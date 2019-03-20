35 Best Gifts for Bakers: Your Ultimate List

There's a reason why KitchenAid stand mixers continue to be some of the most beloved stand mixers on the market, placing them on top of the list of the best gifts for bakers. Aside from their durability and versatility, the mixers come in a wide range of colors, sizes and types. For example, you can go with the highest-level Professional Series mixers, which have the maximum amount of power and performance. Then there is the more affordable Classic Series lineup, with more budget-friendly options for bakers and chefs of all abilities.

The Mini Series mixers have a smaller footprint yet don't skimp on power or performance. These compact mixers have tilt-head designs so that you can easily reach contents in the bowl, along with a choice between 10 mixing speeds to tackle almost any baking task.