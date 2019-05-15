15 Best Kitchen Knives: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Victorinox Fibrox Pro is just as well suited for home chefs and professionals and can handle a wide range of tasks with its durable tapered stainless steel edge.

If you’re looking for an all-around kitchen knife, consider this eight-inch knife by Victorinox. The laser-tested blade handles many different tasks with ease, including dicing, chopping, slicing and mincing. Another perk is the ergonomic handle, which ensures a stable grip even when your hands are wet.

The stainless steel blade measures just under eight inches. You can find a range of sizes though, from five to 10 inches. If you’re giving the knife as a gift or for a special occasion you can even get it custom engraved. While the chef’s blade is the most common, you can also purchase a serrated chef’s knife.