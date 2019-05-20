21 Best Crystals For Home Decor You Can Buy on Amazon

At three-feet tall, 10 inches wide, and six inches deep, this 63-pound, giant crystal geode is going to attract attention.

There’s no place you could put this that people wouldn’t immediately have a big reaction to a piece like this. The heavy, flat base keeps it steady and beyond polishing the cut edges the crystals are raw and untouched for all their natural sparkle.

A cathedral geode is a tall, narrow geode with a flat base that resembles the domed roof of a church. It would be beautiful inside your home, meditation space, or garden.

Spiritually, amethyst (besides being the February birthstone) is said to have healing properties and help create a calm, relaxed space.