10 Best Bamboo Bath Towels: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

While it seems like an easy task, shopping for the best bath towel can be kind of overwhelming. Bamboo is a great material for bath towels as it is stronger and more absorbent than standard cotton towels, meaning you can get more use out of your towels for longer periods of time. Bamboo is also naturally hypoallergenic and mildew resistant, so you won’t have to worry about your towels developing that funky wet smell over time.

Read on for our round-up of the best bamboo bath towels.