10 Best Wrought Iron Patio Furniture Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

This patio set is made with wrought iron and steel, so you know it’s built to last. With two chairs, two ottomans, a loveseat, and a stone-top coffee table, there is plenty of room to kick up your feet and relax with friends for the afternoon. The seats are comfortable and fashionable, as the set comes with cushions and four lumbar accent pillows.

You can easily freshen up your existing patio decor, as there are five different color palettes to choose from (navy, canvas cork, crimson red, and silver linings). The frames are matte black and are powder coated, so you don’t have to worry about rust. While this set is more expensive than others, you can expect this wrought iron set to last a long time.