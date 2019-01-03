5 Best Ninja Blenders: Your Easy Buying Guide

As this handy Ninja blender proves, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a high-quality blender. While it’s geared more towards personal use with its two-cup processor, the product accomplishes many different tasks. For example, you can use it to chop, blend, puree, dice, and mince food.

Quade blade technology promises ample power, uniform cutting, and can even crush ice. An included interchangeable 48-ounce master prep pitcher and 16-ounce master prep bowl make preparing drinks and dishes that much simpler. In the mood for a smoothie? Whip one up in no time with this unit’s handy frozen blending capability.