11 Best Hamburger Presses for Grilling

If you don’t need a burger press that’s large enough to make two patties at once, consider the single patty version, which also includes a patty ejector. This burger press is easy to use, and simply requires you to press your desired meat and seasonings into the holder.

You can make a variety of foods, including stuffed burgers and crab cakes. Another perk is the ability to adjust the patty weight from 1/4 pounds to 3/4 pounds. The same spring plunger button that keeps contents secure is used to eject the patty when necessary. This burger press features a cast aluminum construction with nonstick coating that wipes clean.