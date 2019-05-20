5 Best Robot Lawn Mowers: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Husqvarna 115H excels at small to medium yards, with a capacity of 0.4 acres. This robotic lawn mower has a minimum cutting height of two inches, with a maximum of 3.6 inches.

Its compact size allows this robot lawn mower to conquer obstacles and tighter spaces. It’s also weather-resistant and can run in the rain without getting damaged. Larger wheels not only provide traction on slippery surfaces, they also enable this robotic lawn mower to conquer slopes up to 30 percent.

For your convenience, the robot lawn mower is Bluetooth-enabled and can be controlled via a smartphone. It also has a guide wire to help navigate the smallest passages and lead the mower back to its base when the time comes. The mower takes 60 minutes to recharge and will run for approximately one hour per charge.