10 Best Hypoallergenic Pillows: Which Is Right For You? (2019)

This highly rated pillow is great for all types of sleepers, as it’s actually adjustable. The pillow is filled with shredded visco elastic memory foam, so you can fill up the pillow with memory foam or remove it based on what works best for your sleeping style. The shredded memory foam also allows more ventilation through the pillow, keeping you cool while you sleep. The hypoallergenic pillow is also dust mite resistant, and the cover is made with 60% polyester and 40% rayon from bamboo.

In addition to being hypoallergenic, the foam in the pillow is CertiPUR-US certified and is made without PBDE, TDCPP or TCEP flame retardants, mercury, lead, formaldehyde and a variety of other chemicals of concern. You can wash the pillow in the machine, and it’s guaranteed to not go flat. If you have any issues, the pillow has a five year warranty. There are three sizes to choose from: standard (20 inches by 26 inches), queen (20 inches by 30 inches), and king (20 inches by 36 inches.