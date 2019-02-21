10 Best Dorm Furniture Pieces for Students: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

10 Best Dorm Furniture Pieces for Students: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

best dorm furniture

Most dorm rooms are equipped with a bed, desk, and maybe some type of desk chair. While these furniture pieces are a good start, you may want to add some additional items to make your dorm room feel like home. You’re going to spend a lot of time in your dorm room throughout the school year, so it’s important that you feel comfortable. These are the best dorm furniture pieces for your room in 2019.
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Mid-Back Ribbed Designer Task Chair

    dorm furniture, dorm desk chair
    Price: $72.45
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Molded foam is comfortable to sit in for long periods of time
    • Leather is easy to wipe clean
    • Height adjustable
    • Good value for the price
    Cons:
    • No option to add armrests, if you want them
    • Mid-back height may be too low for some people
    • Max capacity is 250 pounds
    • Assembly required

    While you may have a desk chair provided for you, it’s pretty likely that it’s worn and maybe not that comfortable. Replace it with this mid-back office chair, which has a ribbed seat and back that will add a contemporary vibe to your dorm room. The chair is made with molded foam so it’s comfortable enough to get you through an all-nighter, and the leather upholstery is super easy to keep clean. The chair can swivel and the base is height adjustable, and since there are no arm rests, you can slide it all the way under your desk to keep it out of the way. At just under $70, this dorm chair is a really good value. Colors available: black and white.

    Find more Mid-Back Ribbed Designer Task Chair information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Urban Shop Oversized Saucer Chair

    dorm furniture, dorm chairs, saucer chairs
    Price: $79.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Oversized chair is deep and comfortable
    • Folds up for easy storage
    • Multiple colors to choose from
    • No assembly required
    Cons:
    • Spot clean only
    • Size of the chair may be too big if you have a smaller dorm room or a lot of extra furniture
    • You can feel the bar under your legs when sitting

    A saucer chair is a classic dorm seating option, as it provides a cushy seat when you need it, but it can be folded up and put away when you need more floor space. This saucer chair is oversized, so it’s made to hold adults and is plenty comfortable. The material is a soft micromink that can be spot cleaned if you happen to get any spills on it. No assembly is required, and it’s easy to move around your room and store since it folds. The chair comes in multiple different colors and each one is paired with a cool metallic frame.

    Find more Oversized Saucer Chair information and reviews here.

  3. 3. Adjustable Memory Foam Floor Chair

    dorm furniture, dorm chairs, floor chairs
    Price: $74.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Adds extra support while sitting on the floor
    • 14 adjustable positions
    • Five color choices
    • Memory foam is soft to sit on
    Cons:
    • Spot clean only
    • Seat may not be long enough for taller people
    • A little more expensive than other dorm chairs

    If you prefer to sit on the ground but still want a little extra padding, this floor chair is a great option. Made with chopped memory foam and covered in a soft plush fabric, the chair is really comfortable and supportive. You can adjust the back to 14 different positions, so you can sit up straight to study, recline a little for hanging out, or lay back for watching a movie or just relaxing. It’s a durable chair, but not so thick and heavy that you can’t move it around your room with ease. There are five colors to choose from ranging from grey to orange, so you can choose a neutral color to blend in with the rest of your dorm furniture, or a bold color to make a statement.

    Find more Adjustable Memory Foam Floor Chair information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Classic Desk Bookshelf

    dorm furniture, dorm desk
    Price: $49.59
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Adds storage and functionality to your desk
    • Sits on top or your desk, rather than screwing into the wall
    • Inexpensive
    • Made with sturdy particle board
    Cons:
    • Assembly required
    • Only one color
    • Not very stylish

    It’s pretty standard that your school will provide a desk in your dorm room, however the size and functionality of the desk is questionable. This bookshelf would be a great addition to your desk, as it gives you vertical storage while still leaving plenty of space on your desk surface for your computer and papers. The upper shelving is great for holding textbooks and desk supplies, as well as little trinkets and photos.

    Made with sturdy particle board, all you have to do is screw it together and place it on top of your desk. This is ideal for a dorm room, as you don’t have to screw shelves into a wall, which could be a no-go for the dorm building. The beech color will match most desks, and at less than $50, it’s an inexpensive way to add some additional storage and functionality to your desk space.

    Find more Classic Desk Bookshelf information and reviews here.

  5. 5. Adjustable Height Standing Desk

    dorm furniture, adjustable standing desk
    Price: $64.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Adjustable desks are proven to boost productivity
    • 24 inch length will fit on most dorm desks
    • Six different height levels
    • Inexpensive compared to other adjustable desks
    Cons:
    • Telescope legs have to be adjusted one at a time
    • Only one color available
    • May not work if your desk has built-in upper shelving

    During a long study session (especially an all-nighter), it can be hard to stay focused. An adjustable desk is a good solution to this problem, as switching between sitting and standing positions is proven to keep your mind engaged, making you more productive. The best dorm furniture helps you be comfortable and productive so that you can get your work done efficiently. While standing desks can be a little pricey for a college student’s budget, this adjustable desk is actually really affordable and still provides all of the functionality you need. 

    The surface is flat and is 24 inches long, so it should fit on the provided desk in your dorm room with no problem. To adjust the height, you just push in the tabs on the telescope legs and slide up or down. There is plenty of space on the surface to hold your laptop and papers, and the black color will look good on any dorm desk.

    Find more Adjustable Height Standing Desk information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Folding Storage Ottoman

    dorm furniture, storage ottoman
    Price: $35.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Doubles as seating and storage
    • Weight capacity of 660 pounds
    • Folds up when not in use
    • No assembly
    Cons:
    • May have a slight odor when you first open it
    • Vinyl may wear over time
    • Not very stylish

    Storage space within a dorm room is pretty much non-existent, so the best dorm furniture helps you solve this problem. This folding storage ottoman is a great furniture piece, as it can hold clothes, shoes, books, etc. on the inside while working as an extra seat, footrest, or coffee table. When not being used, the ottoman can fold up and be placed under your bed or in your closet.

    Even though it seems like a folding ottoman wouldn’t be that sturdy, it actually has a weight capacity of 660 pounds. Available in black, beige, and brown, you can easily match this ottoman to the rest of your dorm decor. If the ottoman is too large for you, SONGMICS also makes a folding storage ottoman cube.

    Find more Folding Storage Ottoman information and reviews here.

  7. 7. The Mini Shelf Supreme – Adjustable Shelving

    dorm furniture, dorm shelving
    Price: $59.40
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Provides extra storage in your dorm room
    • Shelves are adjustable
    • Holes in shelves allow for venting
    • Less than $60
    Cons:
    • Looks industrial
    • Assembly may take awhile as there are lots of little pieces
    • Only one color choice

    Mini-fridges, TVs, and microwaves are all nice additions to have in your dorm room…but where do you put them all? This adjustable shelving unit is a dorm room must-have, as it provides extra shelving to hold all of the “extras” in your room. There is plenty of room to stick a mini-fridge on the bottom, a snacks and dishes on the middle shelf, and a TV or microwave on the top shelf. The frame has a durable black epoxy finish, and there are holes within the shelves to allow venting for any electronics. It’s also easy to set-up, as no tools are required.

    Find more The Shelf Supreme – Adjustable Shelving information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Folding Sleeper Chair

    dorm furniture, dorm futon
    Price: $136.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Doubles as a chair and mattress
    • Cushion folds in and out for easy transition
    • Neutral color will match almost any dorm room
    • Foam material is very comfortable
    Cons:
    • Mattress length may be too short for taller people
    • Back of the chair may be too low for some people
    • A little more expensive than other dorm furniture items

    This non-traditional futon is great for a dorm room as it’s on the smaller side. This folding sleeper chair is a low-back chair when in sitting position, and it folds out to a twin-sized mattress when you need it for sleeping. Made with foam, the chair is really comfortable and soft to sit on, and the mattress is six inches thick when it’s rolled out. The gray color will match most dorm rooms, and the polyester fabric is easy to keep clean. If you plan on having friends or family stay in your dorm room, this chair is the ideal sitting/sleeping arrangement for guests.

    Find more Folding Sleeper Chair information and reviews here.

  9. 9. Dorm Futon Lounger

    dorm furniture, dorm futon
    Price: $277.50
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Three adjustable positions
    • 28 colors and patterns to choose from
    • Six inch thick mattress
    • Sits up off the floor
    Cons:
    • Spot clean only
    • May not fit in all dorm rooms
    • More expensive than other dorm furniture

    Whether your want to sit, lounge, or sleep, this dorm futon can do it all. The adjustable frame makes it so you can keep the sides up for when you’re sitting and want to use it as a couch. Or, you can drop one side so that if functions as a lounger. When it’s time to sleep, drop both sides down for a twin-sized mattress.

    The mattress is six inches thick so it’s comfortable for sitting and sleeping. There are 28 colors and patterns to choose from ranging from aqua linen to olive green, so you won’t have any problem finding a pattern that will make a statement in your dorm room.

    Find more Dorm Futon Lounger information and reviews here.

  10. 10. The College Cube Nightstand

    dorm furniture, dorm nightstand, dorm side table
    Price: $32.59
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Provides convenient storage next to your bed
    • Compact size is great for a dorm room
    • Inexpensive
    • Two storage compartments
    Cons:
    • May not be tall enough if your bed is on risers
    • Assembly required
    • Only one color available

    It’s nice to have a table next to your bed for convenient storage and organization. This side table is 24 inches tall, and the width and depth are each 12 inches. It’s compact size makes it perfect for a dorm room, and there are two compartments for storage, as well as a flat top for holding a small lamp, phone, water bottle, etc. Made with sturdy particle board, the side table is easy to assemble as you just have to screw the pieces together. This table is just over $30, so it’s a great value.

    Find more The College Cube Nightstand information and reviews here.

This is our guide to helping you design your dorm room with the best dorm furniture on the market. Good seating is probably one of the best furniture options you can add. Whether it's a comfy office chair or a cool dorm chair, it's nice to have an extra spot to sit that's not your bed.

Some type of furniture piece that can work as storage is good to have too, as dorm rooms are small and you want to make use of every inch that you can. If you plan on having friends crash in your room a lot, or you just want a larger seating option, a dorm futon is a great add-on. Other fun furniture pieces include side tables and pieces for your desk.

 

