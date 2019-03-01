15 Best Crystal Pyramids: Your Ultimate List (2019)

If you’re looking for crystal pyramids, you’re part of a long line of humans drawn to this shape that stretches back over 4,000 years. See the end of the article for more information on crystal pyramids’ origins and meanings.
This pyramid is made of seven different natural gemstones layered on top of one another and sculpted into this shape. Unlike resin bases, this pyramid is solid gemstone so expect it to be heavy. While it's only three inches tall, it clocks in at 0.75 pounds.
The top layer is chrysocolla, followed by argonite, calcite, jasper, green serpentine, chalcedony, and finally black onyx at the base.
It's designed to attract positive energy. Each pyramid is carved by stoneworker Cesar Gonzales in partnership with National Geographic.
This cast resin pyramid is intended by the artisan to connect you with the energies of the Goddess. Its intricate layers are carefully arranged to form this gorgeous spectrum of colors and textures.
At the apex of the pyramid is a quartz crystal point on top of rose quartz. Throughout the pyramid are layers of copper and brass shavings, moonstone, pink tourmaline, larimar, ajoite, magnetite, green aventurine, and dried flowers.
It's a good size to fit right into your palm at 2.25 inches across at the base and two inches high.
Each pyramid is handmade to order in California.
This solid pyramid sculpture is solid lapis lazuli, a stunning blue stone that humans have been mining for over 8,000 years. Cleopatra is said to have used ground lapis for her makeup.
They say that lapis lazuli helps to increase your awareness and balance other energies. The swirling colors in the field of blue remind me of images looking down on the earth from space.
This pyramid is a nice size for holding at just under two inches across and is more affordable than others.
This massive 1.7-pound crystal quartz pyramid is a perfect centerpiece for your personal altar or meditation space. It's 3.5 inches square at the base and almost fully transparent. I love how much it looks like it's carved from ice.
Energetically crystal quartz is thought to help with clarity of thought and connect to the upper world. I personally find having crystal quartz with me makes trancework feel easier.
This pyramid is made from carefully cut glass and coated to give it this color-changing hue. Your pyramid will look different depending on the angle you're looking at it and the light that's shining on it. It's a good size at four inches across the base and 4.5 inches tall.
The ever-changing colors are mesmerizing and this is a good choice for anyone looking for a crystal for scrying or a unique, eye-catching decoration.
Shungite is a lesser-known stone found almost exclusively in Russia and is known for its extremely high carbon-content, unique matte color, and ability to purify water. Going back to the 1600's, Russia was using shungite to purify water for their military which was thought to give their army an advantage over troops drinking raw, tainted water.
This shungite pyramid is 3.5 inches across the base and weights around 0.6 pounds, light for its size. It's thought to absorb and cleanse negative energies.
People even today sell shungite for water purification which makes sense when you think about how we use carbon filters for water purification and shungite is 98 percent carbon--but I still say stick to products specifically made for drinking water. (I use the Pure Company Carbon Water Decanter in our home.)
We're all familiar with crystal quartz but rutilated quartz has inclusions of the mineral rutile which have spread their needle-shaped crystals throughout the quartz. The result is this stunning clear quartz shot through with dark threads. The shapes and lines make me think if light or energy waves bouncing around a room.
Rutilated quartz is said to be good for setting intentions and making your desires manifest. It's a smaller pyramid at 1.75 inches square at the base. (This isn't a lot for similar crystals, but for this specific one so once it's gone, it's gone.)
Not sure which kind of stone you want? Get a set of mini resin pyramids with seven different types of gemstones. Each pyramid is just under an inch square at the base so you can experiment with different stones to see which is right for you and they're small enough to carry with you.
There is a pyramid for amethyst, lapis lazuli, blue aventurine, green aventurine, yellow aventurine, red aventurine, and red jasper.
This pyramid is handmade in India using plant-based resins. Embedded inside is the Flower of Life symbol. Considered sacred geometry, a single Flower of Life is formed when you overlap six circles and as you add more circles moving outward you begin to see the Flower of Life pattern emerge.
It's also filled with aquamarine, copper, and a quartz point. I like the contrasting aqua and warm gold colors of this one.
If you're drawn to moonstone which seems to glow from within, you should consider this crystal pyramid. The listing isn't for crystals of this type, it's for this exact crystal so once it's sold it's gone. The pyramid weighs approximately 1.2 pounds and is 3.25 inches tall with smooth, polished angles.
Rainbow moonstone is associated with feminine intuition, healing, and moon deities. It's partially transparent so there's a sense of depth to looking into it, like peering into an encapsulated world. Because of the glowing nature of moonstone, as the light hits it, the pyramid will refract light with a beautiful color-shifting light show.
This is a good choice for those looking for a scrying stone, those who work with goddesses, and those who feel a connection with fairie folk.
When creating this pyramid design, the artist sets an intention of protection and soothing emotions. The pyramid is filled with calming items like lavender flowers, abalone shell to represent the ocean, selenite known as a cleansing stone, and lepidolite mica which contains lithium and has been attributed to improving mood.
These elements are layered in with dried wildflowers, blue lace agate, copper, moonstone, howlite, and hematite. The base of the pyramid is 2.25 inches across and it's 2 inches at its tallest point.
Each pyramid is made when you order it and made by hand by an artist in California so yours will be unique in the world.
Amethyst is one of those stones I like to have around because I feel like it deflects negative vibes and keeps the energy in the room positive. It's thought to have purifying and calming qualities as well.
This pyramid compass has a one-inch square amethyst pyramid at the center and four 1.2 inch long amethyst crystal points attached to form the arms of the compass. It's smaller than a lot of the others but it's also cheaper. This would be nice as the center of a crystal grid or as a centering tool for meditation.
You can get the same shape in rose quartz, clear quartz, and obsidian.
If you connect to the colors of the rainbow or work with chakras, check out this rainbow pyramid which was handmade in India. It's filled with different color crystal onyx along with a spiral of copper wire and copper shavings.
It's a nice size to fit in your hand at three inches across and 2.5 inches tall.
This resin pyramid is layered with rose quartz crystals which are associated with love, the heart chakra, mothers, and positive, nurturing energy. Whether you're looking for romantic love or self-love, rose quartz is considered a beneficial stone for this kind of work. This is also a nice gift for any new mothers in your life.
It uses two copper spirals, one on the side and another surrounding a quartz point at the peak, to direct energy. This pyramid also comes with four real quartz points so you can build a crystal compass.
You'll almost always have a stronger connection with an object if you've made it yourself and if none of these pyramids were exactly what you're looking for, you can customize your own pyramid exactly how you're dreaming of it.
The supply kit comes with brass shavings, copper shavings, iron shavings, aluminum shavings, finer aluminum shavings, gold foil, silver foil, three colors of copper wire, sacred geometry decals, and six quartz crystals. From there you can add whatever dry ingredients speak to you like other crystals, seashells, or flowers.
Pyramid molds and resin are sold separately so make sure you pick those up if you don't have your own.