9 Best Indoor Electric Grills: Your Buyer’s Guide

Many indoor grills are designed to cook your food properly, but the Cuisinart Griddler (GR-4N) takes it to the next level with its multi-tasking capabilities. You’ll find five grill types in one, including full and half griddles, half and full grills, a contact grill and panini press. From veggies to burgers to toasting buns, the Cuisinart Griddler handles a multitude of tasks. The nonstick cooking plates are removable and reversible for added convenience. Grease buildup is less of a concern as the cooking plates drain the grease, while an integrated drip tray captures any lingering grease that drips down when cooking.

A panini-style handle keeps you in control of your meals. The Griddler also has a floating cover, which adjusts to suit a variety of food types. Adjustable temperature controls help you stay in charge as you cook. The highest available temperature is 425 degrees Fahrenheit. The Griddler has user-friendly knobs on the front so that you can quickly and efficiently whip up snacks and meals.