55 Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets of 2019

Instead of waiting for your favorite ice cream to soften enough for scooping, the OXO Good Grips Ice Cream Scoop features a pointed tip that lets you scoop out the delicious dessert even when it’s still hard.

The flat edges reach into tricky corners of containers to ensure you get every last bit of ice cream. A non-slip grip keeps this ice cream scoop secure in your hand at all times.

Its stainless steel construction means this handy tool won’t discolor or chip over time. When you’re done, simply stick it in the dishwasher for cleaning.