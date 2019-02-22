10 Best Cheap Recliners: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

No home is complete without a good recliner. After a long day, it’s nice to sink down in a comfy chair, kick your feet up, and lean back while you watch your favorite show or read a book.If you’re worried about how much a recliner might cost, there are actually a lot of inexpensive recliners that are still well made and won’t break the bank.
Below is a round-up of the best cheap recliners. No recliner is more than $300, and they are listed by type of recliner.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $192.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $215.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $254.91 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $384.02 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $125.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $209.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best Cheap Club Chair Recliner: Lucas Modern Recliner Club ChairPrice: $192.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Style of chair will complement any living space
- Multiple color choices
- Multi-position recliner
- Seat is comfortable enough to sit in for long periods of time
- Assembly required
- Not a high back chair, so it may be uncomfortable for taller people
- No foot rest
This modern recliner club chair has all of the benefits of a recliner, without actually looking like a recliner. With a well-padded seat, backrest, and armrests, the chair is comfortable to sit in for long periods of time. The hardwood base makes the chair very sturdy, and the bonded leather upholstery is easy to clean and durable. There are multiple recline positions when sitting in the chair, so you can choose if you want to tilt back a little or a lot. Available in a variety of colors ranging from camel to orange, this contemporary chair will complement any living space.
Find more Lucas Modern Recliner Club Chair information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Cheap Wall Hugger Recliner: Eshion Wall Hugger Microfiber ReclinerPrice: $215.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be placed near a wall and still recline
- Microfiber is soft and easy to clean
- Two color choices
- Seat is plush and comfortable
- Assembly required
- Chair width is on the small side
- Some reviewers have trouble closing the recliner
If you have a smaller living room, this chair works great as it can still be fully reclined even when it’s placed close to a wall. The chair is nice and plush so it’s great for TV watching, and the microfiber material is very easy to clean. To recline, you just lift the lever on the side and lean back. The back on the chair is higher and it reclines almost flat, so you could even kick back and take a snooze. Available in chocolate and light brown, the chair would look nice in a basement family room or neutral living room.
Find more Eshion Wall Hugger Microfiber Recliner information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Cheap Electric Recliner: Diviano Roma Power Electric ReclinerPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Electric recliner means you don’t have to recline yourself
- Overstuffed cushions are very comfortable
- Two colors available
- Easy to assemble – just slide in the back rest
- Chair must be placed near an outlet for it to work
- High shipping fee
- Assembly required
With this recliner, relaxation comes with just a push of a button. The electric recliner does all the work for you – all you have to do is push the button which allows the footrest to come up, followed by the back of the chair reclining. The power chair is upholstered with bonded leather so it’s easy to clean, and the overstuffed cushions were made for binge-TV sessions. The chair is available in both brown and black, so the darker colors would go well in a basement, den, or casual living space.
Find more Diviano Roma Power Electric Recliner information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Cheap Massage Recliner: Dorel Living Padded Dual Massage ReclinerPrice: $254.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rocks, reclines, and massages
- Massage function operates in two settings and two different places
- Upholstered chair pad supports legs and knees
- Two colors available
- May take some effort to close the recliner
- Vibrating massage can be loud
- Some reviewers had issues with the packaging arriving damaged
- Assembly required
This recliner is the triple threat of recliners, as it reclines, rocks, and massages. The vibrating massage function can be set to high or low, and it’s located in the seat and the back and can operate at the same time or separately.
There is a lever to release the footrest and go into reclining position, and the upholstered chair pad provides extra support for the legs and knees.
When you don’t want to be reclined, you can still rock back and forth. The recliner is available in chocolate and tan, so it’s a good fit for someone looking for a chair to match a casual room that has natural undertones.
Find more Dorel Living Padded Dual Massage Recliner information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Cheap Glider Recliner: Baby Relax Rylee Gliding ReclinerPrice: $384.02Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chair glides and reclines
- Perfect for a nursery but could easily convert to a living room chair
- Reclines by pulling a lever located between the armrest and the seat
- Back rest is high enough to support taller people
- Linen fabric is more difficult to clean
- Arm rests may feel too low for some people
- Recline function takes some effort
Baby on the way? This glider recliner is perfect for a nursery. After rocking while reading or during a nighttime feeding, you can easily recline back into a more comfortable position to relax and take a snooze. The linen-upholstered chair is a soft gray, and the contemporary design would make the chair easy to convert into a chair for the living room once you no longer need it in a nursery.
Find more Baby Relax Rylee Gliding Recliner information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Cheap Recliner With Ottoman: Best Choice Products Swivel Recliner With Stool OttomanPrice: $125.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Footrest is a separate ottoman
- Easy to clean
- Swivels 360 degrees
- Less expensive than most recliners
- May not be best for long term sitting
- Look of the chair is best suited for an office or small living space
- No written instructions for assembly, just pictures
Rather than an attached footrest, this recliner comes with a separate stool ottoman making it ideal for office spaces or a smaller living room set up. You still get the full benefits of a recliner by having the footrest, but you can move the ottoman out of the way when not in use. The overstuffed recliner has additional padding on the armrests for added comfort, and the chair can swivel 360 degrees. To clean you can just give the recliner a quick wipe down, as both the chair and ottoman are made with PU leather upholstery.
Find more Best Choice Products Swivel Recliner With Stool Ottoman information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Cheap Large Recliner: Bonded Leather Rocker Recliner by Divano Roma FurniturePrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deluxe size is ideal for someone who wants more seat space
- Recliner goes to two positions
- Bonded leather is easy to clean
- Easy to recline with wooden lever
- Need a larger living space to accommodate the size of the recliner
- May take some extra effort to close the recliner
- Chair is not as tall as it is wide
With dimensions of 42 x 40" x 37", this deluxe recliner is ideal for someone who wants a little extra space. The thick cushions are super comfortable, and the wooden lever makes it easy to recline and stretch your legs. There are two positions to recline to: one that’s ideal for TV watching, and another to fully recline back to stretch your back or take a nap. The bonded leather upholstery is easy to clean, and the steel interior frame is very sturdy.
Find more Divano Roma Furniture information and reviews here.
Most recliners don't take up too much space compared to other furniture items, so you can easily add one to your relaxed family room or man cave. They even make chic recliners that would complement a formal living space.
When looking for a new recliner, there are a few things to keep in mind. Make sure you measure your space and double check the measurements of the chair to be sure it will be a good fit. If you tend to eat in your recliner or have little kids around, a chair with a wipeable surface such as leather is your best option.
For those who want a warmer chair they can snuggle up in, a plush material is the way to go. You can also choose a fun colored recliner if you want to add an accent piece to your living space. The options are endless!
- See Also:
- 10 Best Throw Blankets: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)
10 Best Slipcovers for Sofas
- 10 Best Leather Recliners: Which Is Right For You?
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.