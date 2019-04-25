11 Best Portable Coffee Makers for Travelers

Many portable travel coffee makers yield a delicious cup but require either preground coffee or a separate coffee grinder to grind up your own beans. This portable pour over coffee maker from Soulhand has a built-in manual coffee grinder with an adjustable burr so you can enjoy a freshly made cup just the way you prefer. You can use the drip kettle or hand crank to grind your favorite coffee beans. The foldaway hand crank simplifies storage and makes it easier to pack the coffee maker into your luggage.

You can brew and store over eight ounces, making the coffee maker ideal for single cup servings. The lightweight pour over coffee maker weighs just one pound and is compact enough for camping, hiking and road trips. A vacuum-layered thermal mug keeps your coffee warm after it’s done brewing.

The travel coffee maker is made with 18/8 stainless steel for added durability. Removable parts allow for fast and easy cleaning when you’re done. An included portable bag allows you to transport the coffee maker as you go.