15 Best Crystal Pyramids: Your Ultimate List (2019)

This pyramid is made of seven different natural gemstones layered on top of one another and sculpted into this shape. Unlike resin bases, this pyramid is solid gemstone so expect it to be heavy. While it's only three inches tall, it clocks in at 0.75 pounds.

The top layer is chrysocolla, followed by argonite, calcite, jasper, green serpentine, chalcedony, and finally black onyx at the base.

It's designed to attract positive energy. Each pyramid is carved by stoneworker Cesar Gonzales in partnership with National Geographic.