10 Best Dorm Furniture Pieces for Students: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

It’s pretty standard that your school will provide a desk in your dorm room, however the size and functionality of the desk is questionable. This bookshelf would be a great addition to your desk, as it gives you vertical storage while still leaving plenty of space on your desk surface for your computer and papers. The upper shelving is great for holding textbooks and desk supplies, as well as little trinkets and photos.

Made with sturdy particle board, all you have to do is screw it together and place it on top of your desk. This is ideal for a dorm room, as you don’t have to screw shelves into a wall, which could be a no-go for the dorm building. The beech color will match most desks, and at less than $50, it’s an inexpensive way to add some additional storage and functionality to your desk space.