10 Best Kitchen Towels: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Whether you want something decorative or a towel that’s super absorbent for drying dishes, kitchen towels are a must have. Hand towels are the perfect size for placing next to your sink or draping over your oven door handle, as you can fold them up and they’re not too bulky.

You are probably going to use your kitchen towels the most for drying dishes and wiping your hands. Because of this, absorbency is the most important thing to look for when scoping out new kitchen towels.

Microfiber fabric is the most absorbent material, and it also dries the fastest so you're not stuck with a wet towel next to your sink all day long. A durable fabric is important too, as kitchen towels get a lot of use.

Keep an eye out for towels that have longer fibers, as they tend to hold up to more use. If you're looking for a kitchen towel that's purely decorative, you can probably sacrifice the absorbency and durability for a cute design or pattern.

Tea towels always make a nice decorative towel, as they are light and complement any kitchen design style ranging from rustic to contemporary.

