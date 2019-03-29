9 Best Taco Holders: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you’re tired of messy tacos, a taco holder is a worthwhile investment. Between holding the tacos upright and providing a handy serving solution for taco night, a taco stand holder is a must for any taco-obsessed household. Whether you prefer your own homemade tortillas or have a favorite brand, you’ll get your money’s worth with the right taco holder.
1. California Home Goods Taco Holder StandPros:
Cons:
- Each rack holds three tacos
- Made with food grade stainless steel
- Comes in a pack of four
- Not microwave safe
- Some complaints of sharp edges
- A bit small for larger servings
This tray-style assortmet holds up to three tacos per rack. As a four-pack, there’s enough room to hold up to 12 tacos. Each rack measures 8 x 4 x 2 inches and is made with durable stainless steel. Not only do these taco holders keep tacos upright, they also made a stylish addition to any kitchen or dining table. The racks are oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and are also safe for the grill. When it’s time to clean up, just toss the racks into the dishwasher.
2. Amazer Taco Holder
Cons:
- Can fit two to three soft or hard shells
- Made with rust-resistant stainless steel
- Available in two sizes
- Ingredients can fall through wires
- Best for small tacos
- May wobble a bit on certain surfaces
The Amazer Taco Holder is a compact taco holder that works just as well for Taco Tuesday dinners with friends as it does for one or two people. The tacho holder can fit up to three hard or soft taco shells. You can place the shells inside the holders for security, then add in ingredients as desired. If two slots aren’t enough, you can flip the holder over to make three slots.
The holders are made with food safe stainless steel and are safe for use in the dishwasher and oven. They’re also safe for the grill. The material is also rust-resistant and cleans up easily.
3. Taco Stand Up Taco Holders
Cons:
- Holders stack for storage
- Convenient interlocking base
- Stands make it easy to prepare tacos
- Can be hard to snap bases together
- Not safe for the oven
- Not microwave safe
Prepare and serve your favorite tacos in a convenient way with these taco holders. The holders keep tacos upright to prevent ingredients from falling out. While they’re not safe for the freezer or dishwasher, the holders are safe for the freezer and dishwasher.
An interlocking base allows you to choose how many stands you need to serve your tacos. These holders are made with BPA-free plastic. When it’s time to store the taco holders, simply stack them on end.
4. HapWay Taco Holder Stand
Cons:
- Can be flipped over to fit more tacos
- Makes filling tacos easier
- Ideal for soft and hard shells
- Not suggested for use in the oven
- Soft shell tacos can slide a bit
- Some complaints of sharp edges
Not only does the HapWay Taco Holder Stand hold two to three tacos upright at a time, its stainless steel construction also adds an elegant touch to your dining experience. The smooth edges won’t cut as you fill, serve and enjoy your food.
While the material cleans up easily on its own, it’s also dishwasher safe. The taco holder doubles as a metal baking stand and is safe for use on the grill.
5. TacoProper Taco Holders
Cons:
- Made with BPA-free material
- Holds shells steady to keep them from breaking
- 12-pack contains several colors
- Some say they don't work as well for soft tacos
- Can't be stacked for storage
- Relatively narrow openings
This set of 12 TacoProper Taco Holders is just the right size for a party. If you don’t need so many holders at once, you can go with the smaller sets of two or four. This multi-colored pack makes the atmosphere much more festive for Taco Tuesday or the food-themed party with friends.
These holders prop each shell up for safe storage and easy filling. As an added bonus, the holder keeps the shell from cracking as you add your favorite fillings. The BPA-free shells are safe for the dishwasher and microwave.
6. VonCookery Taco Holder Stand
Cons:
- Comes with smooth edges
- Set holds up to 12 tacos
- Made with rust-proof material
- Soft shell tacos may slide around
- Not the cheapest
- Spilled cheese and other ingredients can be tough to clean off
If you’ve previously cut your fingers on sharp edges or are simply hoping to avoid doing so, you’ll want to consider the VonCookery Taco Holder Stand. The taco holder is made with durable metal and comes with rounded edges for your safety. This set of four taco stands has enough space to serve up to 12 tacos at a time.
In addition to holding the tacos sturdy for adding ingredients, the rack makes an eye-catching serving tray. The holders are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. You can also place them in the oven or use them on the grill. The stainless steel material won’t rust over time.
7. HBlife Taco Stand
Cons:
- Can be turned upside down to fit three tacos
- Works for hard and soft taco shells
- Can be stacked for storage
- Ingredients can fall through the wires
- Isn't non-slip when upside down
- Not designed for larger tacos
The HBlife Taco Stand is made with type 201 stainless steel, which has been used to produce an array of household items. In its normal stance the taco stand can hold up to two tacos at once. Flip it over, however, and you can fit up to three tacos. Four rubber tips attached to the ends help hold the taco stand in place.
The taco stand is made to withstand heat and can be placed in the oven as long as the rubber tips are removed. This stand is also dishwasher safe for easier cleaning.
8. East World Dinosaur Taco Holder Set
Cons:
- Set contains two types of dinosaurs
- Set can serve up to six tacos
- Comes with a ladel spoon
- Can't be stacked for storage
- Not microwave safe
- Can't be used in the oven
The East World Dinosaur Taco Holder Set makes eating tacos much more fun. This holder set includes three dinosaur stands along with a dinosaur ladeling spoon. The unique set is a great choice for kids, but it works just as well for dino-loving adults. The set is made with BPA-free plastic and is safe for the dishwasher.
There are two triceratops holders and one brontosaurus. Each tray has enough space to fit two tacos, so you can serve up to six tacos at a time.
9. Terrago Taco Holder Set
Cons:
- Minimizes spills
- Can be re-heated as necessary
- Free tong included
- Bottom can slide a bit on some surfaces
- Included tongs aren't the sturdiest
- Relatively narrow slot openings
The Terrago Taco Holder Set is made with type 304 stainless steel, which stands out for its durability and its natural resistance to corrosion and oxidation. The holder set keeps tacos upright and contained within the stand, allowing you to quickly and easily dress them up with your favorite toppings.
The holder works as a serving stand yet can also be reheated if necessary. You can safely heat the taco stand on the grill. Tongs are included for quicker and easier serving.
As any taco lover knows, there's nothing more frustrating than loading up a soft or hard shell with your favorite toppings, only to have them all come tumbling out when you pick up the taco to take a bite.
Not only that, setting a warm taco down on a plate can cause it to get soggy and mushy before you can take a bite.
Whether you're tired of cleaning up messes or you simply want to appreciate every taco in its best form, a taco holder is a sensible investment. Most holders won't set you back more than $20. If you're like many taco holder owners, you'll probably wonder why you didn't make the investment sooner.
There's some variation among taco holders, in terms of style, material and features. Many stainless steel taco holders are robust enough to withstand the oven and even the grill.
Some taco holders are microwave safe. Most taco stand holders can go in the dishwasher, which simplifies post-meal cleaning.
