10 Best Christmas Stocking Holders For Your Home

Everyone knows that hanging your stockings by the chimney with care is a crucial part of decorating your home for the holidays. While arranging your stockings in a way that’s aesthetically pleasing is key, making sure that they’re also hung safely and securely is also important.

You’ll want to take into account a few things when you’re shopping for Christmas stocking hangers, most importantly the sturdiness of the hangers to make sure nothing falls into the fire below. You’ll also want to make sure that they go with the rest of your home decor or holiday decor. We recommend choosing a simple color scheme and sticking to it to avoid clashing between decorations.

Don’t fret if you don’t have a mantle, or if hanging things directly over the fireplace puts you on edge. There are quite a few attractive free standing stocking holders that work just as well. Shop them all below.

1. The Original MantleClip Stocking Holder Silver Four Pack

These reasonably priced stocking holders are a festive addition to your mantle. Each pack comes with four metal MantleClips, made of heavy and durable brass. The top portion is made of lightweight plastic silver designed like a reindeer, a snowman, a snowflake, and a tree. The clips are adjustable to fit most mantles, up to three inches thick. Protective pads are placed on the underside to prevent scratches. If you need more than four holders, you can purchase single stocking clips in the same designs here.

Price: $24.99

2. Cypress Home Wooden Mantel Sign

You don’t need a fireplace or a mantle to hang your Christmas stockings. If you’re worried about the hazard of hanging over a fireplace or simply don’t have a mantle in your home, this adorable sign can be hung anywhere in your home for the same effect. The sign measures 24 x 4.24 inches and is made of beautiful hand painted wood. You’ll be able to hang up to six stockings. If you don’t already have stockings at home, shop some simple and traditional red and white stockings here.

Price: $24.95 (11 percent off MSRP)

3. MantleClip Junior (Silver)

If you want the spotlight to be on the stockings rather than the hangers, these mantle clips are simple and understated, going almost undetected with your holiday decor. They are available in a slew of metal options including gold, brass, pewter, nickel, bronze, and silver and come four to a pack. These hooks have great reviews all around, and are useful around the house for hanging well after the holidays.

Price: $15

4. Christmas Trees Cast Iron Christmas Stocking Holder

If you have a more rustic styled home, we love these beautiful cast iron Christmas stocking holders for above your mantle. They’re understated and neutral, while still nodding to the holiday with their Christmas tree design. Don’t miss these rustic and personalized Christmas stockings to complete your holiday look.

Price: $32.88

5. Tall Metal Christmas Stocking Stand

Do you tend to over stuff your stockings? If so, hanging them on the mantle might not be the safest spot. Luckily, you can purchase a free standing Christmas stocking stand, that can sit right next to the fireplace or anywhere in the home for a beautiful display on Christmas morning. The stand comes in black (pictured above) or gold and holds up to eight stockings.

Price: $66.90

6. Cast Iron Decorative Christmas Tree Stocking Holder

Choosing a sturdy stocking holder is key. You can purchase this design with one, two, or three trees, depending on how many stocking you need to hang. Each holder measures eight inches and weighs two pounds, made of heavy iron that won’t budge or fall. If you like the idea of varying the design for each stocking, check out this assorted Christmas tree set from the same company.

Price: $85.52

7. Free Standing Christmas Stocking Hanger Holder

This stocking hanger is free standing, meaning that you can place it wherever you’d like to in your home with a simple, neutral, and understated design. The rack includes six silver stocking hangers, but can comfortably contain up to 10-12 pairs of stocking if you’d like to purchase additional hangers separately. It measures 34″ L x 33″ W x 17.5″ D. This similar stand is designed with festive colors and is made with wrought iron.

Price: $39.95

8. Decorative Christmas Stocking Hangers for Mantle & Fireplace

These gorgeous gold stocking holders are the perfect festive decoration for your mantle decor and can be purchase either in sets of four or as single holders. Since they’re made with heat resistant cast iron, you don’t have to worry about hanging them over a working fireplace. It’s also weighted to balance out when a stocking is hung on. You’ll find a soft protective material on the bottom, made to protect your mantle surface.

Price: $49.99

9. Reindeer Team Cut-Out Poses

For an understated and simple look, we love these black iron reindeer stocking holders, which measure 7×5 inches each. The pedestal bases are weighted with a hook to hang each stocking. If you want each hook to be personalized, check out these adorable chalkboard stocking holders, where you can switch up the names whenever need be.

Price: $36.95

10. Snowflake White Cast Iron Christmas Stocking Holder Set of Two

Some people love decorating with all white everything during the holidays. If you’re one of those people, you’ll love these white painted cast iron snowflake stocking holders, which come in a set of two for a very reasonable price. These measure roughly 4×5 inches each and can hold a fully stuffed stocking. If you like the snowflake motif, shop these alternative snowflake stocking holders to find your favorite design.

Price: $28.88

