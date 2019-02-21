10 Best Zero Gravity Chairs: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

Between work, play, and normal day-to-day activities, life takes a toll on our bodies. All of that action can lead to neck, back, and knee pain, not to mention just overall stress on our muscles and bones. When you relax on your couch at night or lay down in bed, you may feel some relief when you kick your feet up, but not every pain is always worked away. That’s where a zero gravity chair comes in.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Zero gravity chairs help to alleviate body pains as they recline back and position you in a way that relieves tension in all of your worst spots. With your back and neck properly supported in a reclined position and your knees slightly elevated above the rest of your body, you will soon feel all of your tensions melt away.

Even when you're not fully reclined, zero gravity chairs are shaped to support all of your pressure points, so you can feel more comfortable for longer periods of time. All technical stuff aside...they are just plain comfortable to relax in.

There are a few things to consider when looking for a zero gravity chair. First off, where are you going to be using the chair? Whether you plan on using the chair inside or outside makes a big difference in what kind of zero gravity chair you should get, as outdoor chairs are made with weather-proof materials and don't look as nice when paired with indoor furniture.

It's also smart to consider what sort of extra features you would like, if any. Some zero gravity chairs come with things like a removable pillow, sunshade, or cup holder, so if those appeal to you, keep an eye out for the chairs that have the "extras" included. Finally, think about how much you will be using the zero gravity chair, and how important the features are for your overall health.

If you'll be using it more casually, there are plenty of decently priced chairs that are comfortable, durable, and will get the job done. However, if you need the chair for more medical purposes, you may want to invest in a chair that's a little more supportive and has extra features like a built-in massager.