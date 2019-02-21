10 Best Wrought Iron Patio Furniture Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

With warm weather right around the corner, it’s time to think about updating your patio furniture. Wrought iron is extremely durable, looks beautiful, and is great for outdoor dining and entertaining. In this list we have found the best wrought iron patio furniture sets and pieces for any backyard or patio.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $380.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,299.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $174.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $175.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $279.78 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $202.69 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $134.03 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $141.53 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best Wrought Iron Patio Dining Set: Clayton Court Patio Dining Set (5 PC)Price: $380.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five piece set is great for dining outdoors
- Wrought iron is powder coated to resist rust
- Cushions included are stain and water resistant
- Hole in the middle of the table to hold an umbrella
- An additional back cushion may be needed for added comfort
- Set is more expensive than other wrought iron sets
- Seat cushions are on the thin side
With four chairs and a circular table, this wrought iron patio furniture set is perfect for dining outdoors. The wrought iron is powder-coated, so you don’t have to worry about rust or discoloration. The set also comes with seat cushions that are water, stain, and mildew resistant, making the set even more low maintenance. If you like to put an umbrella up on sunny days, there is a hole in the middle of the table to hold the umbrella in place. The chairs have scroll detailing on the back of the chair, and they rock for added comfort.
Find more Clayton Court Patio Dining Set (5 PC) information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Wrought Iron Conversation Set: Oceana Patio Set With Stone-Top Coffee Table (6 PC)Price: $1,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heavy duty as it’s made with wrought iron and steel
- Multiple colors available
- Six piece set includes cushions and pillows
- Weather and rust resistant
- More expensive than other wrought iron sets
- Chairs do not rock
- Assembly required
This patio set is made with wrought iron and steel, so you know it’s built to last. With two chairs, two ottomans, a loveseat, and a stone-top coffee table, there is plenty of room to kick up your feet and relax with friends for the afternoon. The seats are comfortable and fashionable, as the set comes with cushions and four lumbar accent pillows.
You can easily freshen up your existing patio decor, as there are five different color palettes to choose from (navy, canvas cork, crimson red, and silver linings). The frames are matte black and are powder coated, so you don’t have to worry about rust. While this set is more expensive than others, you can expect this wrought iron set to last a long time.
Find more Oceana Patio Set With Stone-Top Coffee Table (6 PC) information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Wrought Iron Bistro Set: Mainstays Wrought Iron Bistro Set (3 PC)Price: $174.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bistro set is slightly bigger than most bistro sets
- Two chair cushions included
- Weather and rust resistant
- Less expensive than other patio sets
- Set arrives in a big box that may be awkward to carry by yourself
- Seat cushion only, no back cushion
- Some assembly required
If you have a balcony, cute front porch, or a small back patio, a bistro set is a great way to add seating without taking up too much space. While many bistro sets can feel small and a little flimsy, this wrought iron bistro set is plenty sturdy. The table is a good size for holding drinks and snacks, and the chairs have arm rests and are big enough to sit in comfortably for long periods of time.
The set also comes with two cushions for the chairs, so you don’t have to worry about purchasing those separately. Made with heavy duty, powder-coated wrought iron, this bistro set is weather and rust resistant.
Find more Mainstays Wrought Iron Bistro Set (3 PC) information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Wrought Iron Rocking Chairs: Glenbrook Patio Action Chair (Pack of 2)Price: $175.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes as a set of two
- Chairs rock for added relaxation
- Curved elements at the top add some style
- Made in America
- No table included
- A little more expensive than some sets of chairs
- No cushions included
This pack comes with two rocking chairs that are made with durable wrought iron. The curved mesh seats are comfortable enough that you could get by without a seat cushion, and the design elements at the top of the chair provide a subtle touch of style. Because it’s a set of two rocking chairs, the set would look beautiful in a garden nook or on a front porch.
Find more Glenbrook Patio Action Chair (Pack of 2) information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Wrought Iron Tall Bistro Set: International Caravan Iron Bar Bistro SetPrice: $279.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bar height chairs and table
- Curved seat edge relieves pressure on your legs
- All weather and water resistant
- Antique black color complements all outdoor spaces
- No cushions provided
- No space for an umbrella in a table
- May need to spray on more rust-resistant coating to ensure no rust
If you prefer a taller bistro set, this patio set is bar height and comes with two chairs and a round table. The chairs have a built-in footrest for added comfort when you’re sitting, and the back of the chair has an intricate scroll design that makes the set a total statement piece. The wrought iron patio set is powder coated and is all weather and water resistant, and the color is a beautiful antique black.
You also don’t have to worry about sun fading, as the wrought iron also has UV light fading protection. While bar height chairs can sometimes be uncomfortable over time, these chairs have a rounded edge in the front of the seat to take the pressure off your legs, allowing you more time to enjoy your backyard and relax on your deck.
Find more International Caravan Iron Bar Bistro Set information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Wrought Iron Chaise Lounge: Sante Fe Wrought Iron Single ChaisePrice: $202.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five different reclining positions
- Wrought iron is sturdy and durable
- Five different colors available
- Wheels on the back make it easy to move
- Cushions not included
- May rust without spraying a protective coating on the wrought iron
- Some assembly required
Whether you want to work on your tan or just take an afternoon snooze, a wrought iron chaise lounge is perfect for stretching out. The back can be reclined to five different positions, so you can keep it up for visiting or reading, or lay back more to really relax. There are two wheels on the back of the chair, so you can effortlessly move it around your yard or patio to enjoy (or escape) the rays.
The chaise is available in brown, black, green, bronze, and pewter, making it easy to match your existing patio decor and cushions. The material is very durable, but you will want to add a chaise lounge cushion for some additional comfort. This chair would look great on a larger patio or poolside.
Find more Sante Fe Wrought Iron Single Chaise information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Wrought Iron Loveseat: Cloud Mountain Loveseat Glider With CushionsPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Loveseat has a built-in glider
- Cushions included
- Weight capacity of 500 pounds
- Six-inch-thick cushions are very comfortable
- May rust without spraying a protective coating
- Cushions are not weather resistant
- Some assembly required
Snuggle up to your sweetheart on this wrought iron loveseat that would looke adorable on a front porch. The wrought iron bench is very sturdy and has a weight capacity of 500 pounds, and it glides back and forth to keep you comfortable and relaxed.
Four brick red cushions are included, and each cushion is six inches thick so you won’t have to worry about feeling the wrought iron after long periods of time. If you choose to go without the cushions, the back of glider has an intricate circle pattern that is still beautiful to look at. If you’re not a fan of brick red, the wrought iron glider is also available in gradient brown.
Find more Cloud Mountain Loveseat Glider With Cushions information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Wrought Iron Side Table: International Caravan Iron Black Patio Side TablePrice: $64.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great side table to put with existing patio furniture
- Extra shelf provides additional storage
- Light enough to move around your patio or backyard
- Rectangular top can hold multiple items
- May not work next to all chairs based on height
- Only one color available
- May not fit all styles of existing furniture
Looking for a place to set your drink, snacks, phone, book, etc.? This wrought iron side table is the ideal small table to place between lounge chairs, next to a bench, or in the corner of your patio. At 28 inches wide, 28 inches tall and 13 inches deep, this table is the perfect size to hold all of your belongings without taking over the rest of your patio furniture. There is also a second shelf, which adds storage and is great if you want to keep electronics or food out of the direct sunlight. The metal is black, so it will match most patio decor and furniture.
Find more International Caravan Iron Black Patio Side Table information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Wrought Iron Porch Swing: Wrought Iron Porch Swing With CanopyPrice: $134.03Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Porch swing hangs from a frame
- Canopy provides shade
- Seats two people
- Good price
- May be difficult to move after assembly
- Only one color available
- No cushions provided
This porch swing comes with a frame and canopy, so there’s no need to attach it to an existing porch frame or deck. The black wrought iron has a decorative design on the back and sides, making it a beautiful furniture addition to your backyard. You won’t have to worry about getting sunburned as you have a canopy over the top of your head, and the curved seat edge will allow you to relax in the swing all afternoon. It’s wide enough to seat two adults, and the price is good for a larger piece of furniture.
Find more Wrought Iron Porch Swing With Canopy information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Cheap Wrought Iron Patio Set: Foldable Bistro SetPrice: $141.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive compared to other wrought iron sets
- Folds up for easy storage or travelling
- Available in black and brown
- Chair leans back a little for added comfort
- Not as heavy duty as other wrought iron sets
- No cushions included
- Powder coating may chip over time
At just under $95, this wrought iron bistro set is a great deal. The durable wrought iron is also powder-coated, so you won’t have to worry about rust over time. Both the chairs and the table can fold, so it’s easy to store or take camping. The set is light enough that it’s easy to move, but not so light that it’s going to blow away if a heavy wind comes through your backyard. You can choose between black and brown for the colors, so it’s easy to match your existing decor.
The darker color of the iron complements almost all patios and backyard landscaping, and the design is simple yet sophisticated. You can even paint it if you prefer a different shade than black or brown.
Not sure what kind of wrought iron patio furniture to get? It's best to think about how you will be using the patio furniture. If you plan on mainly using it for entertaining and dining al fresco, an actual dining set that includes a large table and chairs is your best option.
If you are looking for something more casual to place on a front porch or maybe a garden area in your backyard, something smaller like a bistro set or a conversation set is a good way to go. For those who are looking for a way to kick back and get your suntan on, their is nothing better than a chaise lounge.
- See Also:
- 10 Best Hammock Chairs 2019
- 10 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets 2019
- 10 Best Wood Adirondack Chairs 2019
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.