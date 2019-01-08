5 Best Reusable Straws & When Plastic Is Okay (2019)

Recently, I’ve seen some of the most impassioned arguments on social media over reusable straws. No matter where you land on plastic straw bans, I think we can all agree that something has to change.

Take the number 500 million. That’s a huge number. In the United States, we use (and throw away) 500 million plastic straws every single day. And if banning plastic straws across the board seems like a simple, harmless way to reduce ocean pollution, then you, along with myself, have been blessed with health.

I am physically disabled and my condition doesn’t currently mean that I rely on plastic straws to drink, but there are many disabled folks who do and these bans put an extra strain on people who are already marginalized and, often, financially strained.

There isn’t a safe, realistic alternative to plastic straws for everyone because either they are a physical danger (think stainless steel straws and a seizure), folks simply do not have the physical capacity to clean a reusable straw, or they don’t have the financial wiggle room to buy straws to carry with them.

It comes down to this, straw bans are problematic if they do not make allowance for disabled folks, especially when we aren’t also rushing to ban our plastic lids, utensils, and stirrers from the same station we’d get our straws.

If you have the ability to starting using reusable straws, we need to do it. The environment, the ocean, and that sea turtle will thank you as we chip away at that huge number together. At the same time, please don’t shame anyone using or requesting a plastic straw even if they look “healthy.” You have no idea what their medical situation is.

For those of us able to, let’s look at what our best options are to do our part in reducing plastic waste.