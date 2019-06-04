17 Best Ceiling Fans with a Remote Control

It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, a ceiling fan can make your home or outdoor patio more stylish, as well as comfortable. But if you have high ceilings, using a pull chain to turn it off and on, or having to climb a high ladder to change out a light bulb isn’t a bonus.
If you’re not one to want an extra switch plate on the wall, the right ceiling fan can solve your lighting and airflow needs with simple remote controls that can change fan speeds, dim or brighten attached light fixtures, and even change light colors.
We’ve rounded up the best ceiling fans, including some rated for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether you’re looking for one that complements your design aesthetic or matches your exisiting table lamps and other fixtures, these are guaranteed to give your décor a stylish boost.
1. Brushed Steel Modern Ceiling Fan with RemotePrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three independent fans around a light fixture
- Great for light and ventilation
- Ultra modern design
- Fans and light can operate independently
- Requires at least an 11 foot ceiling to be safe
- Shorter down rod options aren't available through the manufacturer
- Seriously spendy
Perfect for a mid mod house, or even one focused on the fusion of fantasy and function in steampunk décor, this truly modern ceiling fan takes traditional style and turns it on its head. Instead of blades that turn with a central motor, this fan incorporates three stationary fans, each with its own three speed motor.
Perfect for spaces that need both light and ventilation, this fan features a frosted glass downlight with two compact fluorescent bulbs. With a total blade sweep of 18 inches from fan to fan, this is as much a conversation piece as it is a contemporary and functional choice. With the included nine inch down rod, this fan hangs at 24.25 inches from blade to ceiling, so it’s recommended for rooms with at least an 11 foot ceiling height.
The remote allows you to change fan speed settings and turn on and off the light. One nice thing about this unit is that the fans and light can run independently, which isn’t always the case. Another steampunk style option is the Minka Aire Vintage Gyro 42 Inch Ceiling Fan in black with dual turbofan heads.
Find more Brushed Steel Modern Ceiling Fan with Remote information and reviews here.
2. Minka-Aire Light Wave 52″ Distressed Koa Ceiling FanPrice: $279.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modern three blade design
- Dimmable LED fixture that never needs bulbs
- Many finishes available
- Moves air at 5,000+CFM
- Manual switch to reverse motor
- Hums at first
- Wood grain design looks a bit unreal
- Remotes can operate multiple fans when not intended
Skip the notion of a traditional looking ceiling fan and consider instead this super sleek and futuristic looking Minka-Aire Lightwave Ceiling fan. It’s three blade design moves more than 5,000 CFM of airflow, meaning your room is going to stay comfortable, no matter whether you’re heating or cooling.
This minimalist design features a distressed koa wood finish, although you can get this fan in driftwood, silver or white as well. With a 52 inch sweep, this fan features a three speed motor with a manual reverse switch on the fan itself. It features a 17-watt LED fixture with an equally minimal etched lens. We love that you never need to worry about replacing bulbs with this lamp that offers a nice design aesthetic.
The remote offers easy options for both fan speed, light use, and the LED has full dimming capabilities from super bright to soft. This fan comes with a six inch down rod assembly that’s easy to install, but can be customized by shortening or lengthening the down rod. Initially, if the motor seems to hum, the manufacturer recommends running the fan simultaneously for 24 hours to diminish it.
If you’re looking for a handheld remote as well as a wall remote control fan, Minka-Aire also packages this fan with both. The Minka-Aire Artemis Ceiling Fan has an even more unique three blade shape with a 58 inch sweep. While not all colors remain in stock, the maple version is available in abundance.
Find more Minka-Aire Light Wave 52" Distressed Koa Ceiling Fan information and reviews here.
3. Tiffany Style Ceiling Fan with Retractable Blades & RemotePrice: $287.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vintage stained glass style
- LED lights adjust for brightness and color
- Retractable transparent blades deliver great airflow
- Comes with two down rods for adjustable height
- Lights aren't bright enough for main living spaces
- Pretty spendy
- Doesn't provide as much airflow as others
When you have an older Victorian or craftsman style home, you still need light and ventilation, but finding the perfect combo of both in a ceiling fan that fits the era of your house can be a challenge. This pretty fan and light fixture gives you the best of all worlds. It features a Tiffany-style glass lamp with the essence of that famous vintage stained glass.
It drops from ceiling to fixture bottom a total of 17 inches, and when the fan isn’t running, it’s just 16 inches across. When you need that ventilation over a hot dining table conversation, use the remote control to extend the transparent fan blades for a 36 inch sweep. The remote controls both the fan and light, allowing you to dim or brighten, change fan speeds and adjust light color.
This ceiling fan would be ideal over a banquette or small in-kitchen eating area as well. This polished brass ceiling fan also has a unique vintage look and has retractable blades with a 42 inch sweep and remote-controlled operation. For a more mid century modern style, this fan features a mosaic style light fixture and retractable blades.
Find more Tiffany Style Ceiling Fan with Retractable Blades information and reviews here.
4. Anderson 22 Inch Indoor/Outdoor Brushed Nickel Ceiling FanPrice: $228.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design features enclosed light and no exposed blades
- Brushed nickel gives it modern appeal
- Provides great airflow for smaller spaces
- Remote control with vaiable speeds
- Not reversible
- LED light isn't bright enough for office or kitchen use
- Only efficient for smaller spaces
If you’re looking for an indoor/outdoor fan that doesn’t require a huge vaulted patio or porch ceiling, this brushed nickel fan and light fixture has a unique look and low profile mounting. The enclosed fan and light combination features long-lasting, dimmable 24-Watt LED light strips. Gotta love knowing you’ll never need to climb up a ladder to change the bulb.
It features variable speeds so you can adjust it to maintain your preferred amount of airflow, thanks to the remote control operation. This fan is both trendy and modern looking, as well as space saving. While it’s damp rated for outdoor use, it makes a great option to consider using in your kids’ rooms because it hasn’t got any exposed blades. Genius.
Love the look, but not the remote control which will likely get lost in a kids’ room? Get this same style in a hardwired bronze version.
If you like the look, but like to see your ceiling fan doing its job, perhaps you’d enjoy this remote controlled ceiling fan that features retractable blades for added safety when you’re just using the light feature.
Find more Anderson Indoor/Outdoor Brushed Nickel Ceiling Fan information and reviews here.
5. Vintage Breeze Industrial Cage Outdoor Ceiling Fan with RemotePrice: $429.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very industrial design with black cage and bronze blades
- Great for outdoor and indoor spaces
- Variable height options depending on down rod selection
- Requires both a switch and remote control
- Cage and fan come separately and must be connected
- Installation instructions are lacking
If you want a full-on industrial look for your patio, porch or loft, this cage fan is an ideal option. It’s damp rated for outside use, but would be equally eye-catching in the right indoor space. With a black cage, and oiled bronze finished motor, fan blades and down rod, this can easily match to many different interior and exterior design styles.
With a 32 inch sweep, the blades are encased in a six inch tall cage. This fan delivers 2567 CFM of airflow, making it ideal for commercial kitchen use as well. The remote control lets you choose from three different speeds. This fan is suitable for damp weather, but not recommended for extremely humid climates with salt water air.
For a more modern look, you might like that pairs with the smart home technology you love, the Stargazer 52″ Three Blade Indoor/Outdoor Smart Fan works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Nest, and Ecobee.
Find more Vintage Breeze Cage Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote information and reviews here.
6. Kichler Lighting 52 Inch Mediterranean Walnut Ceiling Fan with RemotePrice: $297.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mediterranean walnut blades are an eye catcher
- Whisper quiet for TV and family living areas
- Dimmable LED light fixture
- Three speed reversible motor at the touch of a button on the remote
- LED light is too bright even on dimmest setting
- Somewhat complicated to install
- Small remote is easily misplaced
A few things jump out at you from your first look at this ceiling fan from Kichler Lighting. First, the blades are strikingly beautiful with a Mediterranean walnut finish that is lighter on the inside of the blade and darker around the edges. Second is the way the blades attach vertically, and then elegantly twist to create a unique look.
The oil brushed bronze accents look great with lots of home styles, and it can be mounted on flat or sloped ceilings, so it’s versatile as well as great looking. It features a light kit that incorporates an integrated LED module that is dimmable for creating your desired ambiance. With a 52 inch sweep, this ceiling fan is suitable for many room sizes.
We especially appreciate the terrific remote control that controls the fan and can reverse the three speed motor with the touch of a button. It also handles light dimming with aplomb. With whisper quiet operation, it’s a smart choice for family living areas where you don’t want it to compete with the TV or homework.
If the walnut ceiling fan isn’t your first choice, you might like this 24 inch Kitchler Satin Bronze and Nickel Ceiling Fan that also features a remote. The three blade design is sleek and appealing. If you can live without the remote and the best ceiling fan for you has more to do with design, the Kichler Kyte Modern Ceiling Fan in brushed nickel is amazing.
Find more Kichler Lighting Mediterranean Walnut Ceiling Fan information and reviews here.
7. Hyperikon 52 Inch Sleek Contemporary Ceiling Fan with RemotePrice: $182.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flush mount with 11 inch drop is convenient for smaller spaces
- Six speed settings give you lots of flexibility
- Ultra-modern brushed nickel design
- Versatile remote control
- Somewhat complicated to install
- Light isn't dimmable
- Blades are difficult to tighten
Are you in search of the best ceiling fan to complement your mid century modern décor? With the ultimate simplicity, this contemporary flush mount style from Hyperikon might be an ideal choice for your minimalist design aesthetic.
With a 52 inch sweep, you get incredible versatility with six speed settings – twice as many as most ceiling fans. Better yet, it’s reversible for better performance all year round. The sleek LED light fixture uses cutting edge integrated COB diode technology which eliminates the possibility that you’ll ever have to replace bulbs. Sweet, right?
The 11 inch drop from ceiling to fan bottom makes it convenient for smaller spaces or rooms with lower ceilings. And you can easily change the settings from anywhere in the room, thanks to a versatile remote that offers the option to change speed, spinning direction, turn on and off the light, or set a timer for the fan and lights to shut down.
If you’re looking for a larger sweep, Hyperikon makes a remote controlled 66 Inch Polished Silver Ceiling Fan with six blades and even more airflow, although it doesn’t include a light fixture. One thing we like about both these fans is the five year unlimited warranty.
Find more Hyperikon 52 Inch Sleek Contemporary Ceiling Fan information and reviews here.
8. Bali Breeze Ceiling Fan with Remote ControlPrice: $161.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra-quiet three speed operation with reversible motor
- Versatile remote control that's compatible with Alexa and Google Home
- Hand carved wooden blades are beautiful
- Includes LED lightbulbs
- Easy to install
- Doesn't have pull cords
- Included bulbs aren't dimmable
- Doesn't move as much air as some
When you’re looking for a ceiling fan that delivers plenty of airflow along with a tropical vibe, the Bali Breeze ceiling fan is an ideal choice. Since you want a great look as well as convenient operation, you’ll be enticed by the beautiful hand carved leaf-shaped blades made of basswood. They attach to an oiled bronze mount. This fan features four LED fixtures with Tuscan sand glass shades, and surprisingly, the LED bulbs are included. Bonus.
This fan has a whisper quiet three-speed reversible motor, so it pushes warmth from the ceiling to the floor in winter, and lifts cooler air up into the room during summer. It’s easily mounted with the included four inch down rod. Controlling this fan is so simple, thanks to a remote control with three speed settings, plus a smart sync option for quick setup, ‘Walk Away Light Delay’ and a light dimmer. The remote is compatible with Alexa and Google Home if you already happen to have a smart hub.
Robust enough for rooms from 350-450 square feet, this fan is ideal for large living and dining areas as well as bedrooms. This fan doesn’t include pull cords, so you don’t want to lose your remote controls. If you love the style, but need a pull cord in addition to the remote, you might want to consider the Ocean Crest Tropical Ceiling Fan which offers both along with a steampunk style light fixture.
9. Turbina 72 Inch Modern Industrial Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote ControlPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oil rubbed bronze finish looks great with many styles of décor
- Indoor or outdoor compatible
- Huge amount of airflow on high speed
- Comes with sturdy mounting hardware
- High speed is too much for some
- Remote doesn't handle high humidity well
- Manual reverse required
- No light fixture
If you’ve got an industrial space or rustic outdoor patio where you need a fan with some serious sweep, this 72 inch oiled bronze three blade fan should definitely be a contender. This big beauty comes without a light fixture, which makes it damp rated and even more suitable for outdoor use.
The huge sweep means you’ll need a space large enough for this to hang at minimum 10 feet off the floor. It features a three speed motor that can be manually reversed for different seasons. The remote control also UL listed for damp locations, although direct exposure to high humidity and salt water could cause it to malfunction.
The simple and sleek design is a nice option when you’re not trying to match a certain décor style with a lamp attached. These are capable, however, of adding fixtures should you so desire. They do move a lot of air, so be prepared for that.
If you prefer wood blades to bronze, the 72 Inch Predator Outdoor Ceiling Fan is another damp rated option that delivers lots of airflow and comes with a remote.2 inch oiled bronze fan is a contender.
Find more Turbina 72 Inch Modern Industrial Outdoor Ceiling Fan information and reviews here.
10. RainierLight 44 Inch Modern Crystal Ceiling Fan with RemotePrice: $197.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- An elegant option for kitchens and dining rooms
- Comes with two different size down rods to customize hanging length
- High quality crystal mesh light fixture
- Robust airflow with a moderate sweep
- Assembly and install aren't simple
- Remote doesn't come with a battery included
- No reversible motor
Are you looking to upgrade your kitchen or eating area with an ultra-modern ceiling fan that has an alter ego as a chandelier? This stainless steel ceiling fan gives any space a great looking facelift without being over the top fancy. It features four stainless steel blades with a sweep of 44 inches – on high, they deliver 4,500 CFM of airflow into your space.
The light fixture is modern, but has a touch of sparkle with an elegant crystal mesh globe and a four-crystal dangle drop. Inside, the LED fixture offers three light settings that perfect set any mood. With a three speed motor, it’s easy to set your comfort level as well. The downside is that the motor isn’t reversible for different seasons.
This ceiling fan comes with a remote that allows you to adjust both the fan and the light fixture. Two hanging heights are available because the installation kit includes a 4.7 inch short down rod and a 9.8 inch long down rod.
If stainless isn’t the look you’re after because you have a home that requires more vintage looking décor, the Warehouse of Tiffany Charla 52-inch Chandelier Ceiling Fan is an elegant option. This RainierLight Crystal Ceiling Fan would give an elegant look to a restaurant or hotel space.
Find more RainierLight Modern Crystal Ceiling Fan with Remote information and reviews here.
11. Merrimack 52 Inch Antique Bronze Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit & RemotePrice: $154.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weather resistant which makes it ideal for covered patios and porches
- Weathered look gives it a vintage appeal
- Remote control adjusts fan speed and light operation
- Remote can be synced to run multiple fans at once
- Louder than many
- No pull chains if remote is lost
- Fan blades may warp in extreme weather
Do you have a covered patio or deck that needs a fan that can take the weather, rain or shine? The Merrimack oiled bronze ceiling fan is worth consideration, especially if you live in a coastal area where the semi-nautical design is a beautiful fit. The caged class shade is also reminiscent of old barn lights, so this fan would be fab in a barn conversion or farmhouse kitchen as well.
Weather resistant, the 52 inch sweep can make those muggy and humid days on the patio an awful lot more pleasant. The ridged java blades give this unit a nicely weathered appearance. This fan delivers impressive airflow at 5,188 CFM. It features a three speed reversible motor, and remote control to manage the operation of both the fan and lights.
If you have a particularly high pitched patio, you can order down rods in lengths from 12 to 48 inches. Super easy to install, it comes with easy to understand instructions that make it pretty simple for the average homeowner to accomplish successfully. The Honeywell Palm Island 52-Inch Indoor/Outdoor Tropical Ceiling Fan doesn’t come with a remote but can be programmed to work with a universal fan remote.
Find more Merrimack Antique Bronze Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan information and reviews here.
12. Honeywell Xerxes 62 Inch Ceiling Fan with RemotePrice: $229.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for large spaces including high vaulted ceilings and industrial settings
- Two sided blades for different looks
- Reversible three speed motor for year round use
- Can be flush mounted or mounted with a down rod
- Installation can be time consuming
- Some issues with included extension rods
- Has a bit of a hum
Do you have an industrial setting that needs a ceiling fan? Perhaps a log home with a vaulted ceiling or a spacious farmhouse kitchen? What we love about this fan is its versatility to fit into so many different settings. The Honeywell Xerxes Ceiling Fan has eight blades and a huge 62 inch sweep to fill the biggest rooms with a refreshing breeze. This ceiling fan has an oiled bronze finish that would look especially great in a craftsman style home.
This big fan has a quiet three speed reversible motor which means you’ll be using it to efficiently circulate both warm and cool air, depending on the season. The eight blades are reversible, so you can choose from either a lighter or darker finish. While it comes with a down rod, this fan can also be flush mounted to a high ceiling. The simple remote makes it easy to operate and enjoy.
The integrated LED light fixture provides up to 1400 lumens of energy efficient light and features a frosted white glass cover. Do be aware, the LED light is built into the fan, rather than a bulb type fixture.
For an even larger sweep, the Home Decorators Collection Kensgrove Ceiling Fan comes in with a 72 inch sweep, but it has an incandescent light fixture rather than a high efficiency LED. Its remote handles both light dimming and fan speed.
Find more Honeywell Xerxes 62 Inch Ceiling Fan with Remote information and reviews here.
13. 42-Inch Chrome Crystal Ceiling Fan with Light & Remote ControlPrice: $171.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Crystal and chrome is uber elegant
- A good fit for a dining room or bedroom
- Remote control features a timer for speed LED light changes
- Not as much airflow as most
- Spendy for a small unit
- Specs don't give complete information
If you’re looking for an alternative to the traditional bladed fan in your dining room or budoir, perhaps this chrome and crystal ceiling fan will give you that high end look you’ve been searching for. With four clear acrylic blades and a 42 inch sweep, you’ll get the perfect airflow for a smaller room, along with a ton of elegance.
The lamp portion of this fan features three tiers of square cut crystals and finishes with a round crystal drop. The LED lights offer three light modes – white, neutral and warm white – so it’s easy to create the ambiance you’re looking for. The remote controls the three speed motor and even offers a timer function to change the lights.
A similar chandelier fan, this crystal and chrome fan features retractable blades for those evenings when you just want sparkle and don’t need airflow. For an even smaller sweep, this 36 inch crystal and chrome fan features retractable blades and a pretty combination of round and rectangular crystals and remote control for speed, dimming, and light color control.
Find more 42-Inch Chrome Crystal Ceiling Fan with Light & Remote Control information and reviews here.
14. Westinghouse Lighting Cayuga 60 Inch Oil Rubbed Bronze Ceiling FanPrice: $213.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 60 inch sweep is ideal for large rooms with vaulted ceilings
- Energy efficient LED light fixture
- Unique six blade design
- Modern and sleek
- Remote operates fan only
- Can be a tricky installation
- Light isn't dimmable
Are you in need of a big sweep fan for large spaces? The Westinghouse Cayuga ceiling fan features a whopping 60 inch sweep – among the largest reviewed. With an oil rubbed bronze finish, six blades and an efficient LED light fixture that’s dimmable. It’s an ideal size for larger rooms up to 400 square feet, and the slanted blades not only perform well, but give the fan a more dynamic look.
This fan features both a summer and winter mode to make cooling and heating your house more efficient and cost effective. Mountable with or without a down rod, this super flexible fan can work in a variety of settings, including vaulted and angled ceilings. These fans are well balanced to eliminate wobble, and the quiet motor means you won’t be frustrated with the hum many other fans seem to have.
Another plus is the four speed motor which gives you plenty of airflow options. On the downside, the remote for this fan operates the fan only, so you’ll also require a wall switch to control the light fixture, meaning it takes a bit longer to install.
If you’re looking for more features, including a dimmable light fixture, the Westinghouse Zephyr Ceiling Fan has a 56 inch sweep, and a remote that can dim the light. We also like the unique design of the blade mounting brackets.
Find more Westinghouse Cayuga Oil Rubbed Bronze Ceiling Fan information and reviews here.
15. Honeywell Rio 54 Inch Ceiling Fan with RemotePrice: $104.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three efficient blades circulate air in medium to large rooms
- Brushed nickel finish looks modern
- Three speed remote with light controls
- Alexa enabled if you have a smart hub
- Can't reverse engine from remote control
- Issues reported with viability of light fixture
- Louder than others
Minimalist design and efficient airflow are two standouts with this Honeywell Rio ceiling fan. With a big 54 inch sweep, this fan features three black blades which are designed for high performance, a brushed nickel finish and a frosted glass bowl with a compact fluorescent light fixture. If you’ve invested in smart home technology with a smart hub, this fan is also Alexa enabled.
The remote offers smart sync so you can set up and run your fan with complete efficiency. It controls both fan operation and the light fixture. The three speed reversible motor allows for both up and downdraft modes, making this fan a key part of keeping your heating and cooling costs down. With three options for mounting, this fan is ideal for medium and large rooms.
If you’re looking for a more compact three blade fan, the Harbor Breeze Mazon 44 Inch Brushed Nickel Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fan comes with a light kit and remote. For rooms with low ceilings, the Harbor Breeze Sail Stream Ceiling Fan features a 52 inch sweep and flush mount with an eight inch drop.
Find more Honeywell Rio 54 Inch Ceiling Fan with Remote information and reviews here.
16. Minka-Aire Supra Brushed Steel Ceiling Fan with Light & Remote ControlPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek five blade brushed steel styling looks modern
- Ideal for use on vaulted ceilings with included hardware
- Alexa enabled if you have a smart hub
- Remote provides for three speeds and full light dimming
- Remote doesn't allow you to reverse motor
- More difficult to assemble than some
- Halogen light doesn't last as long as LED bulbs
If you’re looking for a smart ceiling fan, this brushed steel beauty is an ideal choice. If you have a smart hub, it works with Alexa. It features a sleek and modern profile, with five blades and a halogen light with a rounded opal glass cover.
The hand held remote allows for full range dimming of the lamp, plus allows for three fan speeds. While the remote doesn’t allow you to reverse the motor, you still have that option with a manual switch on the motor. Since you’re only likely to do that once a year, it’s not a huge issue.
This fan hangs from an included down rod, so the full hanging height is 16.5 inches from ceiling to the bottom of the fan, making it ideal for high and vaulted ceilings. It has a blade sweep of 52 inches from tip to tip, which means you’ll get plenty of robust air flow at every speed. It also comes with an angled ceiling adaptor for mounting on vaults.
For an even more modern style, the Andersonlight Stainless Steel Ceiling Fan features a unique fixture that allows you to remotely change up the light between yellow light, warm light and white light. That’s a great mood maker.
Find more Minka-Aire Brushed Steel Ceiling Fan with Remote information and reviews here.
17. Low Profile Noble Bronze Dempsey Ceiling Fan with RemotePrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low profile makes it ideal for small spaces and low ceilings
- Three speed reversible motor for both updraft and down draft
- Dimmable LED light fixture with bulbs included
- Easy remote controlled operation
- Not as quiet as some
- Installation is a bit tricky
- Difficult to run the fan without the lights and vice versa
If you’ve been looking for the right fan for a smaller space or a room with a lower ceiling, this low profile Hunter ceiling fan is a sleek option. With an efficient 44 inch blade span, this fan, even with the light fixture, drops just 12.5 inches from the ceiling. With an oiled bronze finish and squared wooden blades, it strikes a modern look of efficiency.
The rounded single lamp looks sleek, and comes with two LED bulbs. This fan features a three speed reversible motor, with options for updraft and downdraft, depending on the season. With a universal handheld remote, you can switch it on and enjoy the whisper quiet airflow, as well as dim the lights to create the ambiance of your choice.
This fan also comes in an all-white model, as well as brushed stainless with black blades. If you need the low profile, but prefer a fan with larger blades, Hunter also makes a 52 inch version of the Dempsey fan.
One of the key features we really love in many of these new ceiling fan designs is the addition of LED light strips rather than replaceable bulbs. They last for tens of thousands of hours, making a light change improbable in your lifetime.
We also appreciate those fans with light fixtures that not only dim, but also change colors from bright white to softer tones to let you create the kind of ambiance that's perfect for your space.
And if you're looking for indoor/outdoor fans, we've listed a number of them which are damp rated, and even their remotes are UL listed for dampness. If you pick a remote control ceiling fan that's damp rated, be aware, even they can tolerate extreme humidity or sea salt air for long.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.