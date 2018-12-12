28 Best Christmas Gifts Under $50 (2018)

Our Review

This is not your average soap. The Beekman goat soap is inspired by a historic farm in New York, and brings "farm-to-skin" care into the home with triple-milled soap bars. Each bar is made with goat milk, which is extremely mineral rich and good for the skin.

Goat milk and human skin have the same pH balance, meaning goat milk soap is hydrating and gentle. It calms and protects skin from frigid, dry winter elements. The soaps are also made with 100 percent vegetable extract and all-natural botanicals and extracts.

They're made in the U.S., all with farm-fresh ingredients. Plus, they come in gorgeous packaging and a set of four. Give the whole set, or separate them and add them as a topper to different gifts for different people. Everyone will love this soap!