10 Best Bamboo Bath Towels: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

While it seems like an easy task, shopping for the best bath towel can be kind of overwhelming. Bamboo is a great material for bath towels as it is stronger and more absorbent than standard cotton towels, meaning you can get more use out of your towels for longer periods of time. Bamboo is also naturally hypoallergenic and mildew resistant, so you won’t have to worry about your towels developing that funky wet smell over time.
Read on for our round-up of the best bamboo bath towels.
1. Cariloha Bamboo Towel SetPrice: $49.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three piece set
- Bamboo and Turkish cotton blend is super soft
- 600 GSM is really absorbent
- Seven color choices
- Only one bath towel
- May fray in the wash over time
- Expensive
Cariloha is known for creating high quality bamboo products. This towel set is no different, as it is made with a bamboo and Turkish cotton blend that is super soft on your skin. The material is a good medium weight, and the yarn is 600 grams per square meter so it’s perfect for absorbing water. The set includes one bath towel (30 inches by 56 inches), one hand towel (16 inches by 30 inches) and one washcloth (13 inches by 13 inches), so this set is ideal for outfitting your own bath, or even a guest bathroom. Available in seven serene colors, it’s easy to match your existing bath decor.
Find more Cariloha Bamboo Towel Set information and reviews here.
2. Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels SetPrice: $32.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Less than $30 for three towels
- Highly absorbent
- Anti-fungal and non-toxic
- Hypoallergenic
- Material is not overly plush
- May fray in the wash
- Panda design can be distracting in some bathrooms
This set of three bath towels is 100% made from bamboo. Hypoallergenic and non-toxic, this towel set is a great choice for those who are sensitive to certain fibers and odors. While these towels seem on the thin side, they are so absorbent that you won’t even miss the extra plushness that you may get from other towels. Each of the towels is 27.6 inches by 55.1 inches, which is the perfect size for wrapping up your hair, or wrapping around your body. The towels are available in either grey or ivory, and each towel has a unique bamboo and panda jacquard design. And at just under $30, this set of three bamboo towels is a great deal.
Find more Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels Set information and reviews here.
3. Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Bamboo Turkish Cotton Bath TowelsPrice: $42.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spa-like towels are thick and luxurious
- Set of four
- Blend of bamboo and Turkish cotton is really soft
- Made with natural materials
- Not purely bamboo
- May be too thick to wrap around your body
- Only one color choice
This set of four bath towels definitely leans towards the luxury side, as they are fluffy, thick towels that feel like what you would get at the spa. The blend of bamboo and Turkish cotton means you have a softness and absorbency that you can’t find with standard cotton towels. All of the materials that go into the towels are natural and free of harmful chemicals, so you can feel good about your purchase knowing that the towels are safe to use on your skin.
Find more Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Bamboo Turkish Cotton Bath Towels information and reviews here.
4. JML Heavy Bamboo Bath TowelsPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very absorbent
- Heavier material is nice and plush
- Nontoxic and hypoallergenic
- Multiple colors available
- Heavy material can be hard to keep wrapped around your head/hair
- Not 100% bamboo
- May create lint for the first few washes
This bamboo bath towel is made with 90% bamboo and 10% cotton, so it’s highly absorbent and durable. Measuring at 27 inches by 55 inches, the towel is a standard sized bath towel but on the heavier side, which is great if you like wrapping up in a plush towel after you get out of the shower. Similar to other bamboo towels, this towel is also nontoxic and hypoallergenic. The towel comes in a set of two, and is available in nine colors: white, blue, pink, green, brown, grey satin, white satin, and steel blue.
Find more JML Heavy Bamboo Bath Towels information and reviews here.
5. Mobukia Bamboo Microfiber Large Bath TowelPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Microfiber dries quickly
- Thin enough to pack to the gym or while traveling
- Three color choices
- Very absorbent
- Microfiber can be hard to get used to
- Some pilling after the first wash
- Not plush
If you already own a microfiber bath towel, you know how amazingly absorbent and fast drying it is. But, you also know it takes a little getting used to. Microfiber towels are much thinner than standard bath towels (making them great for traveling or going to the gym), and the way they dry is also a little different. Instead of wiping the towel along your skin to get water off, it’s best to pat dry with microfiber towels. So, if you want a thick, heavy towel – this microfiber bath towel probably isn’t a good choice for you. However, if you are looking for a bamboo bath towel that is really absorbent and dries quickly, this towel is your best bet. Colors available: white, green, and beige.
Find more Mobukia Bamboo Microfiber Large Bath Towel information and reviews here.
6. Bamboo Dream Bamboo Hand Towels SetPrice: $48.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable fabric
- Not stinky
- Four towels included
- Very absorbent
- May fray in the wash over time
- A little thin for some people
- Only one color choice
Every bathroom needs a nice set of hand towels, as they get used even more often than bath towels. This set of four bamboo bath towels is made with 70% bamboo and 30% cotton, so it’s the perfect blend of softness and durability. Each of the hand towels is 13 inches by 30 inches, which is a nice size for hanging on a towel rack or just placing next to the sink. Having bamboo hand towels is a nice option compared to standard cotton towels, as bamboo is more absorbent and less stinky than other hand towels.
Find more Bamboo Dream Bamboo Hand Towels Set information and reviews here.
7. Murphy Bamboo Ribbed Bamboo Bath TowelPrice: $39.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ribbed towel has a nice texture
- Heavy, thick towel
- Anti-static
- 100% money back guarantee
- Expensive compared to other single towels
- Some users had issues with fraying over time
- Not 100% bamboo
This bamboo bath towel has a nice texture to it, as it’s a ribbed bath towel. The towel is a good size at 30 inches by 56 inches, and it’s also on the heavy side so it’s great for those who prefer a thicker towel. Made with 70% bamboo and 30% organic cotton, the towel has the same softness, durability, and absorbency that you can expect with other bamboo towels. It also is anti-fungal and anti-static, which makes it long lasting and easy to use. Murphy Bamboo also offers a 100% money back guarantee, so you can feel good about your purchase.
Find more Murphy Bamboo Ribbed Bamboo Bath Towelinformation and reviews here.
8. ixirhome Turkish Bamboo Towel SetPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 70% bamboo fiber, 70% Turkish cotton
- Two bath towels and two hand towels
- Mildew resistant
- Two color choices
- Thinner in texture
- A little small for some people
- Relatively cheap
Made with 70% bamboo and 30% turkish cotton, this set of towels has all of the qualities you expect with bamboo towels, but taken to the max. The softness, absorbency, and lack of mildew smell are unmatched, and they are super durable too. The towel set includes two bath towels and two hand towels, so it’s great for your own bathroom or for a guest bathroom. The towels are a little bit on the thin side, so keep that in mind if you have a preference of thick over thin towels. Colors available: milky white/light green and pink/yellow.
Find more Lymga Bamboo Fiber Towel Set information and reviews here.
9. SG Essentials Natural Bamboo Bath TowelPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pretty grey and white design
- Oversized at 30 inches by 60 inches
- Thick, plush material
- Gets softer with every wash
- Only one towel
- Only one color choice
- Will not fit in with all decor styles
If you’re looking for a towel that has a little more of a “look” to it, this bath towel is a great option. The towel has a cool grey and white pattern on it that would look beautiful displayed on a towel rack. Made with 70% bamboo and 30% cotton, it has a nice plush feel. The towel is also oversized at 30 inches by 60 inches, so it’s super cozy to wrap yourself up in after you shower. The towel fabric gets softer with every wash, ensuring you’ll love it more and more over time.
Find more SG Essentials Natural Bamboo Bath Towel information and reviews here.
10. Brooklyn Bamboo Luxury Adult WashclothsPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% bamboo
- No odor
- Hypoallergenic
- Three color choices
- No loop on the washcloth to hang up
- Slightly smaller than standard washcloths
- May create lint the first few washes
Whether you use them for scrubbing in the shower or for washing your face at night, washcloths are another bathroom must have. These bamboo washcloths are made with 100% bamboo, so they are hypoallergenic (great for sensitive skin), absorbent, and durable. The set comes with six different washcloths, and each one is 10 inches by 10 inches. The washcloths also hold up really well in the wash, which is important as washcloths tend to get a lot of wear and tear. Colors available: grey, off-white, and light green.
Find more Brooklyn Bamboo Luxury Adult Washcloths information and reviews here.
One type of bath towel that is universally liked is bamboo bath towels. Pure bamboo towels are on the thinner side, while bamboo/cotton blend towels are heavier and more plush, so keep that mind in when you are deciding which towels to get.
Whether you love classic white towels or a bold color, cheap towels or something more luxurious, there are plenty of bamboo towels to choose from that will give your bathroom and linen closet a total refresh.
