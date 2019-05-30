25 Mid Century Modern Décor Finds for Your Home

Clean lines, natural shapes and unfussy styles are emblematic of the mid century modern design aesthetic – a marriage of both form and function, where each item in a room is placed with intent. We think each of these mid century modern décor pieces can be a focal point, whether you’re redesigning a room or transforming your entire home.
Patterned after the design of George Nelson, an icon of mid century modern design, this colorful ball clock features hand-painted wooden balls on brass rods to mark the hours. The clock face has a matte finish, and the clock hands have a distinctly playful personality. This clock has both retro and futuristic appeal. At just 12.5 inches across, it’s the perfect size for a kitchen or classroom where whimsey is appreciated.
The Sirius Handmade Wooden Wall Clock is both art and timepiece in one. Created in wood and painted in shades of silver, this takeoff of a starburst clock is an artisan creation you’ll definitely love.
George Nelson created many modernist designs and led a fascinating life. Learn more about this artist and designer’s life at his foundation website.
If you’re putting redesigning a breakfast or coffee bar in your mid century modern kitchen, these tulip chairs add a classic look that’s distinctly period correct. Comfortable as well as clever looking, these chairs have a sturdy aluminum base that allows you to swivel the seat. The injection molded ABS plastic seat is complemented by a bright yellow cushion. Developed in 1956 by a Finnish designer, the tulip chair was created to reduce clutter while being aesthetically pleasing.
You can also find the tulip chair design with arms, making it more suitable in any space in your home.
With organic tops and tapered legs, this adjustable two shelf coffee table strikes the perfect balance between mid mod form and function. This two-tiered walnut table can be adjusted with one top for games and another top easily accessible for snacks. It can be configured as a coffee table in front of your couch or loveseat, but it also works equally as well as a side table or corner piece. The strong wood top and solid beech wood legs make this table durable enough to last through the years, even if you’re raising kids.
The Ink+Ivy Blaze Wood Coffee Table has a rounded triangular table top, but the unique three-leg pedestal makes it a standout that would look beautiful in any modernist home design. You can also get the pecan finished end tables to match.
We love these stunning pottery lamps that are as pretty as a peacock. The handmade ceramic bases feature a hand applied teal glaze that makes each lamp unique. At 26.5 inches high with their shades on, these lamps are statement makers that will add a pop of gorgeous color to your room, and give you options to build your accessories around them.
The tan linen shades add the right touch of elegance and have clean simple lines that complement the lamp base perfectly. They’re finished with a brass finish finial and base.
The Teresa Modern Table Lamp is a taller option at 31 inches high but it comes in that same teal color range, and we like the flexibility of the clear acrylic finial and base that leave no worries about a metal mismatch. If you need a lamp that’s particularly tall, this beauty stands at 36 inches and features a similar color range as the first two, with a bottle shaped base that’s hand glazed as well.
Why limit your mid century style to the inside of your house? You can make the outside of your home just as welcoming for your resident bird population with this white ceramic mid century birdhouse. Handcrafted and glazed in a matte finish, it’s a clever way to entice feathered friends and their future flocks to your yard. It features a natural jute rope hanger and wood perch on the front.
This teardrop shaped bamboo mason bee house also has a mid mod look, and it’s an awesome way to invite the popular pollinators into your yard to increase your vegetable and flower yields.
When you’re looking to nail your mid mod living room look, the anchor piece is almost always the sofa. This upholstered couch is the perfect mid century modern décor piece to build a room around. This 7.5 foot sofa features a tufted back and removable seat cushions. The curved bottom sits on a wooden base with classic splayed legs. This sofa’s tight tailoring and nearly one dozen color options gives you tons of flexibility for both lounging and entertaining spaces.
If you’re dealing with a smaller space, you can get this same modern design and color selection in a 6.5 foot loveseat. If you want to get a matching or contrasting chair and ottoman to finish your room, they’re available as well.
For light, storage and modernist style, the LED shelf floor lamp is a terrific addition to any mid mod room. With three functional shelves, topped by the LED fixture, you can use these lamps on each side of your bed, lace them next to your favorite comfy chair, or use them by the couch in lieu of side tables. This clever lamp features a light diffusing shade that keeps things soft, yet bright, and it works with smart outlets that are Alexa, Google Home Assistant enabled. It comes in classic black and three other wood tones.
The Emma LED Tripod Floor Lamp has a classic mid century modern look, with three tapered wooden legs and a stylish drum lamp shade in cream. It would look awesome in a formal living room or bedroom suite. You could pair it with the Charlotte Rustic Shelf LED Floor Lamp that features tripod legs that bow out top and bottom. It also features a cylindrical drum shade.
While mid century modern design often relies on form and function, this aesthetic also instills a sense of fun with brightly colored, often abstract artwork. This framed canvas print features three playful birds standing atop one another, each in a brilliant mix of colors. At 33 by 23 inches, this print will add a touch of whimsey and pop of color to any room.
The framed Retro Cat With Diamonds print is a classic mid mod design that you’ll want right “meow.” At 24 by 36 inches, it also comes in several smaller sizes.
The Multiplex Panorama is a brilliantly colored museum quality canvas art print that adds horizontal dimension to a large wall. At 30 by 60 inches, it features a UV protective coating to ensure the image never fades. You can order it in six different sizes.
A perfectly placed buffet server to set out wine and hors d’oeuvres can create a welcoming ambiance in the living or dining area of your home.This dark walnut finish mid mod buffet has angular side panels and rounded corners, giving it that true to period look. Two tall side compartments feature stacked shelves and a built-in stemware rack. The open center of this unit has room for five wine bottles and a discreet handle-free drawer makes the perfect place to store napkins and serving utensils.
The Rivet Mid-Century Checkerboard Reclaimed Elm Cabinet is a terrific option if you have a lighter wood dining set to match. It has three spacious soft-close drawers plus a roomy two shelf cabinet section.
If you’re starting to furnish your dining area from scratch, the Rivet Ian Modern Wood Buffet has two spacious side by side cabinets with removable shelves, and an under-cabinet slatted shelf that’s perfect for storing wine bottles. Better yet, you can get an extendable dining table, round kitchen table or drop leaf table to match.
Funky and fun, geometric patterns loom large in many mid mod homes, and these panel curtains add both dynamic design and rippling bands of brilliant color in spades. This two panel set is 84 inches long, so they’re easy to puddle at floor level. With a three inch back tab rod pocket in the back, they’re equally easy to hang from the rod of your choice.
The DriftAway Riley Geo Curtains have a funky black, gray and yellow pattern on white, while the GYROHOME Tartan Lozenge Curtains offer a bright geometric pattern in many colors, and they have noise reducing benefits as well. All the curtains featured offer room darkening when pulled.
Considered the “father of modernism,” Frank Lloyd Wright transformed American architecture in a way that honored both form and function, so it’s only appropriate that you’d want a coffee table book featuring his designs in your mid mod home. In gorgeous full color photos, you’ll see all 289 houses he designed, plus floor plans, archival photos and texts and essays by some leading Wright scholars.
Fallingwater, one of Wright’s most notable home designs, is featured in this coffee table book of the same name. It tells the story of this historic structure’s restoration, and how a seemingly unsolvable problem was overcome through modern engineering.
If you’re a Westerner, you might want Frank Lloyd Wright on the West Coast, a book featuring photos of 38 Wright structures from Seattle to San Diego. These coffee table books would also make awesome housewarming gifts for anyone who has recently purchased a mid century modern home.
During the mid mod period, all things celestial took on greater significance as evidenced by the number of interior design pieces, light fixtures, and fabric prints that featured starbursts, sun rays, sputniks and more. An ideal addition to your mid century modern décor, this sun flare wall mirror can be a striking focal point in any room. At 36 inches in diameter, you’ll want a fairly large space for display, perhaps over a console table or behind your sofa.
The Creative Co-op Sunburst Mirror at 35.5 inches across is another beautiful statement piece. With its weathered gold finish, it is a cool transitional piece that could fit with mid century modern or other décor styles.
If you want a little lighter look, the Asense Home Collection Sunburst Mirror is smaller at just 27 inches across, and the delicate wire spokes offer a more airy appearance.
If you’re designing a compact workspace in your bedroom or office, this mid century modern desk is an elegant and efficient option. It provides a large 48 inch by 25 inch workspace on top, and plenty of storage with three smooth gliding drawers to keep you office supplies. Finished in walnut, this desk sits on traditional tapered legs. We love the hardware free design that features concave cut out drawer pulls instead.
For the combination of both wood and white laminate, the Baxton Furniture Casarano Two-Tone Writing Desk offers two drawers and classic rounded edges. It features a 40.2 inch by 23.6 top workspace.
Another option for wood and white, the mid mod Moe’s Home Collection Blossom Desk features a single shallow drawer as well as a storage cubby with a workspace that measures 46 inches by 27 inches.
Sometimes the last room in the house to get your mid century mojo is the bedroom. Perhaps it’s because it isn’t on display like the main living areas, or simply because you just haven’t had it on the top of your priority list. If now is the time to bring your sleeping quarters up to snuff with the rest of your house, the sleek sleeper and matched nightstands is an awesome way to make a big change in a hurry.
The queen-sized platform bed has a matte black finish with splayed legs and an upholstered gray fabric headboard. The cute nightstands are matched in matte black and have similarly splayed legs. They screw to the bottom of the bed platform for added stability, and feature two drawers to cleverly conceal your bedtime essentials.
You can also completely redo your room decor with the Addison five piece set that includes a chest, dresser, mirror, nightstand, and bed frame.
Mid century modern furniture is notoriously plain – single colors, with perhaps a few upholstery additions like tufting and buttons. When you want to add some color and style to your pieces, these abstract pillow covers give you the option to bring several items together to create a cool look. With space age sputniks and pops of orange and tangerine, they can bring your plain sofa to life.
Drape an orange or tangerine throw across the back and add some ceramic pottery pieces in matching and contrasting colors to the end tables to make the room pop.
Much has been written about this iconic bird sculpture made famous by Ray and Charles Eames, but in truth, it’s not their creation, despite the fact that it showed up in pictures of their homes repeatedly and has actually been often referred to as the Eames House bird. They purchased the mid century bird in black, from a couple while traveling through Appalachia. Lucky for you, you don’t have to travel anywhere to have one of these iconic birds in your home. Made of resin, it stands almost 11 inches tall and makes for a great conversation piece.
Do you love everything about those days when the Rat Pack made cocktails and other somewhat naughty behaviors seem so desirable? We do too, and this wooden bar cart seems the perfect excuse to whip up a Manhattan and smoke a cigar. With three tiers for your cocktail shaker set, glasses, ice bucket and booze, you can be entertaining on the spot. Made with birch veneer and aged brass accents, this cart looks true to period and it’s fun to roll out when unexpected guests show up.
The Callan Mid Century Modern Acacia Wood Bar Cart features the classic lines of the aesthetic, with a handled tray top, elongated elegant legs and a tray underneath. Ready to roll out on a whim, it features locking caster wheels to keep it in place when it needs to be. If you’re more interested in a stationary piece to hold your wine, liquor and bar supplies, this mid mod style cabinet is really appealing. Slider doors in front cover the center and on each end a nine bottle wine rack is built in. Nice.
Most mid century modern homes eschewed carpets, instead opting for hardwood, tile or even linoleum floors. To keep those floors from making a room look and feel cold, area rugs were the go-to solution for color, comfort, and design. This beautiful area rug from Well Woven features a retro diamond design pattern in gold and grey with cream, peach and brown.
At nearly 8 x 10 feet in size, this rug would be a perfect accent in your dining room because it’s made with stain resistant Polypropylene. A clean damp cloth and a little soap and water will pick up most spills with ease. This cool rug comes in three sizes to fit your space perfectly. You can also get this same pattern in a soothing blue and grey color palette. This simple diamond pattern shag rug is a winning look as well.
If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable mid century modern dining table and chairs that is big enough to accommodate up to seven people at your table, this has to be one of the better buys we’ve found. The 35.1 inch wide by 58.5 inch deep dining table features curved and rounded edges and a smooth grain top surface. It sets on classic tapered legs that splay so as to add stability to this airy and modern design.
The dining set features four chairs, and a bench all of which are padded for comfort and upholstered in a light gray easy to clean fabric. The bench allows for some flexibility to seat three on one side of the table when your kids might be a bit smaller.
If you’re not in love with the bench idea, and not everyone is, you might love the Katherine Five Piece Walnut Dining Set. The table is a total standout thanks to its beautifully curvaceous legs and base.
If you’re opting to go for a non-traditional grouping with a wood table and contrasting chairs, this Aldo Walnut Dining Table features a really distinctive base and you could easily add these brilliant yellow chairs to make it your own completely unique dining set.
Room lights are always an important design element of any room, and in the mid mod home, overhead lights were integral to creating the proper look and feel. This flower pendant chandelier would create the perfect warm wash of light over a dining table or in a reading nook. A pair of these would also elevate the look of a bedroom if hung over the nightstands. For vaulted ceilings that give you the option to hang multiple fixtures at different heights, you can get the flower pendant fixtures in sets of three or four for a dramatic impact.
For a more minimal look, the 5-Globe Hanging Chandelier is another sleek mid mod option in black. If you’re looking for a metallic finish instead, this Zeno 3-Light Pendant Lamp in Brushed Brass is another awesome option. A single stationary globe light looks great too, especially in kitchens and entryways. This Opal Cased Globe Light is a full foot in diameter for perfectly diffused light.
You can’t talk about lounge chairs and ottomans without giving a nod to two of the most notable designers of the time, Charles and Ray Eames. This leather lounger and ottoman are reminiscent of the design they created in 1956 for the Herman Miller Furniture Company. The wooden structure of the chair is made from Palisander veneers, thought to be the finest cuts from the logs.
The chair sits on a five leg black metal pedestal, while the ottoman has a four leg pedestal. The pieces are upholstered in fine grain Italian leather, and the removable cushions are made of high density foam. This classic set would be ideal for a den or living room, and at the price is a bargain compared to purchasing an actual Eames chair. You can also get this iconic chair in white leather, walnut and chrome.
Charles and Ray Eames were a fascinating couple at the forefront of American Modernism. Learn more about this husband and wife team at their official website.
Mid mod design is spare. That’s the point. But it doesn’t mean your mid century modern home has to look bare, because adding greenery in that spare style is an awesome way to amp up the look of a room without adding dustables that clutter the minimalist aesthetic. This wood plant stand is an ideal option to add a live plant or two to give a room a nice organic touch without clutter.
Made from natural handcrafted beechwood, this stand is sturdy enough to hold a large ficus or fern with no problem. This stand will hold a 14 inch pot, however, these stands come in sizes including 8, 10 and 12 inches. Simple white ceramic pots keep your look modern and clean. Succulent planters are another great fit for your mid mod look.
After the heavily oak-ridden art deco period, mid century modern designs leaned into darker hardwoods like walnut. This bookcase nails the mid mod look with offset shelf dividers and a design that adds a verticle element thanks to simple tapered legs. This walnut veneer statement piece gives you three tiers of display space for books, ceramics, and art.
If you’re trying to figure out how this bookcase will fit your design specs, it’s 11.5 inches deep, 45 inches wide and 52.5 inches tall. That compact size makes it a perfect accent in an entryway, hallway or living area. If you’re furnishing a living area, you might want to add some accent tables or a matching coffee table to the mix. We like the use of white and wood together in these pieces.
One look that’s iconic in mid century modern design is the architectural wall. Perhaps it was made of cinderblock, wood lattice or other materials, but texture was a big part of the design aesthetic. These interesting architectural panels can recreate that cool look, without demolition. Made of lightweight, slightly flexible PVC substrate, these panels mimic that cinderblock look. They’re paintable, or great if left white and placed over a contrasting painted wall.
The four panel pack covers 15.5 square feet, and they’re simple to hang. In no time at all, you’ll transform your room so it’s perfect to fill with mid century modern décor pieces. Whether you’re doing a full decorating project or simply adding a few specific pieces, these panels are a perfect way to bring your mid mod design together.
Looking to add these architectural details to other rooms in the house? This cool company from Portugal has styles that are perfect for bedrooms, hallways, and baths.
Sometimes the smallest accessories can make the biggest impact, and these brass taper candle holders seem to fit that mold. Their simple and elegant design makes them perfect for the top of a mid mod buffet or as the centerpiece on a dining table. The brushed brass finish doesn’t tarnish and they feature velvet bases so they won’t scratch your furniture.
You can get them in three different sizes including 7.5 inches, 9 inches, and 10.5 inches, so getting all three would make for an awesome grouping. If you don’t need six, no worries. Get this set of three – one in each height.