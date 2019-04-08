11 Best Hamburger Presses for Grilling

Fire up the grill and grab a hamburger press to make one delicious burger after the next. This simple, compact and affordable device is one of the must-have grilling accessories for BBQ and grill enthusiasts.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.28 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Weston Burger Express Double Hamburger Press with Patty EjectorPrice: $29.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in two different sizes
- Ejects patties when necessary
- Ideal for stuffed burgers and similar foods
- A bit top heavy
- Not dishwasher safe
- Measurement markings aren't saved when press is taken apart
If you don’t need a burger press that’s large enough to make two patties at once, consider the single patty version, which also includes a patty ejector. This burger press is easy to use, and simply requires you to press your desired meat and seasonings into the holder.
You can make a variety of foods, including stuffed burgers and crab cakes. Another perk is the ability to adjust the patty weight from 1/4 pounds to 3/4 pounds. The same spring plunger button that keeps contents secure is used to eject the patty when necessary. This burger press features a cast aluminum construction with nonstick coating that wipes clean.
-
2. P.I.P.E. Large Hamburger Patty MakerPros:
Cons:
- Makes burgers up to 4.6 inches in diameter
- Patty edges won't break or crack
- Safe to store in the freezer and refrigerator
- Handle is a bit small
- Some wish it was deeper
- Patties are prone to sticking
The P.I.P.E. Large Hamburger Patty Maker delivers burger patties measuring up to 4.6 inches in diameter. As long as the patty weighs at least 1/4 pound, it will be evenly cooked. The characteristic grill marks not only leave that beloved trademark marking, they also promote even heat distribution to ensure delicious end results. Hamburgers are kept uniform and intact throughout the cooking process.
You can use the press to make traditional or stuffed burgers. You won’t have to worry about a messy cleanup, as the press is safe for the dishwasher. You can also store it in the refridgerator or freezer.
-
3. Bellemain Burger PressPrice: $20.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spring-loaded pusher for easy ejection
- Makes patties up to 3/4 pounds
- Made with all-metal components
- Lock screws can come loose periodically
- Some wish it was better at producing even patties
- Not dishwasher safe
The Bellemain Burger Press is a versatile burger press that can make hamburger patties ranging from 1/4 to 1 1/2 inches thick. The press makes patties with a diameter of 4 1/2 inches. A spring-loaded pusher allows you to easily remove the patty when necessary.
The hamburger press also has a non-stick coating for easier food release and cleaning. In terms of size, you can make patties ranging from 1/4 to 3/4 pounds. You can make patties thicker or thinner depending on personal preference.
-
4. MAJCL Burger PressPros:
Cons:
- Comes with limited lifetime support
- Durable aluminum alloy construction
- Doubles as a roasting plate
- Doesn't have a nonstick surface
- Some competitors make larger burgers
- Some wish the handle wasn't plastic
This verstaile burger press does more than just create delcious patties. Aside from shaping burgers, you can also use it for roasting and direct heat over a fire. The burger press is made with durable aluminum alloy material. It’s also FDA certified for peace of mind.
The mold makes patties measuring 4 1/2 inches in diameter. Its compact size makes it easy to store and transport the burger press when necrssary.
-
5. Holland & Jagger Burger PressPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in two versions
- Ideal for making stuffed burgers
- Sturdy aluminum press
- Not dishwasher safe
- Some competitors have a larger capacity
- Finish may wear off over time
If you’re a fan of stuffed burgers in particular, it’s worth considering the Holland & Jagger Burger Press. The burger press lets you create your own personalized burgers ranging in size from 1/4 to 1/2 pound patties. To get started, simply stuff the burger with your favorite seasonings.
While it works well for stuffed burgers, you can also use the burger press for other types of food, such as crab cakes or turkey patties. Its durable aluminum press ensures evenly shaped patties when you use the burger press.
-
6. Cuisinart 4-in-1 Stuffed Burger PressPros:
Cons:
- Makes several types of burgers
- Top indentation allows for more fillings
- Burger can be pushed up from bottom for easy removal
- Prone to rust if not thoroughly dried after use
- Not the heaviest construction
- Burgers are relatively thick
If you’re looking for a bit of variety when it comes to your homemade burgers, consider the Cuisinart 4-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press. You can make everything from stuffed 1/2-pound burgers to your favorite restaurant-style sliders, along with traditional burgers ranging from 1/4 to 3/4 pounds.
Regardless of which type of burger to choose to make, you’ll get even, round burgers every time. This hamburger press comes with a nonstick coating for easy cleaning. It’s also dishwasher safe for added convenience.
-
7. MiiKO Stuffed Burger PressPros:
Cons:
- Comes with wax paper discs
- Has a four-inch diameter
- Ideal for making party sliders
- Some competitors have a larger capacity
- Not the easiest for making sliders
- Indentations can be tough to clean
This handy burger press is a must for anyone who wants to make stuffed burgers. While it’s designed to make your average stuffed and traditional burgers, there’s an extra feature that comes in handy for parties. The burger press includes a slider utensil, allowing you to create your favorite party sliders.
You’ll find 20 wax paper discs to use to keep contents from sticking as you cook. However, the burger press is dishwasher safe, and it’s made with nonstick material to make cleanup simpler. A detachable mold base lets you quickly and easily remove patties. An e-Book is included, which gives you access to 20 burger recipes. This burger press has a four-inch diameter.
-
8. BBQ-Aid Burger PressPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a five-inch diameter
- Ideal for making wider burgers
- Grooves keep meat intact
- Grooves are a bit deep
- Doesn't have nonstick coating
- Makes larger burgers than many competitors
The BBQ-Aid Burger Press stands out for its porcelain press, which allows you to efficiently and quickly press down hamburger patties. The press also has a sturdy stainless steel bottom.
Not only does its unique construction make this burger press a top choice if you’re looking for a robust press, it also looks nice on the countertop or table. You can use the press for regular and stuffed burgers. The press has a five-inch diameter.
-
9. Grillaholics Stuffed Burger PressPros:
Cons:
- Made with BPA-free plastic
- Comes with an e-Book
- Ideal for stuffed burgers
- Some wish it made larger burgers
- Burgers are a bit thick
- Instructions could be better
The Grillaholics Stuffed Burger Press is particularly popular among fans of stuffed burgers for its durability and user-friendly design. Simply add your ingredients into the press then stuff it and seal. The burger press is nonstick, so you won’t have to worry about a messy cleanup. It’s also dishwasher safe for added convenience.
You can make up to 1/2-pound burgers with the press, which also features a BPA-free plastic material. In case you need ideas or could use some suggestions, check out the included e-Book.
-
10. Cave Tools Burger PressPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Palm-shaped handle reduces fatigue
- Includes 200 nonstick papers
- Recipes included
- Burgers aren't very thick
- Can't push burgers up from the base for removal
- Can be tricky to fill the outside edges
Indicator lines keep you on track as you whip up your favorite burgers with the Cave Tools Burger Press. The burger press comes with indicator lines for 1/4 to 1/3-pound burgers. Not only do the indicator lines allow you to fill up the press to your desired amount, they also ensure the burgers are the optimal size and shape.
This press is particularly user-friendly with features such as a palm-shaped handle, which makes it easy to press one burger after the next, along with the fact that you get 200 nonstick papers. However, this hamburger press is also dishwasher safe. If you could use a few suggestions, check out the included BBQ recipes or access a recipe book library with over 130 cooking videos.
-
11. GWHOLE Burger PressPros:
Cons:
- Makes several types of burgers
- Comes with a detachable plastic handle
- Pieces of parchment paper are included
- Some competitors yield larger burgers
- Parchment paper should be used on top and bottom to keep burgers from sticking
- Metal can be tough to clean
The GWHOLE Burger Press is an affordable and versatile hamburger press that can be used to make your favorite foods. Aside from the typical meat burgers, you can use the hamburger press to whip up veggie burgers or other burger alternatives. The burger press is made with a durable cast aluminum material. As an added bonus, it’s also nonstick, which allows for easier food release and cleaning.
If you need some extra assistance, however, you can use the included pieces of parchment paper. This burger press is durable enough to withstand being heated over fire, so you can use it as a roasting plate. If you need to store the press or transport it, simply remove the plastic handle.
A hamburger press is a worthwhile investment if you're looking for a handy tool that will make your burgers even better.
There isn't a ton of variation between hamburger presses, but small differences can help distinguish one burger press from the next. Read on to discover which burger presses made the list of our top picks.
To get a delicious burger, the first step is to choose the right ground beef. In general, most restaurants and burger competitions use a ratio of at least 20 percent fat, which adds flavor and moisture. From there, you can generously season your burgers with salt, pepper and other dry toppings.
Some presses allow you to make an indentation in the middle to keep the burger uniform as it cooks. A few also leave grill marks indented in the burgers, but some find those presses can be tougher to thoroughly clean. And speaking of cleaning, you can drastically reduce clean-up time by selecting a hamburger press that's dishwasher safe.
See Also:
- 55 Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets of 2019
- 9 Best Wireless Meat Thermometers for Grilling
- 5 Best Grill Gloves for Safer BBQing
- 5 Best Grill Accessories: Your Easy Buying Guide
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.