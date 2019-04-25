11 Best Portable Coffee Makers for Travelers

Traveling can present its own unique challenges, including scrambling to find a decent cup of coffee in an unfamiliar place or struggling with that awkward hotel coffee maker. Bringing a portable coffee maker along ensures that you’ll at least have a fresh cup of coffee on hand when you need it most.
1. Soulhand All-in-One Travel Coffee Maker
Cons:
- Comes with an adjustable burr grinder
- Hand crank folds away for easy storage
- Weighs just one pound
- Doesn't keep coffee hot for an extended amount of time
- Small coffee bean capacity
- Can be a bit tricky to clean
Many portable travel coffee makers yield a delicious cup but require either preground coffee or a separate coffee grinder to grind up your own beans. This portable pour over coffee maker from Soulhand has a built-in manual coffee grinder with an adjustable burr so you can enjoy a freshly made cup just the way you prefer. You can use the drip kettle or hand crank to grind your favorite coffee beans. The foldaway hand crank simplifies storage and makes it easier to pack the coffee maker into your luggage.
You can brew and store over eight ounces, making the coffee maker ideal for single cup servings. The lightweight pour over coffee maker weighs just one pound and is compact enough for camping, hiking and road trips. A vacuum-layered thermal mug keeps your coffee warm after it’s done brewing.
The travel coffee maker is made with 18/8 stainless steel for added durability. Removable parts allow for fast and easy cleaning when you’re done. An included portable bag allows you to transport the coffee maker as you go.
2. AeroPress Coffee & Espresso Maker
Cons:
- Micro-filter gets rid of grit for a rich, pure taste
- Produces a cup low in acidity
- Makes American and espresso-style coffee
- Needs a sturdy cup due to the amount of force required to press down
- Some say it doesn't have that distinctive espresso taste
- Plastic may develop small cracks over time
The best portable coffee maker delivers exceptional taste without weighing you down or taking up an unnecessary amount of space in your luggage. It should also ideally be easy to use and require minimal cleanup. The AeroPress coffee maker fits the bill for many frequent travelers. For starters, it brews up to three cups of coffee in less than a minute. The espresso-style coffee makes delicious cappuccinos, lattes, espressos and more. You can also make American-style coffee. Handy measurement markers along the side help you keep track of how much coffee you’re making per batch.
Everything you need is included, from the press and funnel to the scoop and stirrer, along with hundreds of micro-filters. A zippered tote bag makes it easy to transport the set. The unique micro-filter used in the AeroPress coffee maker virtually eliminates grit while keeping acidity to a minimum. The result is smooth and rich coffee without a bitter aftertaste, not to mention a fast and efficient clean-up. This travel coffee maker is made without BPA or phthalates.
3. KOHIPRESS The Original Portable French Press Coffee Maker
Cons:
- Comes with a reusable stainless steel mesh filter
- Holds up to 12 ounces
- Takes just three minutes to brew
- Can be tough to clean
- Tends to leave a bit of coffee at the bottom
- Filter can clog if using a fine grind
This portable French press coffee maker is a solid choice if you’re looking for a compact coffee maker that doesn’t skimp on flavor. The French press coffee maker stands out for its all-in-one design with a combination brewer and insulated travel mug. A distinctive isolation method separates the coffee grounds from the brewed coffee, delivering a flavorful cup without that characteristic bitter taste.
The French press coffee maker works via the air pressure plunge method, which results in a faster filtering time. In fact, you can brew up to 12 ounces in just three minutes. You can use this portable coffee maker for hot and cold beverages thanks to a combination of double wall vacuum insulation and a stainless steel chamber. The coffee maker features BPA-free plastic construction. For best results, you should use a coarse grind.
The plunger comes with a reusable stainless steel mesh filter. The lid, travel mug and plunger press are dishwasher safe. The KOHI coffee press weighs just 12 ounces.
4. Presto MyJo Single Cup Coffee Maker
Cons:
- Works with over 200 single-serve packs
- Also works with ground coffee
- Fits onto most mugs
- Refillable cup is a bit delicate
- Water reservoir isn't well insulated
- Rubber check valve can slide out of place relatively easily
MyJo is a single cup coffee maker that’s designed to work with your favorite single-serve packs. You can also use the refillable cup to add your favorite ground coffee. It’s conveniently designed for use with hot water or microwave oven. The base and reservoir can be easily separated to insert your single-serve pack of choice. Once the pack is inserted, simply reassemble the coffee maker, place it on top of your mug and press down to pump the water through the base to brew a cup. You can use the coffee maker to brew a cup of coffee or tea.
-
5. CHULUX Single Serve Coffee Maker
Cons:
- Can be used with most capsules and ground coffee
- Brews up to 12 ounces in just two minutes
- Detachable parts are dishwasher safe
- Reusable filter isn't included
- Can't accomodate taller travel mugs
- No water fill lines
This single serve coffee maker is compact enough to fit into most apartments, condos and smaller kitchens, making it especially handy if you’re planning a road trip. The coffee maker fits nearly all capsules yet also works with your favorite ground coffee. If you’re looking for simplicity, you’ll appreciate the machine’s handy on/off design. The machine features a 12-ounce BPA-free water reservoir along with an 800-watt heating element. For your safety, the machine automatically shuts off after three minutes. You can expect the water to boil in one minute for five ounces or two minutes for 12 ounces. The reusable filter means no more wasting paper filters.
6. WACACO Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker
Cons:
- Includes a detachable cup
- Works with any ground coffee
- Comes in several different colors
- Limited capacity
- Doesn't retain heat very well
- Can be a bit awkward to operate
The WACACO Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker is designed to be used with your favorite ground coffee. To make a cup of espresso, simply add boiling water then pump manually. The coffee maker is just over six inches long and weighs in at slightly less than .75 pounds, making it the right size and weight to stash in a suitcase, carry-on bag or backpack. The tank holds 80 mililiters, or just under three ounces.
For your convenience, the body contains a detachable cup, so you can prepare and enjoy your coffee in one convenient place. The Nanopresso doesn’t require electricity, making it a practical choice for camping, hiking and road trips. You’ll find the portable espresso maker in several colors.
7. Coleman QuikPot Propane Coffee Maker
Cons:
- Performs consistently, even in adverse conditions
- Pause feature makes it easy to grab a cup during brewing
- Filter basket is dishwasher safe
- Propane cyclinder isn't included
- Some say the capacity isn't quite 10 cups
- Doesn't brew very quickly
The Coleman QuikPot is the ultimate portable coffee maker for camping and road trips. The propane-fueled coffee maker features a push-button start that doesn’t require matches. Once the coffee maker starts, you will be sipping a fresh cup of coffee in 18 minutes. However, if you’d rather not wait that long, you can temporarily pause the brewing process to grab a fresh cup as the coffee brews. The portable coffee maker is designed to perform consistently despite adverse weather conditions.
The 10-cup carafe lets you make enough coffee for your family or group of friends. Once the coffee is brewed you can remove the filter basket and clean it by hand or toss it into the dishwasher. A single 16.4-ounce propane cylinder delivers up to 4.5 hours of use.
8. Cafellissimo Paperless Pour Over Coffee Maker
Cons:
- Makes up to two cups at a time
- Yields results in less than a minute
- Fits snugly over most mugs
- Relatively small capacity
- Filter may clog with finely ground coffee
- Handles could be larger for better stability
If you’re looking for simplicity and portability, you’ll find it in this pour over coffee maker. The drip cone filter is compact, lightweight and easily portable, making it ideal for travel by car or airplane. The 18/8 stainless steel filter is also sturdy enough to take on your camping or hiking adventures. You can make up to two cups of coffee at a time, using your favorite ground coffee to get the flavors just right. Extra fine wire mesh at the base of the filter adds an element of durability.
Since the dripper is all one unit, you don’t have to worry about dismantling many different parts for cleaning. Instead, simply dump out the ground coffee, rinse the filter and use it again. The filter is dishwasher safe for added convenience. This pour over coffee cone fits most cups.
9. Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker
Cons:
- Comes in many different colors
- Vacuum layering keeps coffee hotter for longer
- BPA-free construction
- Lid isn't the most durable
- Filter sits a bit too deep in some mugs
- Can take awhile to brew
The Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker features a thermal travel cup and a pour over filter. Not only does this mean fewer parts to keep track of, but it also ensures your post-coffee cleanup will be quick and easy. The personal brewer holds up to 20 fluid ounces, which is enough for several cups. Some portable coffee makers only retain heat for a short period of time or allow it to escape altogether.
This coffee maker traps heat thanks to a combination of vacuum layering and military-grade 304 stainless steel. In case you’re not familiar, 304 stainless steel, sometimes referred to as 18/8 stainless steel, is built to withstand corrosion from most oxidizing agents.
This pour over coffee maker includes a metal filter, making it a particularly handy choice for the eco-conscious consumer. You can also take it on your travels without worrying about needing replacement filters along the way. As an added bonus, the coffee maker features BPA-free construction. It also comes in a wide range of colors.
10. Primula Single Serve Coffee Brew Buddy
Cons:
- Reusable fine mesh filter
- Universal design fits most mugs and cups
- Brews a serving in just 30 seconds
- May leave a bit of residue at the bottom of the cup
- Not ideal for finely ground coffee
- A few complaints of sediment slipping through
It doesn’t get much simpler or more affordable than this single serve coffee filter. The reusable fine mesh filter has a nearly universal fit on most mugs and cups. Its compact design means you can easily transport this portable coffee maker. To get started, simply secure the coffee maker over a cup or mug then add your favorite ground coffee. Once the water is added, you’ll be sipping a fresh cup in just 30 seconds. You’ll get a single serving each time. When it’s time to clean up, simply clean the coffee filter by hand or place it in the dishwasher.
11. Abode Source Single Shot Mini Espresso Maker
Cons:
- Comes with detailed instructions
- Weighs just 13 ounces
- Easy to operate
- Doesn't work with pods or K-Cups
- Not dishwasher safe
- Can be tricky to clean
If you just need a single shot of espresso to get your day started or as a pick-me-up during the day, consider the Abode Source Single Shot Mini Espresso Maker. The portable espresso maker is lightweight and compact, ensuring it fits just as nicely into a backpack as it does your carry-on bag, luggage or car. In fact, the espresso maker weighs a mere 13 ounces. As an added bonus, the pump handle is retractable for easy storage. To produce a single serving, just hold the espresso maker in one hand and use the piston pump with the other. Detailed instructions walk you through the process to ensure you get delicious end results.
Between watered down coffee that's common in many hotels to coffee shop beverages that don't quite cut it, trying to find a decent cup of coffee when you're traveling can be tricky. Or, perhaps you're heading out on a hiking adventure and need a coffee maker that's as compact and lightweight as possible.
The good news is that you can find many different types of travel coffee makers. While portable espresso makers are quite popular, you'll come across small and lightweight single serve coffee makers that work especially well for road trips, along with pour over filters that travel exceptionally well.
Whether you're trying to fit your portable coffee maker into a carry-on bag, hiking backpack or the cupholder of your car, you'll find that every coffee maker on this list is compact enough for your adventures.
Regardless of the type of coffee maker you choose, some simple rules will ensure you make a delicious cup each and every time. For starters, a temperature range of 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit is essential for optimal extraction. You should also use bottled or filtered water if your tap water is unfit to drink or has a strong taste.
