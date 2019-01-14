10 Best Plastic Adirondack Chairs: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you have a spacious backyard or a cute front porch, you need some patio furniture to dress up the space. Not only do you want your space to look nice, but you want somewhere comfy to sit so that you can enjoy the fruits of your labor (hey, yard work is hard work!). Garden furniture sets are awesome, but if you’re looking for something a little more small scale, a plastic adirondack chair may be just what you need.

With high backs, deep seats and big armrests, adirondack chairs are perfect for relaxing in while soaking up some sun, enjoying a cool beverage, or visiting with friends. The benefit to plastic adirondack chairs is that they are more weather-resistant than wood adriondack chairs and are easier to take care of and keep clean. While wood adirondack chairs typically require regular oil treatment to keep them looking nice, plastic adirondack chairs can just be hosed off or wiped down. Plastic adirondack chairs also come in a variety of colors and finishes, so it’s a fun way to incorporate a pop of color to your backyard. These chairs are already pretty comfortable, but to add even more comfort to your chair, just add an adirondack chair cushion and you’re all set.

Read on for a round-up of the best plastic adirondack chairs, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Wood-Looking Plastic Adirondack Chair: Lifetime 60064 Adirondack Chair

Made with UV-protected, weather-resistant polystyrene, this adirondack chair will not crack, chip or peel. The chair looks and feels like a wood chair, but because it’s made of plastic, you won’t have to worry about all of the upkeep that comes with a wood chair. The material is stain resistant and easy to clean, as all you have to do is wipe it down. You also don’t have to worry about rust, as the screws are made with stainless steel. The natural wood look will match any outdoor space, although it would look especially great surrounded by greenery.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

UV protected and weather resistant

Looks like wood

Easy to clean

Stain resistant

Cons:

Some reviewers had issues with the chair breaking down over time

Color of the chair is lighter than what is pictured

Assembly required

2. Best Durable Plastic Adirondack Chair: Trex Outdoor Furniture Adirondack Chair

Trex is known for creating high quality outdoor furniture, and this adirondack chair in their Cape Cod collection is no exception. Made in the USA, the chair is made from high-performance, recycled milk jug lumber and is held together by stainless steel screws. The chair is extremely low maintenance, as you won’t have to do more than wipe it down to keep it clean and in good condition. While the chair is very sturdy, it’s still soft to the touch so it’s great to lounge in for an entire afternoon or evening. With seven color choices available (classic white, charcoal black, rainforest canopy, sand castle, stepping stone, tree house, and vintage lantern), you won’t have trouble finding a chair that perfectly matches your patio.

Price: $369.55 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars

Weather resistant

Easy to clean

Multiple color choices

Cons:

Some reviewers note the back is a little too straight

Expensive compared to other chairs

May need extra tools to complete assembly

3. Best Big Plastic Adirondack Chair: Phat Tommy Folding Adirondack Chair

If you’re looking for an adirondack chair that’s on the bigger side, this chair from Phat Tommy offers plenty of seat space. The seat is 22 inches wide and has a depth of 18 inches, and the entire chair has a capacity of 450 pounds. Because of it’s sturdy, weather-resistant material, it’s also heavy enough that it won’t blow away in the wind. The extra bonus with this chair is that it also folds up, so you can easily store it when not in use. The chair is made in the USA and also comes with a 10 year warranty. There are also multiple color choices, so you can keep it classic or go for a bold blue or sunny yellow to brighten up your back yard. Colors available: black, blue, brown, green, red, tan, teal, white, yellow, dark red, tan-black, weather-black, weather-green, and weatherwood.

Price: $277 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Weight capacity of 450 pounds

Folds up for easy storage

10 year warranty

Multiple colors available

Cons:

Heavier weight material can make them hard to move

Some reviewers note they could use extra lumbar support

On the pricey side

Assembly required

4. Best Plastic Adirondack Chair With Ottoman: Ultimate Adirondack Chair With Ottoman

Lay back and catch some rays with this heavy-duty adirondack chair that includes a built in ottoman. The chair back is structured like a standard adirondack chair, but the added ottoman makes it so you can kick your feet up, too. If you don’t want to use the ottoman, it easily tucks away to convert the chair to a standard adirondack chair. Made from eco-friendly and recycled materials, the chair is weather-resistant and is easy to clean with just soap and water. Colors available: black, blue, green, mahogany, sand, slate grey, teak, yellow, Aruba, sunset red, and white/off-white.

Price: $422.38 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Built in ottoman

Ottoman can be tucked away when not in use

Multiple colors

Durable and low-maintenance

Cons:

Price is high due to built in ottoman

Back is straight rather than curved

Assembly required

5. Best Chic Plastic Adirondack Chair: Highwood Classic Westport Adirondack Chair

Available in a variety of chic colors, this chair will bring a touch of class to your back deck and would look great on a front patio. The straight back adirondack chair is made from eco-friendly, recycled plastic, and has been load-tested to hold up to 500 pounds. Made in the USA, the adirondack chair can be left outside year round and still look like new. There is also a 12 year residential, two year commercial limited warranty available.

Price: $198.57 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Durable, fade resistant material

Multiple colors available

12 year residential, two year commercial limited warranty

Load tested to hold up to 500 pounds

Cons:

Assembly required

Straight back doesn’t provide much lumbar support

May need extra tools to assemble the chair

6. Best Plastic Adirondack Chair With Cup Holder: Folding Adirondack Chair With Cup Holder (Aruba Blue)

Nothing beats sitting in the sun with an ice cold beverage in hand. Not only does this chair have a built-in cup holder for your favorite drink, it can also fold up for easy storage. Constructed from poly lumber wood, the adirondack chair is maintenance free and will not warp or decay over time. Another benefit to this chair is that none of the screws can be seen when looking at the chair from the front, which makes the chair look seamless and more inviting. The chair is available in a variety of bright colors, but the Aruba Blue would look great poolside.

Price: $254.99

Pros:

Built-in cup holder

Folds for easy storage

Made from durable poly lumber wood

Can’t see the screws from the front

Cons:

Straight back doesn’t provide much lumbar support

Takes a while to ship (allow 10 business days for construction before shipping)

Assembly required

7. Best Rocking Plastic Adirondack Chair: Long Island Rocker

If you have dreams of rocking next to your sweetheart on a cool summer evening, this adirondack chair is a front porch essential. The chair has all of the features of a standard adirondack chair, with the addition of a rocker so that you can really relax. With a Long Island design of a higher back in the middle that angles down on the side, the chair is a total statement piece for your house. Made in the USA from recycled plastic and stainless steel hardware, you won’t have to worry about rust or cracking. The rocker also comes with a five year residential, three year commercial warranty. Available colors: tangerine, hunter green, lime, mahogany, Pacific blue, sand, teak, white, Aruba, lemon, and sunset red.

Price: $349

Pros:

Standard adirondack chair that also rocks

Resistant to warping and cracking

Multiple color choices

Five year residential, three year commercial warranty

Cons:

Straight back doesn’t provide much lumbar support

Seat is small compared to other adirondack chairs

Assembly required

8. Best Rolled Plastic Adirondack Chairs: Folding Adirondack Chair With Rolled Seating

With a large rolled seat, this adirondack chair helps take the pressure off your legs as it slightly elevates them when you’re sitting back in the chair. The high back and wide armrests add to the comfort level, so you can expect to sit in this chair for long periods of time. The fade-resistant poly lumber is made with recycled lumber, and has the look of real wood without all of the upkeep. It also arrives 90% assembled, so it takes less than 10 minutes to put together and set in your backyard. When you’re ready to pack it away for the winter, just fold it up and place it in storage. With 15 fun colors available, you can match your house or landscaping perfectly.

Price: $266.99

Pros:

Fade resistant

Arrives 90% assembled

Rolled seat alleviates pressure on your legs

Multiple colors available

Cons:

Straight back doesn’t provide extra lumbar support

Some assembly required

Rolled seat might be hard to get out of for shorter users

9. Best Plastic Adirondack Chair Set: Outdoor Double Adirondack Chair & Table Set

Double the fun in your backyard with this two-seat adirondack chair that also includes a table. The white color would look cute in a cozy garden setting, and the extra seat and adjoining table make it ideal for visiting with a friend. Made completely from recycled materials, the straight back chair is completely weather-resistant and will not split or crack. A 20 year limited residential warranty, one year commercial limited warranty is also included.

Price: $926.24

Pros:

Comes with an extra seat and table

Weather resistant

20 year limited residential warranty included

Heavy enough that it won’t blow away

Cons:

More expensive than a standard adirondack chair

May be hard to move or store

Only one color available

10. Best Cheap Plastic Adirondack Chair: Adams Adirondack Chair

If you’re looking for something less expensive, this resin adirondack chair from Adams is a good choice. The back on the chair curves at the bottom so your back is nicely supported, and the softer support slats on the seat make it very comfortable to sit in. At only eight pounds, the chair is super easy to move around your yard or to pack up for a weekend camping trip. Plus, the soft gray color of the chair will match with virtually any backyard or home, and would look especially great in a backyard that has a lot of stone features.

Price: $35.99

Pros:

Inexpensive compared to other adirondack chairs

Curved back adds extra lumbar support

Soft support beams make it comfortable to sit in

Light weight enough to move around the yard or pack up for camping

Cons:

Material isn’t as sturdy as other adirondack chairs

May blow around if it is windy in your yard

Only one color available

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.