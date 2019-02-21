10 Best Hypoallergenic Pillows: Which Is Right For You? (2019)

If you have sensitive skin or fiber allergies, you may want to consider using a hypoallergenic pillow. Literally meaning “less allergenic,” hypoallergenic pillows are made with materials that are less likely to cause an allergic reaction. No matter if you are a stomach, back, or side sleeper, there are plenty of hypoallergenic pillow options.
Read on for our round-up of the best hypoallergenic pillows, broken down by the type of pillow.
1. Best Hypoallergenic Adjustable Pillow: Coop Home Goods Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
Pros:
Cons:
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant
- Adjustable visco elastic memory foam
- Machine washable
- Five year warranty
- Doesn’t come with a pillowcase
- May have a funny odor when first opened
- Expensive
This highly rated pillow is great for all types of sleepers, as it’s actually adjustable. The pillow is filled with shredded visco elastic memory foam, so you can fill up the pillow with memory foam or remove it based on what works best for your sleeping style. The shredded memory foam also allows more ventilation through the pillow, keeping you cool while you sleep. The hypoallergenic pillow is also dust mite resistant, and the cover is made with 60% polyester and 40% rayon from bamboo.
In addition to being hypoallergenic, the foam in the pillow is CertiPUR-US certified and is made without PBDE, TDCPP or TCEP flame retardants, mercury, lead, formaldehyde and a variety of other chemicals of concern. You can wash the pillow in the machine, and it’s guaranteed to not go flat. If you have any issues, the pillow has a five year warranty. There are three sizes to choose from: standard (20 inches by 26 inches), queen (20 inches by 30 inches), and king (20 inches by 36 inches.
Find more Coop Home Goods Shredded Memory Foam Pillow information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Gusseted Hypoallergenic Pillows: Utopia Bedding Gusseted Quilted Pillow
Pros:
Cons:
- Gusseted design makes the pillows more durable
- Comes in a set of two
- 100% free of harmful substances
- Available in queen and king sizes
- Dry clean or hand wash is preferred
- Need to fluff up in the dryer when they first arrive
- Not as cooling as some pillows
If you’re someone who tends to wear through pillows quickly, a gusseted pillow is a good option. The extra fabric along the edges and the double stitching within this particular pillow makes it very durable, ensuring that you’ll be able to use this pillow for a long time. Available in a set of two, the pillows are stuffed with a plush microfiber fill that is 100% free of harmful chemicals.
The pillows arrive a little flat, so you’ll want to run them through the dryer to fluff them up. You can wash these pillows in the washing machine, however it’s suggested to have them dry cleaned or to hand wash them to ensure they last a long time. The set of two pillows is available in both queen and king sizes.
Find more Utopia Bedding Gusseted Quilted Pillow information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Gel Hypoallergenic Pillow: Beckham Gel Plush Pillow
Pros:
Cons:
- Gel-filled fiber pillow is really plush
- No-shift construction
- Machine washable
- Hypoallergenic and dust mite, mold, and mildew resistant
- Does not include pillow cases
- Does not have cooling technology
- May take a little while for it to fluff up
If you prefer a slightly fuller pillow, this gel-filled fiber pillow is plush and has no-shift construction, so it will constantly keep your head supported. The pillow is not only completely allergen and chemical free, it is also dust mite, mold, and mildew resistant.
The pillow will seem a little flat when first opened, but if you give it some time to fluff up you’ll find that it’s a very comfortable pillow. You can wash the pillow in the washing machine, and it’s fade and stain resistant. The pillow comes in a set of two, and is available in both queen and king sizes.
Find more Beckham Gel Plush Pillow information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Cervical Hypoallergenic Pillow: Sleep Innovations Memory Foam Contour Pillow
Pros:
Cons:
- Cervical shape is ideal for side and back sleepers
- Filled with memory foam
- 100% cotton cover included
- Bamboo is moisture wicking, keeping the pillow cool throughout the night
- Only comes with one pillow
- Some users had issues with the pillow flattening out over time
- Only one cover included
Cervical pillows are ideal for back and side sleepers, as they offer an extra curve that supports the shape of your neck. This added support allows your head, neck, and spine to be more aligned, relieving neck pressure and pain and ensuring that you wake up in the morning feeling more rested.
The pillow is filled with memory foam, which is naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant. It’s also moisture-wicking, so the pillow will stay fresh and cool throughout the night. The pillow also comes with a zippered removable pillow case that is machine washable, as well as a replacement cover.
Find more Tampor Cervical Pillow information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Hypoallergenic Body Pillow: Moonlight Slumber Comfort Total Body Pillow
Pros:
Cons:
- Offers complete body support
- Filled with hypoallergenic, odorless synthetic down
- Comes with a removable pillow case
- Entire pillow can be thrown in the washing machine
- Takes up a lot of space in your bed
- Pillowcase is awkward to take on and off
- More expensive than other pillows
Body pillows are ideal for those who have back and hip pain, as they support you from behind as they wrap around your body, and they keep your hips aligned by threading between your legs. A body pillow will work wonders for pregnant women as well, as the pillow adds extra support underneath your growing belly and strained hips. T
his body pillow is made with a hypoallergenic synthetic down, and is completely odorless and dust mite resistant. There is also a 100% organic pillow case that can be removed, and both the case and the pillow can be thrown in the washing machine. This body pillow will take up more space in your bed than a standard pillow, but it’s worth it to have the support of multiple pillows wrapped into one.
Find more Moonlight Slumber Comfort Total Body Pillow information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Hypoallergenic Pillow for Stomach Sleepers: Lofe Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow for Stomach Sleepers
Pros:
Cons:
- Thin pillow is perfect for stomach sleepers
- Memory foam is soft to sleep on
- Hypoallergenic, bed bug resistant, and anti-bacterial
- Only one pillow
- No pillow cover
- Has a slight odor when first opened
This pillow is ideal for stomach sleepers, at it’s really thin at only 2.5 inches thick. Standard pillows can cause neck and shoulder pain for stomach sleepers, as your head is raised above the rest of your body at an awkward angle. This thin pillow helps to keep your head inline with your neck and spine, allowing you a more comfortable night’s sleep. Even though it’s a thin pillow, it is filled with memory foam so it’s very soft and conforms to the shape of your head. The memory foam is hypoallergenic, anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, and bed bug resistant.
Find more Elite Rest Ultra Slim Sleeper Pillow information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Hypoallergenic Bamboo Pillow: Zen Bamboo Ultra Plush Gel Pillow
Pros:
Cons:
- Bamboo is naturally hypoallergenic
- Bamboo cover is cool and breathable
- Available in a pack of two
- Machine washable
- Not as plush as some people prefer
- Need to allow some time for it to fluff up after opening
- Expensive
If you are looking for a pillow that is naturally hypoallergenic and naturally cool, bamboo is the way to go. This pillow is fill with gel fiber that is hypoallergenic, chemical free, and resistant against mold and mildew. The pillow is covered with a jacquard bamboo cover that is soft, but also breathable so that you don’t get too hot throughout the night.
You can throw the pillow in the washing machine for easy cleaning, and the fabric is fade and stain resistant. Available in a set of two, the pillow is available in both queen and king sizes. Zen Bamboo also offers a hypoallergenic mattress cover, so you can have your entire bedding covered in cooling hypoallergenic material.
Find more Zen Bamboo Ultra Plush Gel Pillow information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Hypoallergenic Pillow for Kids: Dreamtown Kids Toddler Pillow
Pros:
Cons:
- Perfect size for toddlers and kids
- Comes with a pillowcase
- Not overly fluffy
- Hypoallergenic, mold resistant, and mildew resistant
- May need to wash the pillowcase a few times to make it soft
- Pillow might be too fluffy for kids who are stomach sleepers
- May be too small for older kids
You wash your kid’s clothes in sensitive soap and are constantly keeping them away from things that will harm them…so why not do the same with their pillow? This pillow and pillowcase are hypoallergenic, mold resistant, and mildew resistant, so you can feel good about the fact that your child is sleeping on a safe pillow. The pillow is 14 inches by 19 inches, so it’s the perfect size for a toddler or small child’s head.
Chiropractor recommended, the pillow is not overly fluffy, so kids won’t wake up with a kink in their neck. The pillow is made with a poly/cotton blend so it gets softer with every wash, and it’s made in the USA. This pillow even works well for adults who travel a lot, as it’s on the smaller side.
Find more Dreamtown Kids Toddler Pillow information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Hypoallergenic Pillow for Side Sleepers: DMI Hugg-A-Pillow Bed Pillow
Pros:
Cons:
- L-shaped, orthopedic pillow is great for side sleepers
- Removable, washable cover
- Small enough that it won’t take over the bed
- Less than $20
- Too firm for some people
- Odd shaped pillow to have on display on your bed
- Won't fit standard pillowcases
Many side sleepers suffer from neck and shoulder pain, as standard pillows don’t do enough to keep the spine aligned. This orthopedic neck pillow remedies that, as it actually curves around the front of your body while you’re sleeping on your side. This means that you can rest one arm on the L-shaped pillow while tucking the rest under your neck, leaving your shoulders less strained and your neck more supported.
The shape of the pillow can really mold to any type of sleeper, as it can wrap and cushion your body no matter how you’re laying. Even though it’s a different shape than most pillows, it still is only 17 inches by 22 inches, so it won’t overwhelm your bed. The hypoallergenic pillow comes with a removable cover that is machine washable. At just under $20, this pillow is also less expensive than most hypoallergenic pillows.
Find more DMI Hugg-A-Pillow Bed Pillow information and reviews here.
Even if you don't have allergies, you may still want to consider a hypoallergenic pillow as the fabric is often more pure. It's weird to think that you are breathing in chemicals and weird substances while you sleep with a standard pillow, so making the switch to a hypoallergenic pillow is a good call. Plus, most of them are also mold and mildew resistant, so you can feel good about the fact that you are sleeping on a truly fresh and clean pillow.
