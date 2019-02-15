Amazon Presidents Day Sale 2019: 10 Best Deals for You

Presidents Day is always associated with some of the best sales of the year. This year on Amazon, you can expect deals in bedding and electronics. Most deals end February 18 so don’t wait to buy! Find 2019’s best Amazon Presidents Day sale deals below!

1. $50 Off Portal From Facebook (Hands-Free Video Calling with Alexa Built-in)

Video calling keeps getting smarter. Now, you don’t have to worry about staying in the frame of the camera, because the camera senses movement and moves with it! Feel free to walk around the room. Or if new people enter the room, the frame will expand to include them.

Calls are encrypted for your safety, and the person you’re calling doesn’t have to use Portal.

Also, Alexa is built-in, which is pretty neat!

A Facebook account is required for use.

Sale Price: $149

2. 15% OFF: AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress (12-Inch, Queen)

Beds in a box are the new It Thing. Not gonna lie, I have one and I love it! Sleeping is so much more peaceful since you don’t feel your partner moving around, and if you get one that suits your needs, they’re pretty darn comfy.

This AmazonBasics memory foam mattress has a soft, plush feel and is 12 inches thick. Imagine 3-5 firmness on a scale of 10. Breathable holes in the 2nd layer of foam circulate airflow.

The deal works for all different sizes, not just Queen, and includes beds with 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch thickness.

You really CAN’T beat this price for a mattress! Perfect if you’re on a tight budget but want to sleep well.

Sale Price: $245.64

3. SAVE 10%: Revel Hybrid Cool Mattress (Queen)

This deal is valid for Queen, King, and California King size beds. An Amazon exclusive, Revel offers supreme comfort for a fraction of the price of other mattresses. 12” of hypoallergenic memory foam is divided into three different layers that allow better airflow channels.

You’ll also enjoy the All-Climate Cooling Gel on the top layer that provides enhanced cooling as you sleep.

The middle layer provides responsive support that lifts and aligns your spine all night, so you won’t wake up with a sore back. Score!

Sale Price: $359.10

4. SAVE 10%: Rivet Queen Mattress

Is your back constantly sore when you wake up in the morning… and then all day? Experience deep, restorative sleep with the Rivet Mattress. And now for Presidents Day, it’s 10% off!

What makes this one special? It’s Celliant, a patented mineral blend that’s proven to increase oxygen delivery to cells. This leads to better overnight recovery and more energy all day long.

Plus, it’s made in the USA and offers a 100-day guarantee if you don’t find yourself in love. (But don’t count on that.)

Sale Price: $399.20

5. Save up to 39% Off Stone & Beam 100 Percent Supima Cotton Sheet Set (King)

Have you heard of Supima cotton? It’s grown only in the U.S. The extra long staple fibers of Supima cotton = superior softness, extreme comfort, and increased durability. This four-piece Supima cotton bedding set is substantial. It’s heavy. It won’t pill. And it definitely won’t get destroyed in the wash.

The hemstitching also adds a beautiful vintage touch. Choose from Cloud, Ivory, White or Linen (pictured) and either Full, Queen, King or Cal King. They’re all part of Amazon’s Presidents Day sale, but it ends February 18!

Sale Price: $85.72

6. 15% OFF: Stone & Beam Belgian Flax Linen Sheet Set (King)

Are you looking for something a little different? These are real Belgian flax linen sheets, not cotton or percale. That means they have a subtle rough texture, but a lot of people really love the feel linen sheets, so don’t be deterred by that if it sounds weird to you. Maybe it’s time to try something new?

A big plus for these is the generous sizing to fit thicker mattresses. Your sheets won’t be slipping off this time!

Sale Price: $161.49

7. 20% OFF OR MORE: WEEKENDER 10 Inch Hybrid Mattress (Medium-Firm Queen)

If you’re not quite ready to commit to memory foam or you don’t like it, this hybrid mattress has springs AND memory foam to provide you with the best night’s sleep, no aches. You definitely won’t feel the springs or even another person moving in bed.

It is firm though, so make sure you like your mattress firm before ordering this bed. If you think it’s TOO firm, a mattress topper makes this perfect. (The one linked is on sale this Presidents Day!)

People have said this bed is unbelievable and a steal for the price, and now it’s even less. This offer is only good until the 18th, so buy quickly to get a great deal!

Sale Price: $236.85

8. SAVE 25%: Stone & Beam Casual Sculpted Criss Cross Cotton Towel Set, Set of 3

A unique weaving technique brings exciting texture and a fresh, intriguing pattern to these towels. A criss-cross design is sculpted into the fabric.

Add a casual modern touch to your bathroom. Includes a sewn-in loop for easy hanging.

Sale Price: $26.42

9. 20% OFF Stearns & Foster Lux Estate Memory Core Pillow

Memory foam core surrounded by down chambers on each side. Talk about the ultimate relaxation experience!

This pillow was engineered to work well with all sleep positions. This deal ends February 28, so you only have a short time to take advantage of this deal!

Sale Price: $67.99

10. UP TO 46% OFF: Linenspa 3 Inch Convoluted Gel Swirl Memory Foam Mattress Topper

This convoluted gel memory foam mattress promotes airflow and relieves pressure points. Until February 18, it’s also up to 46% off! The sale differs between size and thickness, so poke around and see what’s best for you. (For example, 2 inch Queen is only 50 cents less than the 3-inch Queen, so it’s worth it to add the extra inch of comfort. But the 2-inch Full is $16 less than the 3-inch Full topper.)

Sale Price: $48.49

