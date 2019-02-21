10 Best Shower Stall Curtains: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

If you’re short on space in your bathroom, a shower stall is a nice option to have. Not only do you have the functionality of a full shower, but it’s condensed in size leaving room for a larger vanity or more “getting ready” room in your bathroom.
Below is our breakdown of the best shower stall curtains.
1. Best Quatrefoil Shower Stall Curtain: Light Grey Quatrefoil Shower CurtainPrice: $34.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cute quatrefoil design
- Waterproof polyester material
- Machine washable
- Can use without an additional liner
- No magnets to keep curtain in place
- Need to purchase shower curtain rings separately
- Relatively expensive
This shower stall curtain has a quatrefoil pattern that would make a great accent piece in your bathroom. Measuring at 36 inches by 72 inches, it’s the perfect size for a shower stall. The fabric is a waterproof polyester, so you could get away with not using an additional liner, however you will have to keep the curtain tucked in the shower. There are seven holes on the top that you can attach rings to, making the curtain easy to hang up on your curtain rod. You can also wash the shower curtain in the washing machine, which prevents the curtain from getting moldy over time. The light grey color of the shower stall curtain will complement most bathroom decor, and will look great paired with clean white bath towels.
Find more Light Grey Quatrefoil Shower Curtain information and reviews here.
2. Best ChevronShower Stall Curtain: Ufaitheart Chevron Shower Stall CurtainPrice: $14.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chevron stripe pattern makes shower look bigger
- Waterproof polyester material
- Mildew resistant and machine washable
- Plastic shower curtain rings included
- No magnets to keep curtain in place
- Not as soft as some people would prefer
- Not many color choices
The chevron stripes on this shower stall curtain will make your shower seem wider than it actually is, which is great if you have a smaller bathroom. Made with 100% polyester fabric, this shower curtain has a soft feel but is still water-repellent, meaning you don’t need an additional liner. The curtain is also mildew resistant, anti-bacterial and machine washable, so it’s easy to keep it squeaky clean. Plastic shower curtain rings are included, and they can be attached to the curtain with the rustproof metal grommets. The stripe pattern is available in grey and blue chevron.
Find more Ufaitheart Striped Shower Stall Curtain information and reviews here.
3. Best Semi-Clear Shower Stall Curtain: Eforcurtain Cobblestone Shower CurtainPros:
Cons:
- Semi-clear design allows light in while still giving you privacy
- Includes plastic rings
- Heavier material won’t blow around while you shower
- Waterproof, don’t need a liner
- Not machine washable
- Material is on the firm side
- Doesn't give full privacy
This semi-clear shower stall curtain is perfect for those who have a darker shower stall and need to let in some light, while still keeping your privacy. The shower curtain is clear but has a light cobblestone pattern that allows light to pass through, but it isn’t totally see through. The cobblestone pattern also makes this curtain more of a design piece than a plain semi-clear shower curtain.
You can easily hang up the curtain with the included plastic shower rings, and the curtain has a heavier feel and magnets on the inside so it won’t blow around while you’re in the shower. To clean it, you can just wipe it clean with a damp cloth. If you want a more interesting color than clear, the shower curtain is also available in blue, green, and multi-color.
Find more Eforcurtain Cobblestone Shower Curtain information and reviews here.
4. Best Paisley Shower Stall Curtain: Welwo Stall Shower CurtainPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Paisley pattern is cute for bathrooms
- Waterproof and mildew resistant
- Comes with curtain rings
- Heavy material means it won’t cling to you when you shower
- Not machine washable
- May need a liner to ensure the curtain lasts
- Pattern wont go with all decor styles
Paisley is a nice print to have in your bathroom as it adds design texture to your space, without being overwhelming. This shower curtain is made with 100% polyester and is waterproof and mildew resistant. You don’t have to worry about the fabric clinging to you as you shower, as the fabric is a heavier material that stays in place. With the shower curtain comes plastic shower curtain rings, so you can hang the curtain as soon as it arrives. The white and ink blue color is perfect for bathrooms, as it’s easy to pair with other water-themed colors.
Find more Welwo Stall Shower Curtain information and reviews here.
5. Best Extra Long Shower Stall Curtain: Ufaitheart Extra Long Shower CurtainPrice: $18.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Longer than most shower stall curtains
- Comes with plastic shower curtain rings
- Water repellent material
- Three solid color choices
- Not weighted at the bottom so it may blow around
- Not as soft as some people would prefer
- Not very many color choices
If you have a taller shower space, the standard 72 inch long shower curtain might not cut it. Even if you have a regular height shower stall, raising your curtain rod close to the ceiling adds an elegant touch to your bathroom, and can make your bathroom seem bigger. At 36 inches by 78 inches, this shower curtain is six inches longer than most curtains.
There are seven rustproof metal grommets across the top, as well as plastic shower curtain rings that make the curtain super easy to hang. You don’t need an extra liner with this shower curtain, as the polyester fabric is water-repellent. The extra long shower curtain is available in three solid colors: pure white, burgundy, and light beige (more of a pale yellow).
Find more Ufaitheart Extra Long Shower Curtain information and reviews here.
6. Best Nautical Shower Stall Curtain: Goodbath Nautical Fabric Shower Stall CurtainPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for nautical themed bathrooms
- Waterproof polyester fabric
- Includes plastic shower curtain rings
- Matches a variety of colors
- Have to attach multiple (12) rings to hang it up
- Not weighted on the bottom
- May need a liner
This nautical shower curtain would look perfect in a nautical themed bathroom. The background has rustic grey and dark blue toned planks, and a white anchor is layered on the top. The shower stall curtain is made with water resistant polyester fabric that dries quickly, and the color won’t fade over time. There are also 12 plastic shower curtain rings that come with the curtain. This more neutral color palette of the curtain is great for matching to the rest of your bathroom decor, as virtually any color will look good. To really play on the nautical theme, pair the curtain with navy blues and reds.
Find more Goodbath Nautical Fabric Shower Stall Curtain information and reviews here.
7. Best Pretty Shower Stall Curtain: Ufatansy Waterproof Shower CurtainPros:
Cons:
- Pretty damask design
- Waterproof and mildew resistant
- 100% eco-friendly
- Includes curtain rings
- Not machine washable
- May have a slight odor when first opened
- Not weighted
This shower stall curtain has a pretty, elegant damask design that would look beautiful in a master bathroom or guest bathroom. The curtain is primarily white with the damask pattern being slightly clear, so plenty of light gets through the curtain. Waterproof and mildew resistant, the shower curtain is 100% eco-friendly. It can be used on its own, and to clean, you can just wipe it down with a damp cloth. This shower curtain also includes eight plastic curtain rings for easy hanging.
Find more Ufatansy Waterproof Shower Curtain information and reviews here.
8. Best Colorful Shower Stall Curtain: InterestPrint Colorful Shower CurtainPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bright colorful design
- Waterproof
- Comes with 12 curtain rings
- Machine washable
- Cannot put in the dryer
- A lot of rings to hang up within a small space
- May not fit with all bathroom styles
If you’re looking to spice up the look of your bathroom with a bold shower curtain, this colorful shower curtain will do the trick. With a bright mix of greens, yellows, reds, and blues, this shower stall curtain would look beautiful in a bathroom that is primarily black and/or white. The curtain is made with durable waterproof polyester fabric, and comes with 12 C-shaped curtain hooks. It’s easy to keep clean as it’s machine washable, and you can just hang it up to dry. If the tree design isn’t your favorite, the company has a variety of other bright shower curtain designs that will transform the look of your bathroom.
Find more InterestPrint Colorful Shower Curtain information and reviews here.
9. Best Black Shower Curtain: Sfoothome Black Shower CurtainPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Black color adds a dramatic look to your bathroom
- Waterproof so no liner is needed
- Weighted on the bottom so it stays in place
- Curtain rings included
- Not machine washable
- Might make your shower really dark if you don’t have an overhead light
- Won't fit in with all decor styles
A black shower curtain can add a dramatic touch to your bathroom, either as a luxury piece with an already dark bathroom, or a contrasting piece with a primarily white bathroom. This black shower curtain has silver circles printed on it, which adds a nice subtle design touch. The curtain is waterproof so no liner is needed, and there are weights in the bottom to keep it in place. Curtain rings are included, and they can be attached through the rustproof metal grommets.
Find more Sfoothome Black Shower Curtain information and reviews here.
10. Best Flower Shower Stall Curtain: Ambesonne Watercolor Flower Stall Shower CurtainPrice: $24.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pretty floral design
- Made with plastic vinyl
- Includes shower curtain rings
- Machine washable
- Color isn’t vibrant enough for some people
- More expensive than other shower stall curtains
- Only one pattern choice
This shower stall curtain with a magnolia flower design is the perfect way to add some softness to your bathroom. With a blue background, brown stems, and pretty white magnolia flowers, this shower curtain would look beautiful in a bathroom that has primarily white and brown tones. The shower curtain is made of plastic vinyl, so it’s easy to clean and is machine washable. The curtain also comes with curtain hooks, so it’s simple to hang straight out of the box. Pair the curtain with some fluffy white towels and nice smelling candles, and you’ve got a serene bathroom space.
Find more Queen of Cases Magnolia Flowers Shower Curtain information and reviews here.
Although shower stalls are often seen in apartments, dorm suites, and smaller bathrooms, shower stall curtains can be hard to find in stores. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options online that will help you dress up your shower stall.
Shower stall curtains are shorter in width than standard shower curtains and are designed to fit in your shower stall perfectly. You may think that you can just use a regular standard shower curtain and scrunch it up, but there ends up being way too much fabric and curtain rings. Plus, if there is a cool design on the shower curtain, it's pretty much hidden by all of the mashed fabric. If you have a door on your shower stall, you may think you don't need a curtain, but you could still install a curtain rod above the shower door to add a dramatic design touch.
Most shower stall curtains measure at 36 inches across and 72 inches long, so make sure to measure your shower before ordering to be sure the shower curtain will fit perfectly. Pick a fun design to make the curtain an accent piece in your bathroom, or choose a solid color to match the rest of your bathroom decor.
