17 Best Ceiling Fans with a Remote Control

It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, a ceiling fan can make your home or outdoor patio more stylish, as well as comfortable. But if you have high ceilings, using a pull chain to turn it off and on, or having to climb a high ladder to change out a light bulb isn’t a bonus.

If you’re not one to want an extra switch plate on the wall, the right ceiling fan can solve your lighting and airflow needs with simple remote controls that can change fan speeds, dim or brighten attached light fixtures, and even change light colors.

We’ve rounded up the best ceiling fans, including some rated for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether you’re looking for one that complements your design aesthetic or matches your exisiting table lamps and other fixtures, these are guaranteed to give your décor a stylish boost.