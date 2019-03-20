35 Best Gifts for Bakers: Your Ultimate List

The best gifts for bakers aren’t necessarily higher-end options such as the ever-popular KitchenAid stand mixer. This list has something for everyone, from personalized baking gifts to must-have towel and mitt sets and more.
There's a reason why KitchenAid stand mixers continue to be some of the most beloved stand mixers on the market, placing them on top of the list of the best gifts for bakers. Aside from their durability and versatility, the mixers come in a wide range of colors, sizes and types. For example, you can go with the highest-level Professional Series mixers, which have the maximum amount of power and performance. Then there is the more affordable Classic Series lineup, with more budget-friendly options for bakers and chefs of all abilities.
The Mini Series mixers have a smaller footprint yet don't skimp on power or performance. These compact mixers have tilt-head designs so that you can easily reach contents in the bowl, along with a choice between 10 mixing speeds to tackle almost any baking task.
Few gifts are more suitable for that avid baker in your life (especially cupcake fanatics) than a complete cupcake-making set. The Kuhn Rikon Ultimate Cupcake Set has all the essentials and more for bakery-quality cupcakes. For starters, the set comes with several silicone baking cups that are safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. A batter bottle makes it easy to fill baking cups without making a mess. There are also three decorating bottles with tips. The set is dishwasher safe.
Fans of Harry Potter (who also happen to enjoy baking) will appreciate a copy of 'The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory' by Dinah Bucholz. The book has over 150 recipes, each of which is simple to make and satisfying. Examples of what your Potter-obsessed baker can make include Treacle Tart, Harry Potter's favorite dessert, Kreacher's French Onion Soup and Mrs. Weasley's classic Molly's Meat Pies. Suggestions for ways to pair various appetizers, entrees and desserts are included.
There's nothing wrong with plain spatulas, but this fun gift set kicks it up a notch. The set contains three spatulas, each of which features a different fun design. You can give this baking gift for any occasion. The spatulas are heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and won't stain or retain odors with use. Each piece is made with non-stick material and comes with a bamboo handle for added durability. Each spatula has a unique quote. Take advantage of the included butterfly bow to really make this baking gift stand out.
An electric warming tray such as this one works well for home and commercial use, from dinner parties with friends to buffets, parties and more, making it a versatile and practical gift for bakers of all abilities. This warming tray features adjustable temperature control and can fit multiple dishes at once. If the large is too big, consider the compact version. Its tempered glass top makes the tray an eye-catching addition to any home or commercial space.
If the baker in your life seems to have all the gadgets and tools he or she needs, consider giving the gift of more storage space. This baker's rack is relatively compact, yet makes a handy addition to just about any home. For starters, the removable wood shelf can be used for storage or as a butcher's block. Then there's an adjustable hanging bar for conveniently storing loose pans, utensils and more. Tools aren't necessary for assembly.
Your average baking mat is an eco-friendly alternative to parchment paper and aluminum foil and can cut down on the amount of oil and greased that's normally used to prevent food from sticking. This set of baking mats includes three pieces, two of which are half-sheet liners, along with a quarter-sheet baking mat. Each mat also has measurement markings. A silicone-coated fiberglass mesh construction allows for even heat distribution.
Decorating a cake -- or related baked goods -- can be tricky. This cake decorating tool helps make consistently even and precise results on a variety of baked goods. There are four decorating tips to create designs such as flowers, dots, leaves, stars and more. A fill tip is included, along with two couplers.
This charming bracelet is sure to put a smile on her face. Whether it's the 'fabulous baker,' the stand mixer, enamel pink cupcake or another charm, she'll be reminded of her favorite hobby (and gift-giver) every time she looks at her wrist. The bracelet is made with stainless steel and fits wrists up to 7.5 inches. The charms are made with silver-plated zinc alloy.
A personalized baking gift is a thoughtful gift idea for bakers of all levels. This bamboo cutting board is engraved with a cupcake. To order the gift, simply supply the last name of your recipient and choose between a paddle shape or a rectangle. While the engraved side makes an ideal display, the solid side is sturdy enough to use for cooking and baking. The cutting board is made with bamboo.
It's not the most glamorous baking gift, but the Whisk Wiper PRO is certainly a practical one for anyone who likes to bake. Whisks are particularly prone to getting messy and can be tricky to clean. This handy stand mixer accessory helps clean the bowl and whisk in just a few seconds. In fact, the whisk cleaner also keeps countertops clean by catching drips. This mixer is compatible with most KitchenAid stand mixers.
This cake pop maker has 12 holes and includes sticks. Cake pops combine the deliciousness of cakes and cupcakes but are made in the form of a lollipop. Once the cake pops are done cooking they can be decorated according to personal taste. The machine has non-stick plates for easy food release and cleaning.
The Russian Matryoshka nesting doll, created in the early 1890s, began as a beloved toy but eventually become a common sight in kitchens. This set contains six dry measuring cups. Measurements range from 1/4-cup to 1-cup sizes. The cups nest inside of each other for added convenience.
Some gifts for bakers stand out for their simplicity. These tulip baking cups come in an array of colors and are designed for cupcakes and muffins. The eco-friendly cups are made with grease-resistant paper. They're also safe to use in the oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Each baking cup can hold up to three ounces of batter. This set contains 100 baking cups.
Surprise the dog lover in your life who loves to bake with this set of doggie paws and bone molds. The mini molds work well for puppies, but they're also useful for older dogs. Aside from treats, the molds can be used for ice cubes. Each mold is made with FDA-approved silicone and can make up to 24 goodies at a time. A recipe booklet is included.
Its compact size, lightweight construction and ample mixing power makes a hand blender a must for any baker. This immersion stick has two speeds and is powered by a 300-watt motor. Batters and other ingredients are quickly and easily mixed together. The hand blender can also be used to make soups, puree ingredients and more. Several color choices are available.
This small rectangular baker makes a versatile gift choice for any avid baker. Aside from baked goods and desserts, it can be used to make main dishes and meals. The baker is made with durable high-fired Burgundy clay, which is renowned for its even heat distribution and retention. The hard glaze is resistant to scratches and scuffs. The baker is built to withstand temperatures up to 520 degrees Fahrenheit.
A blender is a handy baking gift that can be used for many different purposes. This Blendtec blender has an innovative FourSide Jar that can hold up to 32 ounces, or four cups. There are several pre-programmed cycles. A selection of 10 manual speed controls is also available. The stainless steel blade cuts through ice as well as frozen fruits and veggies with ease.
'The Boozy Baker: 75 Recipes for Spirited Sweets' by Lucy Baker is a fun cookbook for home bakers. There's a wide selection of recipes, from peach cobbler to spiced Bundt cake to various cookies and more. The book includes several pictures along with tips for related cocktail recipe ideas. Each of the 75 recipes in the book uses alcohol in some way.
Whether you're looking for a gift for someone who loves macarons or you're looking for unique baking gifts, consider this macaron kit. The kit comes with all the essentials for making macarons, including a recipe booklet, baking mat with marks for guidance, and a decorating pen. A recipe booklet is included.
Most people tend to prefer brownies without the hard edges. If that's the case with the baker on your list, consider giving this brownie pan as a gift. The pan works with most standard brownie box mixes and is designed as one continuous chamber. The nonstick coating cleans up easily and keeps food from sticking, which also cuts down on the amount of oil or grease used for baking the brownies. The brownie pan is made in the USA and comes with a spatula and recipe book.
This bundt pan from Nordic Ware makes a simple yet elegant baking gift. The pan features a classic swirl design and has a 10-cup capacity. Its durable cast aluminum construction features a non-stick coating for easier food release and cleaning. The pan is available in silver and gold.
The 'Trust Me I'm A Baker' T-Shirt is available for men and women. You can choose between a variety of sizes and colors. These shirts are machine washable and feature a lightweight, classic fit. Each shirt color has the same design.
Cookie presses are especially popular around the holidays, but they're a handy baking tool to have on hand for any occasion. This cookie press comes with 12 stainless steel disks and can make a wide range of patterns, from butterflies to bears to leaves, flowers, hearts and more. The lever is comfortable and specifically designed for repeated use. A non-slip base holds the cookie press securely in place.
Keeping track of recipes can be tough. This stack of cards makes a handy baking gift for those who prefer the simplicity of recipe cards. There are 50 double-sided recipe cards, each of which measures 4 x 6 inches. The cards have a matte surface and won't smudge or bleed. Bakers can use pencils, pens and markers.
This nine-piece set contains several mixing bowls and measuring cups. The entire set is designed so that every piece nests together, making it easier to keep track of the items and store them. Two color choices are available, and you can find slightly smaller seven-piece and eight-piece sets. This set has a large mixing bowl, colander, sieve strainer and a smaller mixing bowl with measurement markings. Measuring cups are included from .25 to one cup. The plastic pieces are dishwasher safe.
This complete kitchen set has nine pieces, including oven mitts and pot holders, dish towels and a dishcloth. The set comes in several colors. A smaller three-piece set is also available, with just a mitt and pot holders. The set is machine washable and stands out for its absorbent 100 percent cotton construction.
Instead of the usual plain old pancakes, the baker in your life can brighten up his or her morning with this pancake art kit. The kit contains a batter mixer and an art bottle. There are also two shaping molds, ensuring the whole family will have fun. The included art bottle can be used to draw in details for the artistic types. An accompanying app, compatible with iOS and Android devices, provides access to video tutorials, pancake art ideas and more.
Perfect Bake PRO is a smart kitchen scale and recipe app that simplifies the entire baking process. For starters, users don't need to measure out ingredients. Instead, they simply place a bowl on the scale and pour in the desired ingredient until the appropriate amount is measured out. The device automatically scales for issues such as having fewer ingredients than called for, along with precise measurements for specific pan sizes. Users can designate which ingredients they have, then the scale will come up with recipes to match.
The right cocoa powder can make baked goods that much better. Gift the baker in your life with this cocoa rouge cocoa powder by Guittard. The powder is intensely bittersweet, which makes it a hit among professional chefs. Its intense fudge-like flavor makes this cocoa powder a must for pastries, cakes and other baked goods.
Author Sally McKenney is a self-taught baker whose love for baked goods eventually blossomed into a business and career. This cookbook contains a variety of recipes along with tips and tricks from the author. Bakers can whip up goodies from Dark Chocolate Butterscotch Cupcakes to No-Bake Peanut Butter Banana Pie, Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Cookies and more. There are 75 recipes. Other cookbooks from the author include Sally's Cookie Addiction and Sally's Candy Addiction.
Baking the goods is only half the battle. Once they're finished and ready to go, a carrier is essential for ensuring they make it to the party or even in one piece. This dessert carrier has enough space for 24 cupcakes along with a 10-inch round cake or a nine-inch square cake. The carrier has two trays. When it's not in use, the carrier can be collapsed down to just one-third of its original height. A built-in slicing guide makes it easy to serve fresh layer cakes. The carrier is dishwasher safe and comes in two colors.
For fans of freshly made bread, there's nothing like a warm homemade loaf of bread. This bread maker accommodates a variety of bread types, from French to sweet to bread made without yeast. In addition to bread, it can also be used for baking cake and making pizza dough, jams, croissants and more. The interior pan can be removed for cleaning. The digital display makes it easy to select crusts, cycles, loaf size and more.
A set of souffle dishes goes a long way in any household. This set contains six dishes in total and is available in an assortment of colors. Each dish holds eight ounces, which is plenty for serving ice cream, creme brulee, souffles and more. These dishes are dishwasher safe and can be used in the microwave, freezer and oven. Each dish has a glazed coating.
A nonstick bakeware set is a must for any baker who would rather not deal with the frustration of food getting stuck to the sides of a pan or dish after baking. This six-piece set contains the essentials, from two round eight-inch cake pans to a loaf pan, 12-cup muffin pan, a 10 x 15-inch baking sheet and a 9 x 13-inch cake pan. The set is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and features a durable nonstick coating for easy cleaning and food release. The heavy-gauge steel core adds to the durability of the set.