15 Unique Kitchen Islands: Your Ultimate List

Depending on personal preferences, you can choose between Black and Distressed Oak finishes. Both versions feature the same innovative designs and will work with 24-inch counter stools. You’ll find a handy drop leaf, which can be raised up for serving food or to use as extra storage space.

The island, made of Asian hardwood, is outfitted with antique pewter hardware along with cabinet doors with adjustable shelves. You can take advantage of the open-ended storage on either side to stash accessories, tools and more.