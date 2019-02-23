9 Best Hammock Chairs: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

Our Unbiased Reviews

Hammocks are definitely one of the best outdoor furniture inventions, as they instantly take stress away, are perfect for lounging, and they look super cool. The only thing that hammocks have against them is their size, as they can take up a lot of space, and they can also be tricky to set-up.

Thankfully, hammock chairs provide all of the ease and comfort as a traditional comfort, without taking up as much space. Hung from above, hammock chairs (also known as hammock swings) provide a comfy seat that can you can sink down and sway in, just like a traditional hammock.

While you can't stretch out and lie down like with a normal hammock, most hammock swings are large enough that you can still tuck your feet in with you. The other cool thing about hammock chairs is that they can be used indoors or outdoors, so you can create a sweet swing from a tree in your backyard, or set up a chill hang spot in your basement.

When looking for a hammock swing, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First is fabric, as you want something that's going to be comfortable to you that also holds up well. While cotton hammocks are generally softer, they don't always last as long as polyester hammocks, so keep that in mind (a cotton/polyester blend is usually the best way to go).

Size is another important factor, as some hammock chairs are smaller and only have a max weight capacity of 250 pounds, while others can hold up to 350 pounds. Finally, consider how much extra work you want to put into hanging up the hammock, as not all hammock chairs come with hanging hardware.

Of course, if you find a chair you love that doesn't come with hardware, you can always order one of these hammock hanging kits. They also make hammock chair stands, if you don't have a sturdy tree or beam in your house to hang up your hammock.