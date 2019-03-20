11 Best Electric Egg Cookers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Perhaps you're not and eggomaniac, and you just want to cook a few rather than a half dozen or more. Maybe you're simply cooking for one, and anything larger would be an overkill. This three egg cooker from KitchenBro is so simple and sweet, it's hard not to want it (along with a bigger one too.)

With a slim stainless steel design, this cooker has only one mission in mind - to deliver perfect soft, medium or hard cooked eggs. Use the included measuring cup to add the precise amount of water, use the shell piercing needle on the cup to prevent cracking, flip the switch and finish your morning routine. Once your eggs are done, this unit will automatically shut off and sound a buzz to let you know they are ready.

KitchenBro's compact designs appear geared to the single guy lifestyle. Their 4-cup coffee maker and compact toaster are great examples of that thinking.