21 Best Incense Stick Holders: Your Ultimate List

Zen gardens are meditative and peaceful. Just looking at them can be calming to the nerves. This set comes with everything you need to create your own tabletop zen garden to keep in your home or office including the base, sand, stones, rake, Buddha statue, two candles, and incense burner bowl.

I use a lot of bowl-style incense burners in my home because they're so convenient and don't need to be cleaned as often as some others. To use these you place some sand into the bowl and stick the incense into the sand so it's standing up vertical. The falling ash lands in the bowl and can stay there.

I like that you can arrange your garden however you like and that the two candles look like rocks so they fit right in.

Another neat thing is that if looking at zen gardens relaxes you, the more you use this burner the more your brain will associate incense smoke with being relaxed. Our memory of scents and our state of mind in those memories carries forward according to the American Psychological Association. You can train yourself to de-stress with incense smoke.