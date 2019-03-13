11 Best Small Rice Cookers: Which Is Right for You?

The best small rice cookers require a minimal amount of space, yet offer the same performance you would expect from a larger rice cooker. In fact, if you’re looking for the most precise cooking technology, consider a smaller fuzzy logic rice cooker.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
This small rice cooker has a two-cup capacity (cooked), making it a solid choice if you're looking for a rice cooker that requires just a minimal amount of space. The rice cooker works just as well for making individual meals as it does for smaller shared portions for two people. Another advantage of its smaller capacity is that the rice cooker will have your meal ready in 20 minutes or less.
In addition to rice, you can use the rice cooker for foods such as pasta, quinoa, stew, steamed veggies and soup. An indicator light helps you keep track of your meal as it cooks, while the keep warm function maintains an optimal temperature until it's time to eat. You'll find this rice cooker in several colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can make up to three cups of cooked rice at a time with this Aroma rice cooker. The appliance also weighs just 2.5 pounds, making it easy to move around as needed for storage. Another perk is its handle, which snaps down when it's not in use. The user-friendly controls are operated with the touch of a finger. In addition to white and brown rice, the rice cooker makes pasta, soup, cake, omelettes and other types of food.
The non-stick cooking pot can be removed for cleaning. While the cooking pot is safe for the top rack of the dishwasher, you can also wash it by hand to help preserve the coating. An automatic keep warm function maintains a steady temperature after the rice is cooked.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Instant Pot Lux 30 isn't the smallest rice cooker on this list by any means, but it's one of the most compact Instant Pot models available. Instant Pot rice cookers continue to stand out for their overall value and durability, making them solid options for rice lovers. You can use this rice cooker for multiple functions, as it replaces six appliances.
In addition to making rice, you can use this Instant Pot to saute, steam and pressure cook food. It's also useful as a slow cooker and warmer. There are 10 built-in smart programs, so all you need to do is push a button to start cooking. Micrprocessor technology ensures thorough, even results by closely monitoring the food as it cooks. Other highlights include a delay start up to 24 hours, stainless steel cooking pot and 700 watts of cooking power.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Tiger JNP-S Series Rice Cooker makes up to three cups of uncooked rice, or six cups cooked. However, you can find it in larger sizes if you need to make more rice. As with other Tiger rice cookers, this one stands out for its durability and dependability.
It's not the fanciest small rice maker out there, but features such as a non-stick pan and a keep warm function that works up to 12 hours make this rice cooker a practical choice if you frequently make rice. A rice measuring cup is included, along with a spatula. There's also a retractable power cord to simplify storage. The steam vent can be removed and washed when necessary. Indicator lights let you keep track of the rice as it cooks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A capacity of three cups cooked (1.5 cups uncooked) rice makes this Panasonic rice cooker one of the smallest available. Its compact size makes the cooker a practical choice for smaller living spaces, including dorms, apartments and small kitchens.
The non-stick pan is coated with aluminum for easier cleaning and food release. Another perk is the glass lid, which allows you to peek at the rice while it's cooking. The lid comes with a knob. To cook the rice, just add the appropriate amount of water and rice, then push the button to begin cooking. The cooker comes with a measuring cup and rice scoop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can add up to a cup of uncooked rice in the Livart Rice Cooker. While Livart doesn't specifically say how many cups of cooked rice this yields, several rice cooker owners find the full capacity for cooked rice to be up to three cups. This smaller rice cooker is just the right size for cooking single servings or enough food for two. A single switch operates the rice cooker.
There's also a keep warm function, so your rice will stay at an optimal temperature even once it's finished. The non-stick cooking pan is coated in Teflon for easy food release and cleaning. A side dish container is included if you want to keep the leftovers for later. The handle can be removed for easier storage and transportation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you're looking for an affordable rice cooker that yields up to six cups of cooked rice and covers the basics, consider this automatic rice cooker by Salton. The cooker has a removable non-stick bowl, which is safe for the dishwasher as well as hand washing.
Aside from rice, you can use the cooker for quinoa. While its 300 watts of cooking power isn't the most powerful, it's enough to get the job done as quickly and efficiently as possible for a compact rice cooker. When the rice is done, the cooker automatically switches to a keep warm setting to ensure your rice won't get cold before it's time to eat. An audible alert lets you know when the rice is ready. A spatula is included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you want to be prepared or you simply can't go without your homemade rice, consider this travel rice cooker by Narita. The mini cooker has a 1.5-cup capacity, making it just the right size for personal use. You can also make two smaller portions. This rice cooker is operated with the touch of a button, and will immediately get to work cooking rice once the ingredients are added and the button is pushed.
The non-stick inner bowl allows for easier food release and cleaning. A keep warm function holds the rice at an ideal temperature once it's done cooking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Zojirushi NHS-06 is the smallest in the NHS lineup. The largest, NHS-18, has a capacity of up to 10 cups of uncooked rice. This compact rice maker yields up to six cups of cooked rice. As with many other rice makers in this price range, you can start making a batch with a single switch. There's also a see-through glass lid, which makes it easier to keep track of the rice as it cools.
The rice maker has a non-stick inner pan for cooking rice, along with a stainless steel tray for steaming foods. The handles are designed to stay cool even when the appliance gets hot. An automatic keep warm function holds the rice at an optimal temperature, so you're not sitting down to cold rice when the rest of your meal is ready.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Elite Cuisine Electric Rice Cooker yields up to six cups of cooked rice at a time. Some rice cookers require you to pre-soak or rinse the rice in order to get that optimal fluffy consistency, but this cooker whips up fluffy rice on its own.
Aside from cooking your favorite types of rice, the appliance automatically switches over to a keep warm setting to ensure your rice won't get cold if you're not quite ready for dinner. A glass lid lets you keep track of your food's progress. The rice cooker is available with or without a steam tray.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can cook up to six cups of rice in 30 minutes or less using this BLACK+DECKER rice cooker. If you're looking for that delicious, fluffy rice to go with your favorite foods, you'll want to consider this rice cooker. A removable non-stick bowl prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning up that much easier.
You can safely put the glass lid and bowl in the dishwasher. The rice cooker has a steam vent along with a built-in lid holder. Along with a steamer basket, you'll also find a spoon and measuring cup. A keep warm function maintains the temperature of the rice.