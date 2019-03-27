11 Best Smart Food Scales: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Greater Goods Nourish Digital Kitchen Scale provides detailed nutritional information to help you achieve and conquer various health goals. Nutrition facts are displayed on the side and are available via food codes for specific and detailed results. You can get nutritional data for nearly 3,000 types of food. If the food type isn’t listed, you can get the information through custom entries. This smart food scale provides accurate measurements within .1 ounce or one gram.

Touch-sensitive buttons lead to faster and more accurate responses. The scale has a tempered glass top and is backlit for enhanced visibility at all times. A tare/zero function makes measuring more accurate. This digital kitchen scale can hold up to 11 pounds and features four precision sensors for accuracy. Three AAA batteries, which are included, are required for operation.