10 Best Linen Napkins: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Whether you’re a grandma who has been feeding her family for years, or a newlywed couple that’s just starting out, bringing people to together to share a meal is one of the best family traditions. While paper napkins just get wadded up and thrown in the trash, linen napkins are treated a little more carefully and can be used over and over again, which is more economical.

Our Unbiased Reviews

While you most likely already have dinnerware and serving trays, one item that's often forgot about come meal time is linen napkins.

Linen napkins are an easy way to let guests know you really value their time and company. Linen napkins are also a great way to dress up your dining room table, as you can choose different colors or layer prints to create a really beautiful table design.

I love the look of a round placemat and round plate with a linen napkin folded like a rectangle across the top, but there are so many ways that you can decorate with a napkin. If you're feeling really fancy, you could even fold the napkin in different ways and cool shapes to really wow your guests.

When looking for linen napkins, be sure to choose a material that will match your existing dinnerware, as you want everything to look nice when placed next to each other on your table. And since they will be washed, it's important to look for a durable material that will hold up well in the wash over time.

It's also good to think about how many you napkins you will need to accommodate all of your guests, and to make sure you choose a pack that has enough (or order multiple).