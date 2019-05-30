25 Mid Century Modern Décor Finds for Your Home

Patterned after the design of George Nelson, an icon of mid century modern design, this colorful ball clock features hand-painted wooden balls on brass rods to mark the hours. The clock face has a matte finish, and the clock hands have a distinctly playful personality. This clock has both retro and futuristic appeal. At just 12.5 inches across, it’s the perfect size for a kitchen or classroom where whimsey is appreciated.

The Sirius Handmade Wooden Wall Clock is both art and timepiece in one. Created in wood and painted in shades of silver, this takeoff of a starburst clock is an artisan creation you’ll definitely love.

George Nelson created many modernist designs and led a fascinating life. Learn more about this artist and designer’s life at his foundation website.