9 Best Butcher Block Kitchen Islands

John Boos Maple Top Work Table is part of the JNS Series Tables, which are designed for use in commercial and residential settings. If you're looking for a butcher block kitchen island with an emphasis on functionality, this John Boos table is a practical choice. According to its website, John Boos & Co. is one of the country's oldest manufacturers of premium butcher blocks. The company, which has been in business for more than 125 years, now manufacturers metal products in addition to wood.

For starters, the maple top surface has a penetrating oil finish for enhanced resistance to spills, and for added durability. The top is 1.5 inches thick. Both the lower legs and shelf are made with corrosion-resistant galvanized steel. Adjustable feet allow you to use the table on uneven surfaces without worrying about stability.

If food prep safety is a top concern, you'll appreciate knowing that the table is National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) compliant. According to NSF International, products with an NSF certification undergo rigorous and continued testing to ensure their standards are high enough to maintain certification.