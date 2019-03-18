17 Best Succulent Planters: The Hipster Buying Guide

If you’ve got a brown thumb, have a low tolerance for particularly persnickety house plants, or you’re shopping for gifts for hipsters, who happen to love succulents, you’ll want to have the best succulent planters to make the most of their or your mini indoor greenscape.
Succulents are super easy to maintain. No need to whisper sweet nothings or play classical music to these hardy plants. They hold water in their leaves, so even if you’re away for a week or two, you won’t come back to shriveled and dead plants. Perhaps that’s why they are so popular with hipsters – succulents are equally independent.
Our favorite succulent pots have several features you’ll want to look for including drain holes, and drip trays so they won’t mar wooden tabletops or window sills. From a style standpoint, they are, for the most part, pretty tiny just like the plants they are meant for.
Whether you’re looking for hanging pots, groupings that can be spread or pots in brilliant colors, interesting shapes and multiple sizes, our selections are sure to please. Keep in mind, none of them include the succulent plants themselves or the potting medium, so you’ll want to get both to be prepped for your pots’ arrival.
We're pretty sure this clever planter and tray set has shown up in at least one home designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines. The cool farmhouse style is great for any rustic kitchen, even if it's newly renovated. It would also be great for someone who loves shabby chic. The tiny galvanized pots look like classic farm buckets. At just a little over four inches tall by four inches wide, these planters would be ideal for starting herbs, or for planting succulents.
The tray is nearly 13 inches long, and because galvanized steel is weather and rust resistant, you could use this planter in both indoor or outdoor settings with no issue. Another galvanized set from Barnyard Designs features a rounded tray, and each succulent planter has easy to lift handles on the sides. Both sets would also make perfect picnic table accoutrements to hold napkins and plastic silverware.
This cute set would make a perfect unisex gift for anyone on your list. Need more unisex gift ideas? Check out our recommendations here.
Sometimes space is limited, or you simply want a more airy look for your cute succulents. That's when this unique planter and stand combo can create a dramatic design in a small about of space. The three-tiered plant stand is sturdy and made of water-resistant bamboo. The trapezoidal trays add space for your pots as well as interesting verticality, and you can even use them as a device holder when you're working nearby.
The low round white ceramic pots are high tempered and super sturdy, so they'll last and last. Once planted, this plant stand looks awesome on any ledge or counter. If verticality is what you're after, we also think you'll like this unique three-tiered plant stand that resembles a tree and holds three white ceramic owl planters.
Whether you are looking for the quiet mood maker in your meditation area or you're trying to create the perfect zen space for deep thought, these Japanese design succulent pots will fit right in. This set of eight pots features traditional blue and white Japanese inspired designs with flowers, waves and other patterns that evoke a true sense of calm. With a small drainage hole at the bottom, they also include the perfectly fitting bamboo trays to catch stray drips.
Got a tropical vibe going on at your house? These pineapple succulent pots are another fun option that adds both color and dimension to your space. If you're looking for a planter set that features six differently shaped pots, we love this speckled gray and white set as well.
Do you have a narrow wall for which you've been searching for just the right decoration? We think you'll find this hanging succulent planter to be the ideal option for those difficult to design around spaces. Hanging at just about six inches wide, these cascading pots make a pretty grouping of greens inside your house, or you can use them to pot strawberries outdoors in the summer sun, but you'll need to pay attention to watering as the pots themselves are only about five inches deep so they'll dry out fast with rapidly growing plants - unlike succulents which require very little.
Love the cute white ceramic pots, but you'd rather do a grouping arrangement than a cascading one? No problem. You can get these same pots with individual rope hangers for just a few bucks more. We also like the fun oblong shape of this hanging succulent pot set, which features white rope hangers and comes in a set of three.
As a rule, many sets of succulent planters come with a single size and shape. We think that's what makes this set of three really cool. First, we think you'll love the bright pop of blue that they add to the room, but you can also get them in green, white or black as well. What makes these cool pots a standout is the hexagon shapes, plus the fact that they come in three different heights, so you get that added verticality as well. Very cool.
Perhaps you're more concerned with a variety of sizes, rather than heights. In that case, this white ceramic three planter set gives you lots of flexibility in terms of the numbers of succulents you plant per pot. The smallest pot in this set is slightly shorter than the other two, and they come in six, five and 3.8 inches across.
Hammered copper is super cool, whether you're looking at jewelry, bar ware or as in this case, succulent planters. It's trendy and sophisticated, but can also look vintage and antique too. Whatever your decorating style, this succulent planter set will fit nicely with three pots that are 4.5 inches across and each with drain holes, as well as a matching drip tray that is 16 inches long.
Perfect for a window sill, these pots can be dressed up for the holidays with added greenery on the drip tray. The pots and tray are manufactured from durable aluminum and feature the antique copper finish. Another copper finish design, the Two Tier Succulent Window Box Planter set features two 12 inch long pots, with a black powder coated frame to hold them at graduated heights.
If you're looking for a single long copper finish pot, this one is a foot long and features a fitted drip tray. The wavy texture is what makes this planter a standout.
We fell head over heels in love with these white succulent planters, picturing them on the walls of your kitchen or bath that has brass fixtures or pulls. These upside down triangular pots feature a flat back that slides into a diamond design brass wire frame. This set comes complete with the brass screws to mount the frames, and when you want to water or change out the plants, the pots easily slide out. At a total frame height of 7.25 inches, they'll create a cool focal point.
To make your wall mounted plantings look even more dramatic, you can also get a larger pot and hanger for an agave or cactus that measures at 15 inches total height. We also found a similar pair of planters with elongated triangular pots, and another interesting grouping of these cool pots with brass wire table top stands.
Just in case you have a brown thumb, or you'd like to create a dramatic centerpiece for your dining table, or both - this long wooden box creates a perfect way to display both candles and artificial succulents. At 22.4 inches in length, it shows beautiful craftsmanship with carefully box jointed corners. Because it's an unlined vessel, you wouldn't want to add water to this mix, but it makes a lovely option to combine artificial succulents or sea shells along with pillar candles of varying heights for a dramatic display.
If you'd rather get a wooden planter with pre-arranged artificial succulents, this one is a beauty and totally trouble free for those of you who might travel a lot making plant care impossible.
Sometimes when you have too few tables and too much stuff, the best way to display your succulents is by hanging them, and these stunning planters have a lot to offer in terms of looks. First, they're more sizable than the standard little pots. At six and eight inches wide, respectively, you can plant groupings of succulents and cactus to make an impressive show.
Each of these pots uses an adjustable rope hanger, so offset them for an even more eye-catching presentation. The other thing you'll love about these pots - the gorgeous silver metallic glaze that gives them the look of galvanized steel with a golden circle highlight. If you dig this metallic look, you might also like these Concrete and Metallic Painted Succulent Planters for your tabletops or counters.
If you like things simple, especially when it comes to design, these succulent pots from Greenaholics feature cool inverted triangle designs that would fit well in any Southwest design home. With black and white designs that mimic the art deco period, they'd also look cool in an industrial space. Each of the three pots measures a little more than three inches across as well as three plus inches high. Because they have a drainage hole, they also come with perfectly fitted round bamboo drain trays.
Looking perhaps for a bit more color? These mandala printed pots feature brilliant reds, blues and greens to add a huge pop of brightness to a simply designed space. You can also get a two pot set with either blue mandalas or a simple black and white Japanese pot set for your zen space.
Even if you're not a crazy cat lady (or just in case you are) it's hard not to love these adorable white ceramic kitten succulent pots. Three cute cats snuggling, stretching and arching, each sit on white ceramic trays. They feature a ribbon and bell collar to give them extra appeal. These pots are accommodating for a single succulent plant each, and the bottoms are drilled with a small drainage hole to prevent over-watering. Each cat is approximately 4.5 inches in length.
Not a cat person? Don't worry. You can get hilarious hippo pots, darling doggies, baby bunnies or even arctic polar bears. All come with drainage trays that are made to fit them perfectly, and you could also get them all and create a perfect succulent menagerie.
Perhaps you're a fan of Guardians of the Galaxy or Stan Lee's DC Marvel Comics. Maybe you just look the adorable look of this little tree dude and that sucked you in. (He got to us too.) These Baby Groot succulent planters might just strike a chord with anyone who loves anthropomorphic characters. Whatever draws you to them, these little planters are a super fun way to display your succulents, especially if you have a more eclectic design style.
Each pot is made with non-toxic PVC that's pretty darned indestructible. They'd be perfect for plants or pencils in your kids' rooms, or on the patio where you don't have to worry about pets knocking them over. They actually are efficient planters though, with each featuring a drain hole to allow excess water to escape. They could be the perfect way to get your kiddos excited about plant care. And if you want to start with a single pot, this one is super affordable.
If you are getting these for kids, you might want to get them a little watering can they can easily handle to make their plant care a bit more fun and spill-free.
Are you an owl lover or is someone on your gift list? This adorable set of little planters features sis playful owls, each glazed a bit differently that can definitely add a fun spark to any room that could use a bit of levity. At about 2.2 inches across, these cute hoots will easily accommodate one small succulent per pot. They'd also make great crayon holders for your kids' craft area or hold your shaped shears for scrapbooking as well.
If you're one who struggles with how to arrange plants to give them a perfect or playful design, this set of succulent planters makes it easy to create a focal point for your plants. Each of the pots has a unique ball shape, that rests perfectly on a hexagon bamboo drainage tray. You can arrange them in fun geometric patterns, or simply set them in a line. Either way, the combination of shapes is an eye-catcher.
If you're not one to like such a linear look, get these same round pots with round bamboo trays, or mix and match them with a combination of both round and square shapes with these cool square succulent pots with matching square trays.
Perfect for your beach house, cabin or sun porch, this rustic wood planter features three cube shaped pots that snuggle into a matching wooden tray. At just a little over a foot in length, the tray has footed ends that keep it up off the table or window sill. The three matching pots each measure in at about 3.5 inches square. With a naturally weathered look, they're great for succulents, cactus or easy care air plants.
You can even use these cool wooden planters to create a sustainable herb garden for your kitchen. Just order this collection of ten packs heirloom seeds and you'll have fresh herbs to snip for all your culinary creations. If you're buying this for a gift, don't forget to include a handy pair of herb scissors to go along with.
Are you looking for a succulent pot that can accommodate a grouping of small plants and cactus? This simple ceramic circle is the perfect foil for just that. At about 6.29 inches across, you can plant several succulents at once, and the rounded bottom edge allows for excellent drainage, thanks to a hole in the bottom of the planter. This comes with a perfectly fitted bamboo drainage tray that gives the pot a modern, and minimal look.
Not crazy about the white and bamboo combo or need a pot that's a bit larger than this? Check out this eight inch modern style planter that comes with a matching white drainage tray.
If you're in search of some cute succulent planters that have a bit of color, but nicely organic shapes, this set of six will add a pop of lively personality to any tabletop or window sill you place them on. Whether you opt for a six pot grouping, or you spread them around, they're small enough to make things look perfectly placed.
At just 2.25 inches high, these clever little pots have an advantage over many as they have a hole for drainage in the bottom. That means you'll want to let them fully drain before setting them on a wood surface, or you can get small plant saucers to place underneath them. With some pots featuring a full ceramic glaze, and others only partially glazed, these cuties would also make a perfect gift for a friend.
This same company has a couple of other sets worth checking out, one grouping that features brightly colored crackle glazes and another that comes in the shape of sea shells.