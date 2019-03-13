11 Best Small Rice Cookers: Which Is Right for You?

This small rice cooker has a two-cup capacity (cooked), making it a solid choice if you're looking for a rice cooker that requires just a minimal amount of space. The rice cooker works just as well for making individual meals as it does for smaller shared portions for two people. Another advantage of its smaller capacity is that the rice cooker will have your meal ready in 20 minutes or less.

In addition to rice, you can use the rice cooker for foods such as pasta, quinoa, stew, steamed veggies and soup. An indicator light helps you keep track of your meal as it cooks, while the keep warm function maintains an optimal temperature until it's time to eat. You'll find this rice cooker in several colors.