Like the tree itself, the lights are all white, as well. This is the minimalist approach, for those who don’t want to inject a lot of silly colors into their season. If you don’t love this option, National Tree Company has a Dunhill Fir for a little less, and a Wispy Willow for a little more.
National Tree MJ3-24BGLO-1 Majestic Fir Tree in Burgundy Cloth Bag with 35 Clear Lights, 24 InchPrice: $29.42Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 35 white lights
- Lights stay on if one burns out
- 12 inch cord
- Perfect size for tabletops
- Labeled for indoor and outdoor use, but base fabric won’t fare well outside
- Somewhat expensive for what it is
- Unlikely to get a topper to stay on
Sometimes all you need is a tiny tree. Maybe you’re spending Christmas someplace where you can’t have a huge tree, or maybe you want to have a tree in every room of the house. The tradeoff for how easy these trees are to handle is that they’re kind of difficult to light. The strings are usually just too big for these tiny trees. Fortunately, this one is pre-lit with 35 white lights and is pretty much ready to go where ever you need it. They even make miniature ornaments, glass balls, and star toppers to match.
Holiday Stuff American Star Pine Pre-Lit Christmas TreePros:
Cons:
- Fiber optic lights
- Lighted globe, pinecone, and berry decorations
- Six feet tall, 32 inches wide at bottom
- Stand can be wobbly
- May have to spend some time reconfiguring the branches
- Some decorations may break during shipping
More than just getting a tree that’s pre-lit, the demands of the holiday season may mean you don’t have to decorate a tree, either. Fortunately, there are options for pre-decorated, as well. This particular six foot tree comes in two pieces with the decorations affixed to the branches. The lights of this tree are both the fiber optic pine needle ends and the lighted globe ornaments. The overall effect is lovely and somewhat rustic.
Hammacher Schlemmer The 6′ Pop-Up Poinsettia TreePros:
Cons:
- Easy pop-up setup
- 200 lights and 70 poinsettias
- Single top branch for a tree topper
- Storage size is only 32 inches by 5 inches
- Relatively few lights make for a dim tree
- May be too specific for your main tree
- Bows are somewhat crowded
If you’re going to go pre-decorated, it makes a certain amount of sense to get something with a theme. And, as we discussed in our post on post on garlands, if you’re a cat owner, what better way to get festive poinsettias in your home safely than artificial flowers. This is a pop-up style tree that comes densely decorated with 70 flowers and 200 lights. This one also has an advantage over some other artificial Christmas trees in that it is very light at only 10 pounds.
Northlight Pre-Lit Pop Up Decorated Red/Gold Artificial Christmas TreePrice: $111.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 350 white lights
- Lights stay on if one burns out
- Shatterproof ornaments
- Easy pop-up setup
- Not at all realistic-looking
- Ribbon cheaper than some options
- Somewhat more sparsely decorated (this may be fine if you plan to add your own ornaments)
- May take some time to arrange
This tree is done up in classic Christmas colors, with red and gold bulbs, poinsettias, and ribbons. It comes pre-lit with 350 white lights, which will stay on even if one burns out. It’s 31 inches across at its widest point and stands six feet tall, so this may be better suited to somewhat smaller places. You’ll want to look elsewhere if you want something more realistic looking, but this one is made for elegant convenience. There’s also a gold and silver version and a purple and silver version.
National Tree Carolina Pine Tree with 86 Flocked ConesPrice: $293.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 750 white lights
- 1,393 branch tips
- Decorated with rustic pine cones
- Hinged branch construction
- Expensive
- Not completely decked out — for those who want a more restrained look
- Not quite as amazing as the photograph
- Carolina Pine style needles make adding ornaments challenging
If you’re envisioning something a little more subdued and rustic, this might be a good option for you. Keeping with National Tree Company’s theme of making realistic-looking trees, this Carolina Pine is decorated with 750 lights and 86 flocked pinecones, bringing an element of nature into your home for the holidays. It would be perfectly lovely as-is, but if you were to add just one more decorative element, like these embossed gold balls, you’d have a very refined, very lovely tree this year.
National Tree 48 Inch Fiber Optic Ornament Fireworks Tree with Gold Top Star and Multicolored Lights in Gold BasePrice: $94.61Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fiber optic fireworks lighting
- Multicolor bulb ornaments
- Gold base and star topper
- Perfect size for tabletops
- Expensive
- Constantly changing lights might not be everyone’s cup of tea
- Branches may need a lot of fluffing
Finally, if you need your mini tree to be fully decorated, this is a fantastic option. The lights on this tree are actually fiber optic, and change constantly, giving the impression of fireworks. It’s a dazzling tree that stands apart from many other options. It stands 48 inches high and is trimmed with plastic bulb ornaments and includes a gold star topper. Choose this if you want something really interesting for your smaller tree setup. If you’re looking for something more on the traditional side, you could try this Best Choice Products 22 inch tree, which is battery operated and decorated with gold balls and red berries.
