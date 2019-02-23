10 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

One of the best parts of spring and summer is hanging outside. While enjoying your time outside, you of course have to have somewhere to sit. While garden furniture sets are great if you have a large space and enjoy entertaining, sometimes you need something a little smaller. Outdoor bistro sets are perfect for smaller spaces, and they also work well in little nooks around your yard.

Outdoor bistro sets are perfect for smaller spaces, and they also work well in little nooks around your yard. Not only are bistro sets functional as they come with two chairs and a table, they are also super cute as they come in a variety of cool designs and fun colors.

When searching for your perfect outdoor bistro set, there are a few things to keep in mind. If you plan on using your bistro set for long periods of time throughout the day, you may want to find a set that has nice cushions and a supportive back. Most bistro sets are on the smaller side, so they may not all be comfortable for an all day sun session.

Colors are good to consider as well, as you may want a pop of color to brighten up your backyard. If you are putting the bistro set on your front porch, or if you already have a lot of other outdoor furniture, you may want a set that is a little more subdued in color and pattern.

For those who are taller, a bar height bistro set is a good option as you will have room to stretch your legs. No matter what you are looking for, there are plenty of bistro sets that will be the perfect addition to your outdoor space.