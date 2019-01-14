10 Best Bath Mats: Compare, Buy & Save

Bathroom rugs are a must-have item in your bathroom, as they add a soft feel to a tile or linoleum floor, and can help absorb water. They also can be decorative, as you can choose a brightly colored or patterned rug to pull the look of your bathroom together. You can choose to have just one rug outside of your bath tub, or add a couple in front of your vanity and toilet as well.

When looking for a bathroom rug, make sure you measure your space first to be sure the rug will fit perfectly. If you have a small bathroom, a runner style rug is a good option as it will cover all the space you need without bunching up. If you have a lot of floor space, take advantage of it and use a few different rugs throughout the space. You also want to consider the rug material, as you want something that will feel soft on your feet, but can still be cleaned as bathroom rugs can get mildewy over time. Microfiber material is a good way to go, as it absorbs water well and dries quickly. Anti-slip backing is also a good thing to have, as it ensures the mats won’t slide around on a wet floor.

Read on for the our top picks of the best bathroom rugs.

1. Best Shag Bathroom Rug: Mayshine Non-Slip Shag Shower Mat

This bathroom rug has 2.5 centimeter shag that is nice and thick, so it feels really soft underneath your toes. There is an anti-slip backing so it stays in place, even with a lot of use. This bath rug also holds up to multiple machine washes, so you can be sure that it will last a long time. The bathroom rug is available in 20 by 32 inches, so it’s a nice that works in front of a vanity or outside a bath tub. Currently there are eight colors available ranging from turquoise to black, so it’s easy to color coordinate with the rest of your bathroom decor.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Shag material is very soft

Anti-slip backing

Machine washable

Cons:

Colors may be a little different in person

Backing may not be as sticky over time

2. Best Memory Foam Bathroom Rug: Magnificent Soft Memory Foam Bath Mat

Memory foam bathroom rugs are really great to have in front of your vanity, as that is the place you tend to stand the longest for brushing your teeth, fixing your hair, shaving, putting on make-up, etc. This bathroom rug has a slow recovering memory foam, so it’s ultra soft and supportive under your feet. The non-slip bathroom rug is hypoallergenic so it’s good for those who have sensitive skin, and it’s machine washable. Measuring at 20 inches by 32 inches, this bathroom rug is available in grey, chocolate, canvas, blue, charcoal, and sage green.

Price: $10.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Slow recovery memory foam

Soft to stand on for long periods of time

Hypoallergenic

Machine washable

Cons:

Non-slip material isn’t super sticky

Doesn’t absorb water very well

3. Best Extra Long Bathroom Rug: Uphome Extra Long Bathroom Rug

Measuring 18 inches wide by 48 inches long, this bathroom rug has some serious length. A longer bathroom rug is perfect running parallel to your bath tub, but it could also act as a runner on the main floor of your bathroom. This rug is made of 100% microfiber polyester so it’s very durable, and has an anti-slip rubber backing. The bathroom rug is machine washable, and is available in a variety of colors and patterns.

Price: $21.99 and up, depending on pattern

Pros:

Extra long

Microfiber polyester material is durable

Machine washable

Variety of colors and patterns

Cons:

Thin compared to some bathroom rugs

Too big for small bathrooms

4. Best Thick Bathroom Rug: KMAT Luxury Bathroom Rug

Nothing is worse than getting out of a relaxing warm bath and stepping on a cold floor. This luxury bathroom rug is super thick and fluffy, keeping your feet warm and feeling cozy. The bathroom rug is made with 100% microfiber, and it has well-stitched edges that keep the shag from shedding all over your floor or sticking to your wet feet. There is also a natural rubber bottom to prevent the rug from sliding around your bathroom floor. The 32 by 47 inches bathroom rug is machine washable, and is available in white and khaki.

Price: $35.19

Pros:

Thick and fluffy

Anti-slip backing

Machine washable

Made with non-shedding shag

Cons:

Lighter colors are harder to keep clean

May have a slight odor when first opened

5. Best Bathroom Rug Set: Over the Floor 5-Piece Bathroom Rug Set

If you’re looking to cover your entire bathroom with rugs, this five-piece set will do the trick. The set includes a runner, medium sized rug, small rug, toilet lid cover and a toilet rug, so it’s definitely designed for larger bathrooms. The good thing is, you can have your entire bathroom covered with just one purchase, which makes decorating easy. The floor rugs have a non-slip backing, and all of the rugs are made with absorbent, soft material. It is best to hand wash the rugs to ensure they last. The bathroom rug set is available in beige, gray, and brown.

Price: $49.95 and up

Pros:

Includes five bathroom rugs

Non-slip backing on floor rugs

Soft and absorbent

Three color choices

Cons:

Won’t work in smaller bathrooms

Hand wash only

May have an odor when first opened

6. Best Toilet Bathroom Rug: Stainmaster TruSoft Contour Bath Rug

Sometimes a toilet can look a little lonely when the rest of your bathroom is decorated. A toilet rug solves this problem, as it has a shape cutout to wrap around the edge of the toilet seat. This rug also helps keep your toes warm during a late night bathroom trip, as it is made with soft, plush fabric. The toilet rug has anti-slip backing so it won’t slide around when you stand up, and it is machine washable. The toilet bathroom rug is available in 10 colors ranging from linen to wasabi.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Perfect shape for putting around your toilet

Anti-slip backing

Machine washable

10 color choices

Cons:

May start to fray after multiple washings

More expensive than other bath mats

7. Best Cotton Bathroom Rugs: Utopia Towels Cotton Bath Mat

If you want a pure cotton bathroom rug (i.e. no rubber backing), this set of two bathroom rugs from Utopia Towels is a good option. Utopia Towels is known for creating nice quality bathroom products for a low price, and this pack of two bath mats is no different. The bathroom rugs are 21 inches by 34 inches, so they would look great placed outside of your bath or shower and in front of your vanity. They are made with 100% ring-spun cotton, so they are very absorbent and wash and dry well. They are also made from natural materials and are free from harmful chemicals, so you can rest easy knowing they are safe for your family to use. Colors available: black, white, champagne, purple, royal blue, and smoke gray.

Price: $13.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Made from 100% ring spun cotton

Comes with two mats for less than $20

Soft to the touch

Machine washable

Cons:

Will slide around since there is no anti-slip backing

May need to wash a few times to reduce lint

8. Best Kids Bathroom Rugs: WPM Blue Fish Bath Mat

This bathroom rug would look adorable in a kids bathroom, as it’s bright blue and is shaped like a fish. At 22 inches by 27 inches, it would look great outside of a bath tub or in front of a sink, and could also work just as a middle accent rug in a smaller bathroom. The bathroom rug is filled with memory foam, and the outside is 100% polyester so it’s very soft and comfortable to stand on. There is slip resistant material on the back to keep the rug in place, and the rug is machine washable.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Fish design is cute for a kids bedroom

Machine washable

Slip resistant backing

Memory foam is soft to stand on

Cons:

Only one color choice

Too thin for some people

9. Best Bamboo Bathroom Rugs: InterDesign Bamboo Floor Mat

Bamboo bathroom rugs are different than traditional bath mats, as they are made with a harder material than cotton or polyester bathroom rugs. This bamboo bath rug is made from natural bamboo, and has a water-resistant coating and fabric border. There is also non-skid backing, which will help keep it in place. The bamboo material will still prevent water from dripping onto your floor, even though it’s not necessarily an absorbent material like cotton. This bamboo rug is great if you want a more natural look in your bathroom, and it’s available in five different sizes.

Price: $8.96 and up, depending on size

Pros:

Bamboo has a more natural look

Water-resistant coating

Anti-slip backing

Five sizes to choose from

Cons:

Not super soft to stand on

Not machine washable

10. Best Microfiber Bathroom Rug: Toftbo Microfiber Bath Mat

You use microfiber material on your car because it’s the most absorbent, so why not use it as a bathroom rug, too? This bathroom rug is made of microfiber material which is super absorbent and dries quickly. Measuring at 24 inches by 35 inches, the rug is big but on the thin side, but it’s still soft to step on. There is no anti-slip backing, and the rug is available in seven colors: black, white, green, grey, dark blue, beige, and turquoise.

Price: $13.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Microfiber is super absorbent

Dries quickly

Machine washable

Larger bath mat

Cons:

No anti-slip backing

Too thin for some people

