7 Best Instant Pot Pressure Cookers

Instant Pot pressure cookers remain a popular choice for their user-friendly designs, numerous features and delicious end results. If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, don’t miss these best Instant Pot pressure cookers.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $498.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Best Overall: Instant Pot Ultra (6-Quart)Price: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple built-in smart programs
- Includes a steam rack with handles
- Delay start timer
- There's an initial learning curve
- No WiFi connectivity
- A bit pricey
The Instant Pot Ultra (6-Quart) isn’t the cheapest Instant Pot model, but if you’re looking for more in terms of performance and features, it could be a worthwhile investment.
The Instant Pot cooker comes with all the basics, including 10 distinct programs. For example, you can use it to cook rice, make yogurt, cook eggs, saute, steam, sterilize and more. There are 16 built-in smart programs in total, including one to bake cake.
A steam release reset button makes cooking at high pressure settings safer. You can easily select your favorite programs and functions using the large central dial.
Another highlight is the large display, which makes it easy to keep track of meals as they cook. Altitude adjustment technology facilitates cooking at higher altitudes.
Find more Instant Pot Ultra (6-Quart) information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Value: Duo 60Pros:
Cons:
- Multiple cooking functions
- User-friendly control panel
- Stainless steel steam rack
- No WiFi connectivity
- Gasket may retain odors
- Relatively short power cord
The Instant Pot Duo 60 is a reliable choice if you’re looking for a basic Instant Pot model.
There’s no WiFi connectivity, and this model lacks some of the bells and whistles of newer Instant Pot models. However, it remains a solid pick for its dependable performance, especially if you’re looking for an Instant Pot to cover basics such as cooking rice, making yogurt, sauteing, slow cooking and more.
To get started, just select from one of the many built-in smart programs. There are 14 in total, including many of the most popular dishes.
The stainless steel inner pot promotes even and thorough cooking, and can be easily cleaned when you’re done.
As with other Instant Pot models, this one has a microprocessor to help monitor pressure and temperature as your meal cooks, making adjustments along the way as needed.
-
3. Best Budget Pick: Lux 60 V3Price: $59.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features egg and cake programs
- 24-hour delay start timer
- Saute and slow cook settings have three temperatures
- No WiFi connectivity
- Can't make yogurt
- Can't be used for low pressure cooking
Compared to the next-available Duo 60, which is about $20 more, the Lux 60 V3 doesn’t have quite as many built-in smart programs, and you’ll have to give up some functions such as poultry, bean/chili and sterilize settings. You also can’t use this Instant Pot to make yogurt.
However, this model can cook eggs and even bake a cake. Manual or high pressure cooking options are available.
This Instant Pot replaces a total of six kitchen appliances, and can be used to slow cook, make rice, steam, saute and more. The stainless steel pot cooks foods thoroughly and evenly and comes with a nonstick coating for easier food release. A large display panel lets you clearly see various settings and make adjustments as needed.
-
4. Best Connected Instant Pot: Smart WiFiPrice: $498.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with Android, iPhone, and iPad
- Comes with over 700 pre-programmed recipes
- Several built-in smart programs
- Pairing can be tricky
- Lacks 5GHz network connectivity
- Some owners complain of a weak Bluetooth signal
If the thought of being able to monitor and control your meals as they cook, even from a different room or outside the house, you’ll want to take a close look at the Instant Pot Smart WiFi model.
Handy Bluetooth technology lets you program and monitor this Instant Pot model from your smartphone or tablet. A free accompanying app, compatible with Android, iPhone, and iPad devices, gives you complete and easy control over your meals.
As with other Instant Pot units, this one is multi-functional and can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, porridge maker, food warmer, saute pan, steamer, and more.
Highlights include multi-function cooking and 14 built-in smart programs. There are also three temperatures for slow cooking, sauteing, and keeping food warm.
-
5. Best for Families: Duo Plus (8-Quart)Price: $119.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can sterilize baby bottles, jars and more
- Large user-friendly display
- Stainless steel pot and lid
- No WiFi connectivity
- Lid seal tends to retain odors
- Setup instructions could be better
If you’re looking for an Instant Pot that has plenty of room to cook for your family (or a crowd), consider the Duo Plus 8.
Aside from its generous eight-quart capacity, this Instant Pot comes with a unique sterilization program. You can use it to sterilize baby bottles, jars, utensils and more.
This model also includes programs for cooking eggs and baking a cake. There are several built-in programs, including separate settings for steaming, making rice, cooking porridge, making soup, slow cooking and more.
As an added bonus, you can choose between less, normal and more settings for each dish. A large LCD display makes it easy to keep track of meals as they cook.
-
6. Best Small Instant Pot: Duo Mini (3-Quart)Pros:
Cons:
- Pot and lid are dishwasher safe
- Stainless steel components
- Various slow cook heat settings
- Doesn't have altitude adjustment
- No WiFi connectivity
- Lid seal tends to absorb odors
It’s no secret that pressure cookers can take up a good amount of space. The Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart) is one of the smallest Instant Pot models available. Its compact size makes the pressure cooker a practical pick for apartments, dorms and smaller kitchens. However, it’s available in larger sizes if you’re looking for a bit more cooking space.
Not only does this mean you’ll have an easier time finding enough space for cooking and storage, but you’ll get many of the same features as the larger models. For starters, this small Instant Pot cooker offers seven functions in one. Common functions include pressure cooking, steaming, sauteing, searing, making yogurt and more.
There are also 11 built-in smart programs for easily selecting and making popular dishes. Adjustable settings provide customized results, from various temperatures when sauteing and slow cooking to keeping food warm. A 24-hour delay start timer lets you prepare and serve meals when it’s most convenient.
-
7. Best Multi-Use Cooker: MaxPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for sous vide cooking
- Includes boil and simmer functions
- Maximum pressure is enough for canning
- Only comes in one size
- Lacks WiFi connectivity
- A bit pricey
The Instant Pot Max has virtually unlimited multi-use capabilities, as does the Smart WiFi model. However, the Max also has unlimited built-in programs, compared with the 13 available for the Smart WiFi. You’ll find the highest cooking pressure on the Max model, along with high and low pressure cooking up to eight hours.
The highest maximum setting is 15 psi, which is enough for canning. This model has a six-quart capacity along with 1100 watts of cooking power. Aside from the typical Instant Pot uses, this one also ferments, simmers, boils and sears. It’s also designed for sous vide cooking. A boiling motion during pressure cooking helps lock in vital nutrients and flavors.
The six-quart range generally seems to be the most popular when it comes to Instant Pot pressure cookers. Many of the brand's most popular models can be found in this size range, from the Duo 60 to the Duo Plus 60, Ultra 60 and Smart WiFi.
Aside from a larger cooking capacity for making enough food to feed several hungry people at once, this model lineup stands out for the features and overall performance at an affordable price.
You'll find over 10 built-in programs on each six-quart pressure cooker model. From cooking rice to sauteing, making chili, creating meat dishes and more, these Instant Pot pressure cookers do more than just cover the basics. If you're willing to splurge a bit, some of the higher-priced models, such as the Duo Plus 60 and Ultra 60, also come with functions to sterilize, bake cakes and cook eggs.
Most models also have three temperature settings per function for desired end results. You can take advantage of the delay start timer to ensure your meals are prepared and ready only when it's most convenient.
While the six-quart models tend to be the most popular, you can find other sizes as well. Many models are also available in three-quart and eight-quart variations.
See Also:
- 9 Best Rice Cookers: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 10 Best Slow Cookers: Which Is Right for You?
- 10 Best Multi Cookers: Your Easy Buying Guide
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.