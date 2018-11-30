4 Best Life Size Nativity Scenes for Your Yard

Are you looking to create a dramatic holiday statement year? Nothing celebrates the true meaning of the Christmas season like life size outdoor Nativity sets. They recreate the beautiful and serene scene in Bethlehem on the night of Christ’s birth. Whether you choose a massive silhouette style Nativity that encompasses your entire front yard, or you start building on your outdoor decorations this year with lovely lighted figures of Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus, a life size Nativity scene will delight everyone who comes to, or passes by, your home during the holidays.

Many life size outdoor Nativity scenes come in sets that you can add to year after year, so if budget is an issue, start simple, and continue to add features like the Wisemen, angels, animals and more. Some are lighted from the inside, while others would be more beautiful with the addition of solar LED spotlights to set them off. (We love those for their cord-free ease.) The outdoor Nativity sets we’ve featured here are absolutely weather resistant, so you needn’t worry about that Christmas snowstorm, and many come in convenient kits that are super-easy to assemble, and simple to store once Christmas has passed. Check out our favorite Best Life Size Outdoor Nativity Sets.

1. Amazon #1 Best Seller: Nativity Scene Holy Family with Lights

This beautiful lighted blow mold Nativity scene will make a great addition to your outdoor holiday décor. Made of durable polyresin It’s built to withstand outdoor weather, but it can be used indoors as well. During the day, the pearlized white of Joseph, Mary and Baby Jesus provides added interest and glow to your holiday decorations, and the painted features enhance each figure’s appearance. At night the nativity scene illuminates Joseph at 28 inches tall, Mary at 27 inches tall and Baby Jesus at 14 inches. For a slightly larger version of the holy family, you can get a slightly different looking set here. Collect all the additional pieces to create the perfect Nativity scene, including the Three Wisemen, Donkey, Camel, Sheep, Shepherd with Sheep, and Cow.

Price: $68.99

2. MyNativity Christmas Outdoor Nativity Set

This beautifully detailed life size outdoor nativity set, designed in silhouette, will touch your heart at every glance. It is the perfect display to celebrate Christ’s birth and share that joy with your neighbors. This outdoor nativity set is made of the high quality, UV protected, solid PVC sheets. And assembly is super quick and easy. Most people say they don’t even need to look at the instructions. It ships in a custom designed box that you can use to store your outdoor nativity set once Christmas has passed. In addition to life size, you can also get this set in medium and large sizes, to fit your needs and the size of your yard. You can also get a basic nativity set, although this complete version includes 11 more characters. It comes with the basic Nativity scene – manger, star, Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus and a lamb – but it also includes the donkey and angel, Three Wisemen with their camel, the standing shepherd set, and the ‘A Child is Born’ message piece. No fasteners or screws are needed. The nativity is secured into place at 4 tie-down points with stakes hammered into your soil.

Price: $3,136.88

3. Outdoor Nativity Store Complete Life Size Outdoor Nativity Set

The beautiful life size outdoor Nativity scene lets you display the true meaning of Christmas in bold, elegant colors. Perfect for any lawn, yard or garden, the Nativity scene is made of all-weather, fade-resistant PVC plastic. Perfectly convenient, this outdoor Nativity set can be assembled in minutes with just a hammer. Better yet, it packs up and stores just as easily. At 78 inches tall, this set includes Mary holding the baby Jesus, Joseph, the straw filled cradle and collapsible stable with the star on top, along with the Three Wisemen, beautiful angels and animals too. If you’re really looking to just start your outdoor Nativity collection this year, or budget is a big consideration, you can get just the Holy Family Nativity Set for about a quarter of the cost.

Price: $1,199.99

4. Home Accents Holiday 440-Light LED Giant Nativity Scene

Let all who happen by your house, or are welcomed into your home, enjoy the true reason for the season. This giant LED lighted outdoor Nativity set stands 10 feet tall, making a bold statement when you display it in your yard during the holidays. Unique and colorful, the life size holy family scene is constructed with a durable metal frame covered by a PVC tinsel coating to that it shines both day and night. This life size Nativity set features 440 glittering LED lights, expertly arranged on the sculpture, to create the optimal lighting effect. This beautiful Nativity scene is sure to brighten your yard and your perspective, all season long. At just over six feet tall, the Home Accents Holiday LED Lighted Burlap Nativity Scene is also beautiful, colorful and a joyous expression of the Christmas season.

Price: $204.75

