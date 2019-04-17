15 Unique Kitchen Islands: Your Ultimate List

From serving delicious food to storing your favorite kitchen gadgets, a kitchen island serves a distinct purpose in the kitchen. Whether you’re seeeking rustic, industrial or a different style, you’ll find a match with these best unique kitchen islands.
Depending on personal preferences, you can choose between Black and Distressed Oak finishes. Both versions feature the same innovative designs and will work with 24-inch counter stools. You’ll find a handy drop leaf, which can be raised up for serving food or to use as extra storage space.
The island, made of Asian hardwood, is outfitted with antique pewter hardware along with cabinet doors with adjustable shelves. You can take advantage of the open-ended storage on either side to stash accessories, tools and more.
The ChooChoo Kitchen Cart on Wheels makes a versatile addition to any kitchen. At 35.3 inches high and nearly 40 inches wide, there’s plenty of available storage space. The cart has four casters, two of which can be locked, for easy portability and stability.
Another perk is the multi-purpose handle, which works just as well for storing kitchen towels as it does for moving the kitchen cart around. The cart is made with hardwood solids and manufactured wood. A natural rubber wood top adds an element of durability.
The Zenchef Rolling Kitchen Island stands out for its ample storage space. Aside from the obvious top and two shelves, you’ll find two large drawers for storing all of your kitchen essentials. A towel bar is also included. The shelves and drawers are big enough to hold bowls, plates and even some pots and pans.
Unlike many kitchen islands that come with a wood top, this one has a stainless steel top for hygienic food preparation. Lockable caster wheels make it easy to move the island around as needed.
If you’re looking for solid wood construction, you’ll find it with the Nova Microdermabrasion cart. This kitchen island is made with natural wood and has plenty of storage space. The three-level design includes shelves of different sizes so that you can objects of various sizes.
The cart includes two storage drawers as well as two baskets. Dual open shelves make it easy to grab items as needed. Despite its compact design, you can store everything from fruit to kitchen utensils to kitchen tools and more. Four wheels make it easy to transport the cart. The metal baskets can be removed for cleaning.
If you’re looking for a smaller rack that’s geared towards bakers, consider the Soges Kitchen Baker’s Rack. The rack has a durable stainless steel metal frame. The particle board on top provides ample space for meal prep as well as serving. You can use the various tiers to store smaller appliances and other items. Hooks are included on both sides for easy tool storage. You’ll find this kitchen island in Black Brown and White Maple.
If you’re looking for a truly unique addition to your kitchen, this sliding door barn door island is a solid choice. At 60 inches wide and 38 inches tall, there’s plenty of storage space for all your kitchen essentials. You’ll pay a bit more for this kitchen island than many others on our list, but satisfied owners particularly like the rustic appeal.
Following the solid wood top, you’ll find hand wrought iron on the rest of the island. Three drawers provide plenty of storage space. There’s also a fixed shelf, which is accessible via dual sliding doors. A towel bar is included. The island comes with casters for easier portability.
The Linon Kitchen Island Granite Top is compact, yet offers plenty of storage space for all the essentials. In fact, its smaller size makes this island especially handy in dorms and apartments, as well as those with limited interior room. The island features a natural finish and an upscale granite top, which comes in handy for food prep.
The built-in storage rack can hold up to four wine bottles. Other features include a convenient pull-out drawer and locking casters. The hardware has an eye-catching chrome finish.
Some kitchen carts can be a bit tedious to assemble, but this unique cart isn’t one of them. All of the necessary tools are included, and the kitchen cart arrives ready to assemble. Once it’s in working order, you can enjoy features such as an adjustable middle shelf and dual storage drawers. The stainless steel top not only makes the cart more durable, it also cleans up easily. Locking casters ensure you can easily move the cart around and store it when necessary.
If you’re looking for a kitchen island that can double as an extra dining space, consider this island. The drop leaves extend out when necessary, providing you with a larger top that can be used to prepare and store food. When you no longer need the extra space, simply fold in the leaves to make the island more compact.
The island is made out of solid wood and makes a distinguished addition to any kitchen with its brown and buttermilk finish. Along with several cabinets and drawers, you’ll find designated spaces for storing spices and wine bottles.
This foldable kitchen island cart is a practical investment if you’re looking for a compact island for basic storage and food prep needs. Since it’s foldable, the cart works especially well in apartments and smaller kitchens. Attached wheels allow you to safely maneuver the table around when necessary.
Other styles are available, including a red table if you’d prefer a pop of color. This kitchen island has a durable powder-coated steel top that won’t corrode or scratch over time. Despite their smaller sizes, the shelves are quite strong and can hold up to roughly 100 pounds. A built-in towel rack provides a convenient place for hanging towels.
The Best Choice Products Mobile Kitchen Island is available in white and espresso finishes. This handy kitchen island has you covered when it comes to storage. For starters, the hardwood tabletop can be used to prepare and serve food. Two open shelves work especially well for storing food and serving, as well as for displaying food.
While the slotted shelves are designed to hold wine bottles, they’re designed to hold bowls, utensils and other kitchen essentials. Lockable casters allow you to move the kitchen island with ease, and to secure it in place when necessary.
This rolling kitchen island cart features a Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF) construcion. MDF, a type of engineered wood, is made with a combination of resin, wood fiber and wax. Its eco-friendly nature makes MDF a good choice for the environmentally conscious. Standing at 36 inches high and 50.75 inches long, this is a fairly large kitchen island.
The stainless steel top simplifies meal prep and cleans up nicely when you’re done. You’ll find plenty of storage space, including three drawers and separate racks for knives and spices. Rolling wheels make the kitchen island more portable.
Some kitchen islands are limited in terms of style and colors, but this one is not. Aside from white, you’ll find this kitchen island in a wide range of colors, from cherry to black beech to beech and more. Each version comes with a handy spice rack, which is spacious enough for several small spices bottles or a few larger ones.
The top works just as well for food prep as it does for serving and storing food. In fact, it’s also sturdy enough to hold small appliances, including a microwave. Measurements are 35.2 inches high and 35.5 to 44.9 inches wide. A convenient storage drawer is large enough to hold utensils and other smaller items. Attached wheels let you move the island around as needed.
This kitchen island from Casual Home comes in several different sizes and colors. The smallest available size is 22.75 inches wide, while the largest is 40 inches wide. The island has a solid wood top, which is durable enough for serving, displaying and preparing food.
The two large lower shelves can fit smaller appliances, food and more. If necessary you can use the storage drawer for kitchen utensils and other items. A towel rack provides a handy place to store kitchen towels.
For a more rustic appearance, consider the Zinus Farmhouse Wood Kitchen Island. This stylish kitchen island features a dual-tone construction featuring pine wood. Along with a larger top, the island is equipped with two lower storage shelves. There’s enough storage space for all the essentials, including smaller kitchen appliances. This unique kitchen island can be put together in just minutes.