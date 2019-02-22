10 Best Cheap Towels for Your Bathroom: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

This cheap towel set is a great buy as it is less than $20 and has six pieces: two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. The bath towels are 30 inches by 52 inches, the hand towels are 16 inches by 28 inches, and the washcloths are 12 inches by 12 inches.

Each of the towels is made with 40 percent bamboo and 70 percent cotton. Bamboo is a great fabric to have blended in with cotton, as it is more absorbent than standard cotton and is also anti-fungal, which adds to the durability of your towel.

All of the towels in this set also have double-stitching for additional strength, so you won’t have to worry about them unraveling after just a few washes. Available in a few different colors, these towels will match most bathroom decor. This set is ideal for someone who wants to buy all of their towels for their bathroom in one shot.