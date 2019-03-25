55 Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets of 2019

Perhaps you’re an avid fan of cool kitchen gadgets and are looking for more goodies to add to your collection, or you have yet to experience the advantages of a cool kitchen gadget yourself. Either way, you’ll find a wide variety of gadgets below.
-
1. OXO Good Grips Ice Cream ScoopPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can scoop out hard ice cream with pointed tip
- Won't discolor over time
- Flat edges reach all parts of ice cream container
- Only comes in one color
- A bit heavy
- Doesn’t have a nonstick surface
Instead of waiting for your favorite ice cream to soften enough for scooping, the OXO Good Grips Ice Cream Scoop features a pointed tip that lets you scoop out the delicious dessert even when it’s still hard.
The flat edges reach into tricky corners of containers to ensure you get every last bit of ice cream. A non-slip grip keeps this ice cream scoop secure in your hand at all times.
Its stainless steel construction means this handy tool won’t discolor or chip over time. When you’re done, simply stick it in the dishwasher for cleaning.
Find more OXO Good Grips Ice Cream Scoop information and reviews here.
-
2. SLC Swift Rotary Drum GraterPros:
Cons:
- Made with food grade stainless steel
- Ideal for grating cheese, vegetables, onions, and more
- Three different rotary cylinder slicers
- Hand crank requires a bit of effort
- Can take a few minutes to disassemble
- Some find it a bit bulky for storage
Not only is this kitchen gadget versatile, it’s also available in a variety of colors. You can use it to grate cheese as well as potatoes, nuts, vegetables, onions, and more.
The hand-powered rotary grater comes with three interchangeable rotary cylinders. A suction base holds it securely in place as you work. To use the gadget, just turn the hand crank to grate the ingredients.
Find more SLC Swift Rotary Drum Grater information and reviews here.
-
3. Pacific Precision Metals THE CRUSHER Aluminum Can CompactorPrice: $23.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reduces the size of 12 to 16-inch cans
- Handle is easy to grab
- Mounts vertically on walls
- Best for smaller cans
- Several note theirs only came with three screws despite four holes for mounting
- May periodically miss a can or only crush half of it
Aluminum cans can take up a lot of space in the recycling bin. This can crusher reduces the size of 12 to 16-inch cans down to approximately 1 inch for easier storage and transportation. To use the device, just grab onto the crushing handle and pull it down. For optimal results, mount it vertically on a wall.
Find more Pacific Precision Metals THE CRUSHER Aluminum Can Compactor information and reviews here.
-
4. Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘N Strain StrainerPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for smaller spaces
- Snaps onto pots, pans, and bowls of nearly any size
- Comes in several colors
- Pasta can spill over the top if pouring too quickly
- Several note it doesn’t work well on pots with lips
- Some wish it was larger
If kitchen space is limited, you may not have enough room for a full-size strainer. This compact strainer snaps onto just a portion of the pot or pan for effective straining.
To use, just snap the two clips into place on bowls, pots, and pans of nearly any size. Once the strainer is securely in place, just tilt it to strain the food without removing the contents from the pot. If green isn’t your favorite color, you’ll also find this handy gadget in red and gray.
Find more Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘N Strain Strainer information and reviews here.
-
5. Robo Twist Electric Jar OpenerPrice: $18.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with all can sizes
- Works with the push of a button
- Energy efficient since it runs on batteries
- Not ideal for smaller lids
- Loud
- Can take longer than manual openers
If you’re tired of struggling to open tight jar lids with your hands or you just want a fun alternative to the average jar opener, consider the Robo Twist Electric Jar Opener.
This compact device sits on top of the lid you’re trying to open. Once it’s in the proper position, the Robo Twist gets to work by rotating the lid to uncap. To start, just press the switch button. This device is compact enough for storage and sips AA batteries.
Find more Robo Twist Electric Jar Opener information and reviews here.
-
6. Weighmax Electronic Kitchen ScalePrice: $12.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LCD display
- Measures in pounds, ounces, and grams
- 5-pound weight capacity
- Bowl is plastic
- Some wish it didn’t automatically shut off so quickly
- Easy to accidentally knock bowl off of platform
Weighing out ingredients doesn’t have to be a messy process. The Weighmax Electronic Kitchen Scale comes with a removable bowl for extra protection when necessary. The bowl is also easy to clean and store. Available measuring units include pounds, ounces, and grams.
A sensitivity of 1 gram, or 0.1 ounce, ensures optimal end results. This kitchen scale features a maximum 5-pound weight capacity.
Find more Weighmax Electronic Kitchen Scale information and reviews here.
-
7. Westmark German Vegetable and Salad SpinnerPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ergonomic handle
- Has a pouring spout
- Comes in several colors
- Top can’t be easily disassembled for cleaning
- A few mention the lid could be more secure
- Doesn’t have a non-slip base
Rinse and dry lettuce and herbs with this colorful salad spinner. The Westmark Salad Spinner features a durable polypropylene construction. It also has an ergonomic handle that requires just a minimal amount of effort to separate the lettuce and liquids.
All you need to do is add the lettuce, rinse it with water, and drain the excess water. Once the extra water is out, crank the handle until the lettuce is dry. A pouring spout lets you easily get rid of the remaining liquid. This salad spinner is dishwasher safe and comes in several colors.
Find more Westmark German Vegetable and Salad Spinner information and reviews here.
-
8. Laxinis World Measuring Cups & Spoons SetPrice: $29.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable stainless steel metal with rust-free finish
- Dishwasher safe
- Engraved with US and metric measurement markings
- Relatively small measurement markings
- Handles could be longer
- Some find the spoons a bit big/heavy
Baking without proper measurements can be a recipe for disaster. This 13-piece set includes a variety of spoons and measuring cups to help you keep track. Each piece is crafted with a durable stainless steel metal with a rust-resistant finish. They’re also dishwasher safe.
The cups and spoons stack into each other for added convenience. They’re also engraved with US and metric measurement markings. Food-grand handles keep the cups and spoons from slipping as you measure out ingredients.
Find more Laxinis World Measuring Cups & Spoons Set information and reviews here.
-
9. ThermoPro Digital Food ThermometerPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Displays Fahrenheit and Celsius readings
- Includes several cook modes
- Lifetime sensor probe warranty
- Sensor probe can become less accurate over time
- Weak magnet in back
- Navigation buttons are a bit small
A food grade stainless steel probe allows you to get fast and precise readings with the ThermoPro Digital Food Thermometer. If you’re tired of squinting to read smaller numbers, you’ll appreciate the large LCD digital display.
The user-friendly display also lets you choose a meat button, such as poultry, pork, or ham, for accurate results. Highlights include a temperature range from 32 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit along with a timer. A flip-out stand lets you place the thermometer safely on a countertop or other surface.
Find more ThermoPro Digital Food Thermometer information and reviews here.
-
10. The Nessie FamilyPrice: $37.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large, medium and small ladels
- Pieces nest together for easy storage
- Each piece is a different color
- Doesn't include the Papa Nessie ladle
- Fine tea leaves can fall out of strainer
- Some wish the purple ladle was larger
Whether you’re already a Nessie fan and are excited about owning the entire set or you’ve never experienced the benefits of Nessie before, consider this Nessie family set. You’ll find a Mama Nessie colander along with a smaller purple Nessie ladle. The smallest member of the Nessie family is a Baby Nessie tea infuser. Each piece is BPA free. The set is also dishwasher safe.
-
11. Rachael Ray Stainless Steel Bench ScrapePrice: $7.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in several colors
- Small enough to easily store out of the way
- Ideal for scraping food bits and transporting ingredients
- Handle can collect water after washing
- A bit large for smaller tasks
- A few complaints about rust spots on the stainless steel
A bench scrape is an inexpensive and oh-so-handy item to have around the kitchen. This small scraper measures 6.5 x 6.25 inches, and weighs just eight ounces. You can use it to scrape away stubborn bits of food debris on various surfaces. The scrape can also be used to collect and move ingredients for your favorite dishes. You’ll find the scrape in an assortment of colors. This handy kitchen item is dishwasher safe, and comes with a ribbed cover for a comfortable and secure grip.
-
12. AKop Silicone Kitchen ScrubberPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Prevents mold and bacteria build-up by drying quickly
- Made with flexible food grade silicone
- Heat-resistant properties
- A bit slippery
- Not the best for scrubbing
- Those with larger hands may find them a bit small
One of the biggest perks of this kitchen scrubber is the fact that it dries quickly, which prevents bacteria and mold from building up. Taking just a few seconds to clean the sponges after using them will prolong their lifespan even more. You can use the scrubber for just about any task, including washing pots, pans, bowls and utensils, as well as veggies and fruits. In a pinch, you can even use the scrubbers as pot holders thanks to their heat-resistant properties.
-
13. Tovolo Microwave CoverPros:
Cons:
- Can be expanded or flattened
- Built for temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit
- Finger grips make it easy to pick up the cover
- Lid handle isn't very effective
- Can be tricky to expand
- Plastic may warp over time
A microwave cover is a handy kitchen item to have on hand for preventing spills and splatters in the microwave. This vented microwave cover comes with multiple perforations, which allows steam to escape. Finger grips allow you to easily put the cover on and remove it when necessary.
Depending on what you’re microwaving, you can expand the cover or flatten it. The cover can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
14. SMRTLVNG Kitchen Sink Organizer TrayPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for hot kitchen and household items
- Can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Holds brushes, soap, sponges and more
- Only comes in one size
- Not available in other colors
- No drip spout to automatically drain water
This kitchen sink organizer tray is a cool kitchen gadget for keeping the essentials organized. The tray features a durable food-grade silicone construction. Not only does the raised pattern hold items securely in place, it also enables faster drying while promoting air circulation. In turn, you can expect the material to stay intact, rather than dry out or become brittle.
In case you’re planning on using it with hot tools or other utensils, you’ll appreciate knowing that the tray can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
15. Nano Shield Dishwasher MagnetPrice: $6.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in two distinct colors
- Industrial-strength coating
- Won't scratch dishwasher surface
- A bit large
- Stickers may be necessary to attach magnets to dishwasher
- Only comes in two colors
If you’ve ever mistakenly put dirty dishes into a clean load in the dishwasher, you’re not alone. To avoid frustration and confusion, you can attach these magnets to the outside of your dishwasher. The magnets are clearly labeled dirty and clean, and come in different colors.
The magnet features an industrial-strength coating and securely attaches to dishwasher exteriors without leaving scratches. The magnets are suitable for virtually all types of dishwashers, including stainless steel.
-
16. Surpahs Over The Sink Dish Drying RackPros:
Cons:
- Heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- Made with food grade silicone steel
- Can also be used on the countertop
- Not rigid enough for heavier objects such as plates
- Only available in one size
- A few complaints about rust forming over time
Having a roll-up dish drying rack can really come in handy, especially if you’re in a smaller kitchen. This dish drying rack fits securely over most sinks, and measures 20.5 x 13 1/8-inches high. You can also use the mat on the countertop. When it’s not in use, the mat can be folded up for faster and simpler storage. This mat can withstand heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and is BPA-free. It’s also dishwasher safe for easier cleaning.
-
17. George Foreman Electric Quesadilla MakerPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Outer ridge is sealed to keep contents secure
- Indicator lights help keep track of progress
- Can be stored vertically
- Plates aren't removable
- Latch isn't very strong
- Limited to specific quesadilla sizes
If you’re an avid quesadilla fan, you can make delicious food in the comfort of your home with this quesadilla maker. The appliance makes 10-inch quesadillas, which is ideal for appetizers as well as meals. The non-stick surface allows for easier food release and cleaning. Deep dish pockets allow you to add your favorite ingredients while the quesadilla cooks.
Another handy feature is the fact that the outer ridge is sealed shut to keep contents from spilling out. When it’s not in use or needs to be moved, you can take advantage of the integrated cord wrap. Its vertical design allows the quesadilla maker to be stored out of the way.
-
18. Caramella Bubble Index Cutting Board SetPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Properly ventilated
- Anti-skid bottom
- Contains food markings
Being able to keep your cutting boards distinctly separated is more hygienic, let alone simpler in terms of organization. The board set features color-coded pattern markings, as well as food markings, to help you keep track of each board. Another advantage is the space-saving design, which also improves ventilation. The set contains and anti-skid texture to hold it securely in place on your kitchen counter. As an added bonus, it’s also waterproof and dries quickly when wet.
-
19. Prepara Herb Savor Pod 2.0Price: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits inside most refrigerator doors
- Rigid exteriors
- Each capsule has a see-through window
- Some say the windows don't stay shut
- Doesn't fit large quantities of herbs
- No water level indicators
Keeping herbs fresh can be challenging. This herb-saving pod set contains three containers. Each container is made with BPA-free material and is compact enough to fit inside most refrigerator doors. The capsules are durable enough so that you won’t have to worry about them getting crushed inside the refrigerator.
As an added bonus, each container has a see-through window. To use the set, rinse and dry the herbs then place them in the pod with a bit of fresh water. Then, simply replace with fresh water every three to five days until you’ve used the herbs.
-
20. Kitchy Pizza Cutter WheelPrice: $11.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cuts most crusts in a single pass
- Comes with a protective blade guard
- Comes in several different colors
- Not much clearance for thicker pizzas
- Needs to be fully disassembled for cleaning
- Some wish the blade was sharper
Having the right pizza cutter wheel can mean the difference between a delicious meal and a disastrous one. The pizza cutter stands out for its clean and dependable slicing skills. An ergonomic handle makes the wheel comfortable to handle, while the blade is sharp enough to cut most crusts after a single pass. A protective blade guard keeps your fingers safe from accidental cuts. While you can clean the pizza cutter by hand, it’s also dishwasher safe.
-
21. Diwenhouse Meat Tenderizer NeedlePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blades only deploy when pressed into meat
- Base rings keep fingers safe from sharp blades
- Cleaning brush included
- Proximity of needles can make cleaning tricky
- Non-stainless steel components are plastic
- Very sharp blades
Making your favorite meats more tender is a simpler task with this Diwenhouse meat tenderizer needle. There are over 50 sharp blades, which not only tenderizes the meat but also allows it to absorb spices faster. Another perk is even heat distribution, which can reduce the overall cooking time.
The stainless steel blades are resistant to rust and corrosion. There are two locking rings on the base to keep you from accidentally cutting yourself on the sharp blades. Another safety feature is that the blades don’t deploy until they’re being pressed into the meat. The blades then automatically retract when the device is lifted. A cleaning brush is included for washing by hand, but you can also clean the tenderizer in the dishwasher.
-
22. Horizon Home Goods SlicerPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reservoir around cutter holds liquids
- Measures eight inches in diameter
- Can be used for cheese and meats
- A long serrated knife is suggested for best results
- Knife isn't included
- Only comes in one size
This handy slicer is designed for veggies and salads, including lettuce and your favorite toppings. You can also use it to slice up cheese and meats. To get started, just rinse the ingredients then use the slicer to chop them up. Not only does this reduce the number of tools you’ll need to use, it also keeps your fingers from getting cut.
The bowl stretches eight inches in diameter. A reservoir around the cutter keeps liquids and other messes contained.
-
23. Chefast Herb Scissors SetPrice: $13.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comb built into cover
- Blades can be rinsed
- Ideal for chopping, cutting and mincing
- Herbs can sometimes get caught in the blades
- Not the easiest to clean
- Best for small batches at a time
The Chefast Herb Scissors Set is designed for chopping, cutting and mincing herbs. The herb shears come with five blades, all of which are made with stainless steel. Two herb bags with drawstring closures are also included. An ergonomic handle allows for easy and safe handling of the blades. When it’s time to clean up you can use the cleaning comb that’s built into the safety cover. You can also safely rinse the blades to get rid of any lingering residue.
-
24. Elite Cuisine Egg CookerPrice: $20.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to seven eggs at a time
- Cooks eggs several different ways
- Has a transparent lid with a knob
- Measurement cup markings tend to wear off
- Suction can make cover tricky to remove
- Not recommended for the dishwasher
The Elite Cuisine Egg Cooker does more than just cook eggs. You can use this handy appliance for steaming and poaching eggs, as well as for making omelets. Choose between soft, medium and hard-boiled eggs according to your personal preference. This cooker can hold up to seven eggs at a time. It also automatically shuts off for your safety.
An indicator light lets you know when the cooker is on or off. A measuring cup is included, along with a poaching tray. The cooker also has a transparent lid so that you can keep track of your food as it cooks.
-
25. KitchenArt Select-A-Spice CarouselPrice: $28.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains 12 different compartments
- Compact enough to store under a shelf or cabinet
- Dispenses specific amounts
- Relatively limted capacity
- Can be tricky to refill
- Some say the aromas tend to leak out
Successfully organizing your spices can be a tedious task. This automatic carousel not only makes organization simpler, it also allows you to get the exact amount without whipping out a measuring spoon. There are 12 spice compartments, which is plenty for the essentials.
The carousel has a rotating base, and comes with over 50 labels to help you keep track of your spices. Each compartment can hold up to 4.5 ounces of spice. You can mount the carousel underneath a shelf or cabinet.
-
26. Grillaholics BBQ Meat Shredder ClawsPrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used to shred, lift, cut and handle meat
- BPA-free material
- Can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Only available in one size
- Some find the position a bit awkward
- A few complaints about the plastic material
Whether you’re the neighborhood grill master or a weekend griller, these meat shredder claws can change the way you shred meat. Each claw comes with ultra-sharp shredding tines so that you can expertly shred or handle smoked meats, pulled pork and more. The claws work just as well for lifting, handling and holding the meat, as well as for cutting it in half.
Of course, you can use them for more than just meat. Use the claws to shred a flavorful salad or toss a bowl of spaghetti. The claws are made with BPA-free material and can withstand temps up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. When it’s time to clean up, simply wash the claws by hand or toss them in the dishwasher.
-
27. Anker Portable Multi-Angle StandPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 11 pounds
- Multiple viewing angles adjusted with the push of a button
- Compatible with many devices
- No power cord cutout
- Lip that holds devices can be a bit bulky
- Rubberized feet could have better grip
The Anker Portable Multi-Angle Stand works with various e-readers, smartphones and tablets. If you use any or all of those devices in your kitchen, having a stand can be advantageous. The stand comes in two colors and is compatible with many devices, from the most iPhones and iPads to the Samsung Galaxy tablet, Google Nexus and more.
The stand adjusts to nine different viewing angles, making it easy to keep tabs on recipes, ingredient lists or communication with friends and family while you cook. All you need to do is press a button to adjust the viewing angle. The stand weighs less than four ounces but can hold up to 11 pounds.
-
28. Super Z Outlet Pineapple CorerPrice: $5.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-slip handle
- Makes pineapple rings
- Used to core, slice and peel pineapples
- Rings aren't always perfectly even
- No blade covers
- Some find it tricky to get the core out
This stainless steel pineapple corer is a fast and simple tool for peeling, coring and slicing pineapple. In fact, when used correctly, you can peel, core and slice a pineapple in just seconds. The medium-sized blade is effective without being bulky. As an added bonus, the blade is stainless steel for enhanced durability. Whether you want to eat it on its own or serve the pineapple, it’s sliced in rings, so it’s ready to go at any time.
-
29. Hoan Bagel GuillotinePros:
Cons:
- Can be used on rolls, muffins and other goods
- Safety shields keep fingers from getting cut
- Dishwasher safe
- Flavored bagels can leave residue
- Not suggested for frozen bagels
- Reservoir is a bit narrow for thicker bagels
Cutting a bagel the right way can be a tricky task. Not only can the cut turn out quite uneven, you run the risk of cutting your fingers or hands if the knife slips. A bagel guillotine such as this one is a safe and efficient way to cut your favorite bagels in half.
All you need to do is insert the bagel into the slop, then push the blade down. Safety shields on both sides keep fingers protected. The slicer has serrated edges for precise results. Aside from bagels, this kitchen gadget is handy for rolls, muffins and other goods.
-
30. Drizom Corn Cob StripperPros:
Cons:
- Keeps kernels contained inside the measuring container
- Measuring cup is included
- Can also be used for potatoes, ginger, cheese and garlic
- Can leave kernels behind on smaller cobs
- Relatively small container capacity
- Can be tedious to wash by hand
Forget the knife method for removing corn kernels. This corn stripper removes the kernels for you and keeps them inside the container so that you don’t have to worry about cuts or messes. Not only does the container hold the kernels, it’s also a handy way to store leftovers.
You can use the corn stripper for other items too, such as to cut potatoes, ginger, cheese and garlic. When you’re done use the kitchen gadget, just toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The corn stripper is made with food grade stainless steel. A built-in measuring cup is included, along with a grater.
-
31. ZYLISS Easy Pull Food Chopper & Manual Food ProcessorPrice: $28.30Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Booster arms keep food from getting stucky
- No electricity or batteries required
- Generous 25-ounce capacity
- Some harder or coarser veggies may need to be pre-cut
- A bit loud
- Can be tricky to remove blade guard
Slice and dice your favorite veggies with this food chopper and processor. The multi-blade design ensures veggies are diced and sliced in just seconds. Another perk is that this cool kitchen gadget is hand-powered, meaning you don’t need to hunt around for an electric outlet or batteries to get it to work.
Booster arms on the top and bottom keep food from getting stuck. This bowl has a 25-ounce capacity and is safe for the top rack of the dishwasher. Other convenient ways to use the device include making salsa, meal prep and blending and pureeing ingredients.
-
32. CucinaPro Apple Peeler & CorerPrice: $16.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No battery or electricity required
- Peels, cores and slices the fruit
- Eye-catching red color
- Initial learning curve
- Suction could be stronger
- Doesn't work well on softer apples
The CucinaPro Apple Peeler & Corer is a handy investment, especially if you find yourself frequently consuming apples. This kitchen gadget does all the hard work for you by peeling, slicing and coring the apple. You can also use it for peeling potatoes.
A suction cup on the bottom keeps the gadget secure as you work. To use, simply insert the apple on the end and start cranking the handle. Since it’s hand-powered, you don’t need batteries or electricity to operate this handy gadget.
-
33. The Negg Boiled Egg PeelerPrice: $17.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removes tough peels by shaking
- No batteries or electricity required
- Can produce results in just seconds
- Eggs can break if shaken too hard
- Needs to be shaken a certain way for precise results
- Shells can sometimes come off in small bits
Peeling eggs can be a frustrating task, especially if you need to do several at once. This boiled egg peeler handles the tricky part. All you need to do is add some water, followed by the egg, then secure the top cap into place. Once everything is set, just shake the peeler with enough force for the eggs to hit the caps, which peels off the shell. You might need to shake the peeler up to 12 times for results. The see-through body allows you to watch the progress.
-
34. Rosewill Infrared Halogen Convection Technology Digital OvenPrice: $53.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hot air circulation means less oil required
- Delivers oven-quality results
- Capacity can be expanded up to 18 liters
- Limited temperature range
- Rack bars are far apart for smaller foods
- Tough to wash
Infrared halogen technology ensures food is cooked rapidly and evenly. Although it’s much smaller than your average oven, this compact convection oven delivers the same results as its larger siblings. Food is cooked evenly and to the desired texture, including crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. Two stainless steel cooking racks are included, so you can cook up to three layers of food at once. Similar to an air fryer, hot air is circulated around.
Not only does this mean you won’t have to rely on oil for crispy results, it also means food is generally cooked more rapidly. An extender ring allows you to cook up to 18 quarts at a time. The capacity is up to 12 liters without the ring. This digital oven has a temperature range of up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
35. OXO Good Grips Prep Julienne Y-PeelerPrice: $6.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in several variations
- Designed for peeling carrots, cucumbers, zucchini and more
- Rust-resistant stainless steel blades
- Angle needs to be precise to work well
- A bit pricey
- Path isn't very wide
This julienne Y-peeler is just one of a variety of available types. You can also go with a citrus or corn peeler, or even an asparagus peeler. other options include a prep Y-peeler, straight blade set and an assorted blade set. The peeler strips carrots, zucchini, cucumber and more.
Its compact shape makes the peeler a comfortable choice for the kitchen, while the non-slip handle keeps your hands and fingers safe as you peel. This peeler features durable Japanese stainless steel blades that won’t rust over time. It’s also dishwasher safe.
-
36. PureWine The WandPrice: $14.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reduces headaches and hangover symptoms
- Works with many types of wine
- Doesn't change the flavors
- A bit pricey
- Not reusable
- Some say they take a slight edge off the taste
If you suffer from headaches after drinking wine, The Wand could be a worthwhile investment. This cool kitchen gadget works its magic by removing histamines and with sulfite preservatives. Not only can this help reduce headaches, you may also notice less congestion and flushed skin, not to mention general hangover symptoms.
The Wand works for a variety of wine types, including sparkling wines. You can expect results in just three minutes. The flavors of your favorite wines won’t be altered in any way.
-
37. Fullstar Mandoline SlicerPros:
Cons:
- Housing is made with BPA-free plastic
- Comes with five interchangeable blades
- Useful for slicing, coarse grating, making veggie noodles and more
- Can't adjust slicing thickness
- Getting all accessories to fit properly for storage can be tricky
- Spiralizer is prone to jams
The Fullstar Mandoline Slicer accomplishes five tasks in one thanks to multiple interchangeable blades. For example, you can use the device for slicing and coarse grating, as well as cutting julienne and straight ribbon blades. It’s also a handy gadget for making vegetable noodles.
A catch tray holds onto any juices and extras that spill during the process, which makes cleaning up that much easier. Both the blades and the BPA-free plastic housing are safe for the dishwasher.
-
38. Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat ThermometerPrice: $19.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides temperatures in Fahrenheit and Celsius
- Comes with a backlight
- Provides readings in five seconds or less
- Prone to a bit of temperature fluctuation
- Plastic feels cheap
- Not very reliable with induction ranges
Get accurate meat temperatures in just seconds with this handy meat thermometer. The instant-read thermometer provides readings in just five seconds or less, at which point the temperature appears on the LCD display. A backlight is available if you need a bit more light. This thermometer also stands out for its waterproof body.
A meat temperature guide is included on the side right on the thermometer. Temperatures can be displayed in Fahrenheit and Celsius. This digital thermometer has a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
39. Spaghetti Monster Colander StrainerPrice: $18.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to one box of spaghetti
- Made with BPA-free material
- Durable enoug to withstand boiling water
- Not the easiest to grip
- Prone to tipping when fully loaded
- May be a bit tall for some kitchen cabinets
Straining pasta just got a lot more fun. Why settle for a traditional strainer when you can pour your pasta into this fun and quirky spaghetti monster strainer? The strainer is large enough to hold up to a single box of spaghetti. The dimensions are 19.5 x 12.2 x 8.6 inches, making the strainer compact enough to store in most kitchen cabinets.
The strainer is dishwasher safe and is made with BPA-free material. While it’s sturdy enough to withstand boiling water, this spaghetti strainer shouldn’t be microwaved.
-
40. Chef’n Zipstrip Herb StripperPrice: $7.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Saves on cooking time
- Clear measurement markings on the sides
- Strips then collects herbs
- Not the fastest
- Thinner herbs can slide through the holes
- Holes can get clogged fairly easily
An herb stripper such as this one is that cool kitchen gadget you didn’t realize would come in handy until you actually used it. This herb stripper strips and stores herbs freshly removed from their stems. Instead of wasting precious cooking time peeling off the herbs yourself, you can simply run the stem through the stripper.
Measurement markings on the sides make it easy to keep track of the herbs as they pile up. When you’re done, just put the herb stripper on the top rack of the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
-
41. Nutra Track Digital Kitchen ScalePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides detailed nutritional information for each item
- Has a bright backlit display
- Weight capacity up to 11 pounds
- Can't change the pre-loaded database
- Some say it's not very accurate with lighter foods
- Smaller numbers can be challenging to read
This handy kitchen scale does more than simply display weight. For starters, you’ll find over 150 common foods in their related categories. You’ll also get plenty of pre-loaded labels and ones for custom foods.
Once you place the food or object you’d like to weigh on the scale, all you need to do is select the appropriate food code. From there, the digital scale takes over and displays all the information you need to know, from calories to carbs, protein, cholesterol, fat, sodium and fiber.
A bright backlit display makes it easy to find the information you’re looking for at a quick glance. This scale can hold up to 11 pounds. Measurements are available in grams, pounds, ounces, fluid ounces and milliliters. The scale automatically shuts off when not in use.
-
42. Kristie’s Kitchen Cutting Board with TraysPrice: $34.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes it easier to dispose of food waste
- Trays are safe for the microwave and freezer
- Board has a naturally water-resistant surface
- Drawers can sometimes slide out unintentionally
- Some wish the storage containers were larger
- Surface shows cut marks fairly easily
If you’ve ever found yourself wishing you didn’t have to make a mess of the leftover trash from cutting up fruits, veggies and other foods, a cutting board with pull-out trays could be the solution. This kitchen dray features two drawers, each of which measures 14″ x 10″ x 2″.
The bamboo cutting board works just as well for cutting up meat as it does for fruits, veggies, bread and more. The trays are made with BPA-free material that’s safe for the microwave and dishwasher, as well as the freezer. The non-slip cutting board provides a safe and durable surface for chopping up your favorite foods.
-
43. Crafted Ingenuity Cheese ShaperPros:
Cons:
- Safe for the microwave and dishwasher
- Ideal for snacks, desserts and more
- Comes with non-stick Teflon sheets
- Non-stick sheets aren't the most durable
- Can crumble if there are holes
- Some shapes require a fair amount of cheese to hold their shape
This cheese shaper makes a fun addition to any kitchen. Not only does it shape your favorite cheese in a variety of ways, this cool kitchen gadget is also easy to use. You can make just about anything you’re craving, whether it’s a cheese-shaped taco shell, crispy bowl or more.
The shaper comes with several attachments, including a bowl form, artist stand and non-stick sheets. Each piece is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. However, you can also wash the gadget and its attachments by hand in warm, soapy water.
-
44. NutriChef Vacuum SealerPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LED indicator lights
- Works with solid, steamed, poached and simmered foods
- Comes with air suction hose and vacuum bags
- Initial learning curve
- May not work as well if food is too moist
- Plastic components seem cheap
A vacuum sealer can help keep food fresh for longer. When it’s time for storage, you can use the sealer to prepare your food from the freezer. When it’s ready to use, simply defrost the meat or veggies. This vacuum sealer features a user-friendly design, as all you need to do is power it on and use the control panel with accompanying digital buttons. LED indicator lights help you keep tabs on what you’re doing.
Several different settings are available, including those for solid, poached, steamed, and simmered foods. An air suction hose is included, along with vacuum bags and a vacuum bag roll for getting started.
-
45. Vondior Gravy & Fat SeparatorPrice: $22.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Separates fat, pulp and larger pieces
- Made with heat-resistant material
- Easy access to liquids at any time
- Measurement markings can be tough to read
- Only the lid is dishwasher safe
- Questionable durability of plastic parts
The Vondior Gravy & Fat Separator is an affordable gadget that can help make your meals healthier. The fat separator works for soup, gravies and sauces, as well as hot and cold fluids. Once you pour in the fluid, the liquid is separated from fat, pulp and larger pieces, leaving healthier versions for your dining pleasure.
A red button on the handle allows you to access the fluid when necessary. Measurements on the bottom help you keep tabs on the amount of liquid at any given time. The gravy separator is dishwasher safe and is made with heat-resistant material. A peeler is included.
-
46. PriorityChef Knife SharpenerPrice: $15.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with straight and serrated edges
- Contains diamond-coated and ceramic honing wheels
- Comes with an instructional video
- Can only use one slot for each knife type
- Not as comfortable for left-handed people
- Can be tough to fully sharpen the tips
This knife sharpener works with both straight edge and serrated knives. A dual-stage system effectively sharpens each knife. The knife first makes its way through the diamond-coated wheel, followed by a ceramic honing wheel for precise results. This knife sharpener is a handy gadget for giving dull knives a sharp edge. The base is secure and cushioned for your comfort. An instructional video is included.
-
47. DecoBros Shelf RackPrice: $22.27Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can fit pans stored vertically and horizontally
- Secure enough for several pans
- Saves on countertop space
- Only comes in one color
- All slots are the same size
- Not ideal for larger or taller pans
Miscellaneous pans can quickly take up a lot of storage space, especially if they come with lids. This shelf rack provides a stable and secure storage solution for up to five pans, as long as they’re stored vertically. The rack can also fit four pans installed horizontally. Not only is there enough room for pans, you’ll find plenty of storage for their accompanying lids. The bronze storage rack measures 10 x 10 x 10 inches.
-
48. Kaycrown Ravioli MoldPrice: $13.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in three sizes
- Outside edge is sharp enough to cut dough
- Long handles provide stability
- Some question the long-term durability of the hinges
- A few complaints about the handles coming loose
- Can take awhile to learn the proper technique
You’ll find this ravioli mold in small, medium and large sizes. Aside from ravioli, it’s also a cool kitchen gadget for making dumplings, pierogis, pot stickers and more. The mold is designed for chefs of all levels, and features long handles for added control and security.
The outside edge is sharp enough to cut the dough edges as needed. To use the device, simply place the dough on top, add your favorite fillings then close. This product is made with rust-resistant stainless steel.
-
49. Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner BrushPros:
Cons:
- Bristles clean blades on both sides
- Wrap-around design effectively cleans bristles and blades
- Available in two colors
- Not dishwasher safe
- Amount of pressure that can be applied to cleaning is limited
- Not ideal for removing stubborn bits of food
This is another cool kitchen gadget that you might not realize you needed until you try it out. The combination knife and cutlery cleaning brush tackles messes with opposing bristles, which results in a more efficient cleaning. The wrap-around design allows knives and cutlery to be cleaned from both sides, and all angles, at once.
Unlike sponges, which run the risk of slipping when in use, this combination cleaning brush safely cleans sharp blades. A textured handgrip provides a more secure grip. This cleaning brush can be washed by hand when necessary.
-
50. Tomorrow’s Kitchen Instant MarinatorPros:
Cons:
- Vacuum pump is included
- Airtight seal locks in moisture and flavor
- Has a 2.5-liter capacity
- Vacuum pump can be tough to clean
- Some find it takes longer than 20 minutes to fully marinade
- Not the best for thicker marinades
No need to wait several hours for your food to marinate. This instant marinator takes care of the task in just 20 minutes. Its speedy operation is due in part to the fact that the vacuum pump creates an airtight seal to draw in the marinade for faster results.
You can use this kitchen gadget to marinate a variety of foods, from veggies to fish to meat, poultry and more. The container is dishwasher safe. However, it’s recommended to clean the pump with a damp cloth.
-
51. ECSEM Mini VacuumPrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for vacuuming up crumbs
- Easy to access and clean the filter
- Powered on and off with an on/off button
- Batteries not included
- Not powerful enough for larger bits of debris
- Can be tricky to correctly replace the battery cover
This adorable mini vacuum does more than just look cute on your kitchen countertop. For starters, it’s ideal for picking up crumbs and other small bits that tend to collect on your kitchen counters. The vacuum runs on AA batteries and operates with a simple on/off button.
To clean the filter, simply press the designated button to remove the filter. The beetle measures 4.1 x 3.1 x 2.8 inches and weighs just over five ounces, allowing you to conveniently store it out of sight when necessary.
-
52. Rösle Garlic & Ginger PressPrice: $26.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Useful for peeled and unpeeled cloves
- Over 50 holes for crushing garlic
- Fold-out sieve screen
- Some say it's best if garlic is peeled before using
- May not entirely remove peels
- Doesn't consistently mince garlic
This combination garlic and ginger press is made of durable stainless steel and can be used for both peeled and unpeeled cloves of garlic and fresh ginger. If you need to crush either one, there are nearly 50 holes to help get the job done right. The scraper is nine inches long, allowing for a sturdy grip. The sieve screen folds out for easy cleaning when necessary.
-
53. Rachael Ray Lazy Tool SetPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Notches make it easy to perch pieces on sides of pans
- Built to withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Slotted spoon prevents splashes
- Only comes in one color
- Can retain odors
- Not ideal for every pan size
This lazy tool set makes a fun piece that’s useful for meal prep. The set contains a ladle and a spoon. Each piece comes with notches roughly halfway down, so that you can easily rest it on the rim of the pot or pan. Not only does this give you easy access to the piece when you need it, you also won’t have to hunt around for a spot to place the spoon or ladle when it’s not in use.
Each piece in this set can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The set is dishwasher safe and is made with durable silicone material.
-
54. OXO Good Grips Bag CinchPrice: $5.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Replaces twist ties and bands
- Comes in a pack of three
- Vibrantly colored pieces are easy to find
- Spring-loaded cinches may be a bit challenging for those with issues such as arthritis
- May not fit around thicker material
- Relatively small opening
Finding the right tool to close a bag can be a chore. Whether you’re short on twist ties or can’t find a rubber band that’s the right size, a gadget such as this bag cinch can make a difference in your kitchen. This three-pack includes cinches in three vibrant colors.
Each cinch has plastic teeth for a more secure grip on the bag. As an added bonus, the teeth ensure a safe, non-slip grip. Aside from bread, you can use the cinches for dried fruit, frozen foods, rice and more. To use, just twist the bag and secure it with one of these cinches.
-
55. Instecho Electric Can OpenerPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adheres to most cans
- Doesn't leave sharp edges behind
- Finishes removing lids in seconds
- Magnet may not always pick up lid
- Requires a bit of force to use
- Need to push button to stop
This electric can opener makes a cool kitchen gadget for any kitchen, especially for seniors and those with arthritis. The can opener doesn’t have any sharp edges, and its blade is sharp enough to quickly and easily remove lids. The opener operates with the push of a button and finishes its task within seconds.
All you need to do is allow the can opener to adhere to the can. You may need to apply a bit of pressure to get it to stay in place. Since it cuts smoothly around the edges, you can reuse the lid if desired.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.