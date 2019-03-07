9 Best Butcher Block Kitchen Islands

Planning and preparing for meals can be tricky, especially if you’re tight on space. A butcher block kitchen island provides an additional work surface, along with more storage options in many cases. Check out the best kitchen islands below to find the one that’s right for you.
1. John Boos Maple Top Work TablePrice: $420.12Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Corrosion-resistant legs and lower shelf
- Available in several variations
- Lower shelf can be adjusted to various heights
- Lacks holders for utensils and smaller pans
- Several say mineral oil should be used periodically to maintain the block surface
- Assembly can be tricky
John Boos Maple Top Work Table is part of the JNS Series Tables, which are designed for use in commercial and residential settings. If you're looking for a butcher block kitchen island with an emphasis on functionality, this John Boos table is a practical choice. According to its website, John Boos & Co. is one of the country's oldest manufacturers of premium butcher blocks. The company, which has been in business for more than 125 years, now manufacturers metal products in addition to wood.
For starters, the maple top surface has a penetrating oil finish for enhanced resistance to spills, and for added durability. The top is 1.5 inches thick. Both the lower legs and shelf are made with corrosion-resistant galvanized steel. Adjustable feet allow you to use the table on uneven surfaces without worrying about stability.
If food prep safety is a top concern, you'll appreciate knowing that the table is National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) compliant. According to NSF International, products with an NSF certification undergo rigorous and continued testing to ensure their standards are high enough to maintain certification.
2. Home Styles Kitchen Island (5002-94)Price: No price availablePros:
Cons:
- Fits counter stools up to 24 inches
- Drop leaf extends table surface
- Eye-catching details
- May wobble on uneven surfaces
- Some complaints about misplaced holes
- Assembly requires at least two people
The Home Styles Kitchen Island is equally fashionable and functional. For starters, the eye-catching details on the cabinet doors make this kitchen island a charming addition to any home. If white isn't what you had in mind, you can find the table in black and distressed oak finishes. Each style is made with Asian hardwood and will comfortably fit counter stools up to 24 inches. Components such as a gliding storage drawer, adjustable interior shelves and open storage on both ends allow you to stash all the essentials in one handy place. If you need more work or storage space, the included drop leaf extends the island surface by roughly 10 inches.
-
3. Catskill Craftsmen French Country Square Butcher’s BlockPrice: $314.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in the Catskills
- Comes with two stainless steel towel bars
- Solid wood construction
- Only comes in one size
- Doesn't include drawers for storage
- Height isn't adjustable
If you're looking for a compact butcher's block, consider this solid wood piece from Catskill Craftsmen. As the name suggests, the table is made in the Catskill Mountains. Northeastern hardwood is used to construct the table. In terms of size, this compact block measures just 24 inches wide and 33.5 inches high. It's also three inches thick, making it a solid choice for carving meat, chopping vegetables and more. Two stainless steel towel bars add a bit of functionality. Its rugged construction makes this table an eye-catching piece if you're seeking a more natural appearance.
-
4. Boraam Sonoma Wire-Brush Kitchen CartPrice: $209.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Locking casters make the table easier to transport
- Adjustable storage shelf in the middle
- Comes ready for a quick assembly
- Only comes in one color and size
- Stainless steel surface is prone to scratches
- Towel holder can be tricky to install
The Sonoma Wire-Brush Kitchen Cart makes a functional addition to any kitchen. For starters, its stainless steel top helps simplify meal preparation. The cart also comes with dual storage drawers, providing a convenient place for you to stash utensils, cutlery and other smaller kitchen essentials. There's also an adjustable storage shelf in the middle.
Whether you need to move the table or secure it in place, the locking casters make transporting and securing the table much easier. The shelves have a weight capacity of 50 pounds, while the entire cart can hold up to 200 pounds.
-
5. Crosley Furniture Kitchen Island with Butcher Block TopPrice: $508.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in several finishes
- Some models come with stool sets
- Doors and drawers are accessible from both sides
- Some complain of an initial odor
- Needs a wax or sealer before initial use
- Can be tough to move when fully assembled
The Crosley Furniture kitchen island makes a stylish and functional addition to your kitchen. For starters, it's made with hardwood and wood veneer. There are drawers and doors on either side of the cabinet, which not only expands storage potential but also allows for easy access to all your kitchen essentials. Additional storage space is available as well, along with adjustable shelves.
A butcher block top makes meal prep fast and simple. This kitchen island is available in white, black and classic cherry finishes.
-
6. Powell Color Story Black Butcher Block Kitchen IslandPrice: $333.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Base shelf for easy storage access
- Includes a kit with kitchen essentials
- Comes with several storage hooks for utensils
- Can be tricky to assemble
- Screws can loosen over time
- Assembly can be tricky
The Powell Color Story Black Butcher Block Kitchen Island is a compact island that measures 30 inches long and wide. In terms of height, this kitchen island stands just over 36 inches tall. A butcher block top simplifies food prep, especially if you just need a little bit of extra surface space to get the job done. Despite its compact size, there's no shortage of extra storage opportunities. For starters, the table is equipped with multiple hooks for utensils, along with a base shelf designed specifically for easy access storage. In case you're missing some essentials, you'll find an included kit with tongs, a spatula and spoon.
-
7. Clevr Rolling Bamboo Wood Kitchen Island CartPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with four casters for moving the table
- Pull-out drawers provide extra storage space
- Includes a towel rack
- Wheels aren't very sturdy, and only two lock
- Relatively short
- Average build quality
The entire butcher top is designed for use when you need it, making this compact table a practical choice if you need extra room for meal prep and storage. There are two shelves, including one with drawers for utensils and other smaller kitchen essentials. The table can hold up to 110 pounds. Its varnished bamboo finish makes this kitchen cart an upscale addition to your home. There are four casters for portability, two of which lock to secure the table in place.
-
8. Enclume Baker’s Cart with Ash Butcher BlockPrice: $1,389.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handcrafted in the USA
- Weight limit of 150 pounds
- Comes with handles on both sides
- Pricey
- Utensil bar and hooks not included
- Quite heavy when assembled
If you're looking for a kitchen cart designed for commercial bakers, consider this Enclume cart. While you don't have to be a commercial baker to purchase the cart, components such as a hammered steel finish, sturdy butcher block top and a weight limit of 150 pounds make this cart a dependable choice for any home or commercial kitchen. There's a utensil bar, along with side handles for storage and transportation.
This baker's cart is handcrafted in the USA, and features an eastern Ash block top. Non-marring casters make it easy to manuever the table around as needed without worrying about scuffing your floors. Two grid shelves provide extra storage space.
-
9. Baxton Studio Denver Kitchen IslandPrice: $266.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with a combination of rubber wood and engineered wood
- Plenty of storage space
- Lower shelf is removable
- Some say the white paint scuffs easily
- Assembly can take awhile
- Butcher block is a bit thin
This butcher block kitchen island from Baxton Studio is manufactured in Malaysia using a mix of rubber wood and engineered wood. If you need a bit of extra meal prep space, you'll appreciate knowing that the top is made with a solid wood butcher block. Simply wipe the table clean if any spills arise. With a towel bar and two open shelves, finding enough storage space shouldn't be an issue. There's another shelf inside the cabinet if you require more storage space.
A wine rack shelf is also included if you need a place to stash your favorite beverages. The table comes with four wheels that lock when necessary so you don't have to worry about the table unexpectedly sliding away.
Whether you prefer to cook, bake, or a bit of both, it's not unusual to find yourself wishing you had just a bit more room for meal prep. A butcher block can be a practical investment, especially when it sits on top of a kitchen island, if you could use the extra storage space as well.
From industrial to modern to a blend of styles, you'll find kitchen island butcher blocks in various sizes, styles and finishes. Some are made with manufactured or engineered wood, while others are constructed of sustainably sourced wood. If you need more room for meal prep, consider a kitchen island with a larger butcher block.
The more compact islands are a sensible choice if you could use a bit more space in general. If portability is a concern (not to mention keeping the table in place when it's in use), consider a table with locking wheels. Some models come with non-marring wheels, so you won't damage your floors when you go to move the table.
As with any cutting board, you'll want to keep the surface of your butcher block island as sanitary as possible. While putting salt on the butcher block is no longer standard practice, a quaternary ammonium sanitizer is your best bet. Not only should you sanitize the cutting block surface, it's a good idea to also sanitize the sponge you used in order to avoid future contamination.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.