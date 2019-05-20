5 Best Robot Lawn Mowers: Your Buyer’s Guide

You might own a robot vacuum cleaner, but what about a robot lawn mower? These machines tend to pricey, but enthusiastic owners agree that the investment is worth it. If you want to learn more about these labor-saving devices, read on.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,030.75 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,685.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,299.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Husqvarna 115H Robotic Lawn MowerPrice: $1,030.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can climb slopes up to 30 percent
- Larger wheels provide traction on slippery surfaces
- Best for small to medium yards
- Mow time per charge could be better
- Doesn't have GPS tracking
- Relatively limited Bluetooth connectivity range
The Husqvarna 115H excels at small to medium yards, with a capacity of 0.4 acres. This robotic lawn mower has a minimum cutting height of two inches, with a maximum of 3.6 inches.
Its compact size allows this robot lawn mower to conquer obstacles and tighter spaces. It’s also weather-resistant and can run in the rain without getting damaged. Larger wheels not only provide traction on slippery surfaces, they also enable this robotic lawn mower to conquer slopes up to 30 percent.
For your convenience, the robot lawn mower is Bluetooth-enabled and can be controlled via a smartphone. It also has a guide wire to help navigate the smallest passages and lead the mower back to its base when the time comes. The mower takes 60 minutes to recharge and will run for approximately one hour per charge.
Find more Husqvarna 115H Robotic Lawn Mower information and reviews here.
-
2. WORX WR150 LandroidPros:
Cons:
- Cut up to a 1/2 acre of land at a time
- Designed to work rain or shine
- Automatic scheduling available
- Cutting pattern isn't the most specific
- Traction isn't great in the rain
- Collision avoidance feature could be improved
WORX WR150 Landroid can cut up to a 1/2 acre of land at a time. Before it starts, this robotic lawn mower carefully measures your yard then creates a schedule to suit your property. If you’d rather schedule on your own, though, simply opt for the manual scheduling function instead. You can control the schedule and other settings via the accompanying app.
Once the robot lawn mower starts cutting, its offset blades help to create an optimal border around your property. The mower only cuts a small amount of grass at a time, which helps to fertilize the lawn as it goes. This robot lawn mower operates rain or shine.
A ‘Find My Landroid’ feature does more than help locate the robotic lawn mower. You’ll also be notified if the mower ventures outside of its cutting area, which could indicate theft.
-
3. Husqvarna Automower 430XPrice: $2,685.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be controlled via a smartphone
- Mows up to 0.8 acres
- Adapts depending on growth rate of grass
- Pricey
- Requires separate connection kit to work with smartphones
- Limited support from manufacturer
This Husqvarna robotic mower has a relatively high price tag, but you’ll get a robotic mower with GPS navigation, LED headlights and a working area capacity up to 0.8 acres.
The Automower 430XH is just one of the many available models in the X-Line Series. Each robot lawn mower comes with LED headlights, GPS navigation and theft tracking. This robot lawn mower is also connected and can be controlled via your smartphone, so you don’t have to walk up to the mower to read or change the settings. Smart technology ensures the lawn mower cuts the grass according to the specific needs of your lawn.
The mower adapts depending on the growth rate of the grass. Spot mowing allows the mower to spend more time in patches of longer grass for even results. The sound level measures 57 decibels, which is slightly less than your average restaurant conversation, according to IAC Acoustics. This lawn mower can handle slopes up to 45 degrees.
-
4. Gardena R80LiPros:
Cons:
- Can operate in the rain
- Adjustable cutting capacity
- Handles inclines up to 25 percent
- Doesn’t have an accompanying app
- Relatively short battery life
- Lacks a rain sensor
The Gardena 4069 R80Li is best suited for medium-sized lawns as well as complex lawn care.
Gardena R80Li is designed to tackle lawn areas up to nearly .20 acres. An adjustable cutting capacity, up to two inches, ensures the mower can be used for a variety of yard maintenance demands. Its onboard sensors help prevent missed spots, while ensuring grass stalks are mowed to the appropriate length. The mower can tackle inclines up to 25 percent and comes with wire boundary markers to keep it on your property.
It’s also quiet enough to use during the day or night. An integrated alarm and PIN code deters potential thieves. A Lithium-ion battery powers the robotic lawn mower and delivers up to 60 minutes per charge. Gardena R80Li returns to its charging base when the battery runs low, and will continue to operate even when it rains.
-
5. Robomow RC306Price: $1,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sensitivity of rain sensor can be adjusted
- Voice commands via Alexa
- Comes with an anti-theft system
- Installation process can be tricky
- Can sometimes struggle to find its base
- Maximum cutting height isn't very high
Robomow RC306 offers smartphone connectivity and rain sensing technology.
This robot lawn mower from Robomow doesn’t like to get wet. The mower keeps itself protected against rain, and will automatically return to its base if it detects rain. You can also adjust the sensitivity of the rain sensor for optimal results.
The robot mower is recommended for lawn sizes up to 1/8 acre, making it suitable for small to medium yards. You can expect a mowing time of 60 to 70 minutes. This automatic mower is equipped with an anti-theft system. Small slopes don’t pose a challenge, as the mower can tackle slopes up to 20 degrees.
Bluetooth connectivity means you can use your smartphone to find the mower, give voice commands via Alexa and more.
If you already have at least one robot around the house, whether it's a vacuum, pool cleaner or another device, you're already familiar with the benefits.
A robot lawn mower makes lawn maintenance even simpler. There's a wide range of robot lawn mowers, from smaller, more budget-friendly machines that cover the basics to larger and more powerful mowers that can cover larger lawns.
Instead of chopping off large amounts of grass at a time, a robotic lawn mower is most efficient when it trims smaller amounts per round. By cutting off smaller amounts the clippings are simply sifted back into the ground, according to The Wall Street Journal.
While you shouldn't expect a robot lawn mower to replace a traditional gasoline-powered mower in terms of power and coverage, it's an ideal solution for regular lawn maintenance. Keep in mind that setting up a robot mower can be a tedious task, as it usually involves creating an invisible fence (a low-voltage wire is often included).
Most robot mowers return to their charging bases when the battery runs low. Several also head home when rain is detected. An increasing number of robot lawn mowers can be controlled via a smartphone for your convenience.
See Also:
- 11 Best WiFi Sprinkler Controllers for Healthy Lawns
- 11 Best Robotic Pool Cleaners: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 11 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair: Your Buying Guide
- 15 Best Robot Vacuums: Which is Best For You?
-
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.