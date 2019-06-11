7 Best Instant Pot Pressure Cookers

The Instant Pot Ultra (6-Quart) isn’t the cheapest Instant Pot model, but if you’re looking for more in terms of performance and features, it could be a worthwhile investment.

The Instant Pot cooker comes with all the basics, including 10 distinct programs. For example, you can use it to cook rice, make yogurt, cook eggs, saute, steam, sterilize and more. There are 16 built-in smart programs in total, including one to bake cake.

A steam release reset button makes cooking at high pressure settings safer. You can easily select your favorite programs and functions using the large central dial.

Another highlight is the large display, which makes it easy to keep track of meals as they cook. Altitude adjustment technology facilitates cooking at higher altitudes.