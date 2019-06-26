11 Best Pasta Pots: Your Easy Buying Guide

Rather than attempting to cook a batch of pasta in a small saute pan or another type of pot, consider purchasing a separate pasta pot. These pots are specifically designed for cooking pasta and don’t cost much up front, making these best pasta pots ideal for pasta lovers.
1. Bialetti 5-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five-quart capacity is suitable for multiple servings
- Comes with a twist and lock lid
- Aluminum construction allows water to heat up evenly
- Not dishwasher safe
- Can be tough to fully lock lid
- Some find the oval shape a bit awkward
Not only does this Bialetti pasta pot cook up delicious noodles, it also has a built-in strainer lid. Meal prep is made easier with the right tools. This pasta pot comes with a handy twist and lock lid, which makes it easy to strain water once you’re done. Another perk is its durable aluminum construction, which ensures water heats up quickly and evenly.
The nonstick interior keeps food from sticking. This five-quart pasta pot comes in multiple colors and features a five-year warranty.
Find more Bialetti 5-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
2. Cuisinart 12-Quart Chef’s Classic Pasta & Steamer SetPrice: $45.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 12-quart capacity is enough for a crowd
- Entire set is made with 18/10 stainless steel
- Includes riveted stainless steel handles
- A bit bulky
- Large size makes it harder to wash
- Not induction compatible
You can do more than cook pasta with this combination pasta cooker and steamer set. Its 12-quart capacity makes this set fit for a crowd. Measurement markings provide guidance and let you keep tabs on how much water is remaining. The set is made with high-quality 18/10 stainless steel. Not only is the stainless steel durable, it also won’t react with acidic foods.
An encapsulated aluminum disk within the base promotes even and thorough heating. Along with a pasta pot, the set contains a deep pasta insert and a steamer basket. Riveted stainless steel handles ensure a tight and secure grip as you cook and transport the pasta.
Find more Cuisinart Chef's Classic Pasta & Steamer Set information and reviews here.
3. Cook N Home 8-Quart Pasta CookerPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable 18/10 stainless steel construction
- Includes a deep steamer insert
- Set comes with a pasta pot and strainer
- Small pasta basket holes
- Stockpot requires a lot of water to cover pasta insert
- Strainer basket sits near top of stock pot
This affordable set includes an eight-quart stockpot along with a pasta insert and pot, so you can make a meal in one convenient place. When you’re cooking for multiple people at once, the deep steamer insert comes in handy. The pasta pot and strainer works with a variety of noodles and strains water when the pasta is finished.
This set is made with 18/10 stainless steel. An aluminum disc sandwiched between the layers ensures even heat distribution. The pot is dishwasher safe. It also works on various cooking surfaces, including induction, electric, glass, gas, ceramic and halogen.
Find more Cook N Home 8-Quart Pasta Cooker information and reviews here.
4. Gotham Steel 5-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $29.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pasta pot has large and small holes
- Nonstick titanium and ceramic coating
- Safe for the dishwasher and oven
- Handles are bulky
- Lid handle gets hot
- Nonstick coating prone to scratches
You can cook more than pasta in this multipurpose pasta pot. This five-quart pasta pot comes with large and small straining holes, which accommodates various types of pasta and other food. You don’t have to guess your meal’s progress, thanks to the transparent glass lid.
The sides of the pot have twist and lock handles, which not only ensure a safe grip but also let you drain out the water when the pasta is done. A titanium and ceramic coating makes the interior nonstick for easy food release. This pasta pot is safe for the dishwasher and oven.
Find more Gotham Steel 5-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
5. Rachael Ray 8-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rubberized handles can are oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Unique oval shape won't crowd stovetop
- Comes in two sizes
- Lacks a pasta strainer
- Unique shape makes it tough to store
- Material is prone to scratches
If you’re looking for the best pasta pot when it comes to saving precious cooking space, consider this pot. The pot stands out for its distinctive oval shape, which allows it to fit onto a burner without crowding out other pots and pans. The pot has an eight-quart capacity, which is enough to feed a family. A smaller five-quart size is available.
The nonstick interior prevents food from sticking and facilitates cleanup. Another perk is the hard-anodized construction for fast and even heating. The orange handles have a comfortable rubberized grip and can withstand temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more Rachael Ray 8-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
6. Cuisinart 6-Quart Pasta Pot SetPrice: $43.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stay-cool handles
- Stainless steel rim cover
- Unique contoured shape
- Not induction compatible
- Lid handle gets hot
- Doesn't have a nonstick coating
A premium stainless steel construction means this pasta pot set won’t react with food or change your food’s natural flavor in any way. The three-piece set features a six-quart pasta pot with a cover. The tempered glass lid allows you to check your meal’s progress without removing the lid. A stainless rim adds an extra element of stability.
If you’re looking to save space on the stovetop, you’ll appreciate this pasta pot’s contoured design. An aluminum encapsulated base provides even heat distribution.
Find more Cuisinart 6-Quart Pasta Pot Set information and reviews here.
7. TeamFar 4-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tempered glass lid
- Vent hole in lid
- Stockpot and lid are dishwasher safe
- Doesn't heat up quickly
- Not induction compatible
- Food may stick to surface
If you’re shopping on a budget, you’ll want to consider this affordable pasta pot. Although its four-quart capacity allows for easier storage and stovetop use, there’s ample space to cook enough food to feed up to five people. The pot is made with premium stainless steel that won’t react or impart a metallic taste. Doublewide handles not only provide a safe grip, they’re also heatproof. The tempered glass lid lets you keep tabs on your meal as it cooks. Both the stockpot and lid are dishwasher safe. A vent hole in the lid allows steam to escape during cooking.
Find more TeamFar 4-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
8. Cooks Standard 12-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $44.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Riveted stay-cool handles provide safe handling
- Made with 18/10 stainless steel
- Aluminum base disc ensures even heat distribution
- Lid doesn't have a vent hole
- A bit bulky for storage
- Lid isn't see-through
Cook your favorite pasta on any surface, including induction, with this pasta pot. The 12-quart pot is also large enough to feed a crowd. The four-piece set includes a pasta insert/pot along with a steamer insert and a stainless steel lid. The set is made with durable 18/10 stainless steel. An aluminum disc at the base provides fast and even heat distribution.
As an added bonus, the pasta cooker is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Clean up is made easier as it’s also dishwasher safe. Riveted handles ensure safe handling and remain cool even when the pasta pot heats up.
Find more Cooks Standard 12-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
9. ExcelSteel 8-Quart Pasta CookerPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colorful red handles
- Made with 18/10 stainless steel
- Naturally rust resistant
- Insert isn't very deep
- Material is relatively thin
- Drain holes are't small enough for thinner pastas
Cook your meals in one convenient place with the ExcelSteel 8-Quart Pasta Cooker. This multifunction pasta pot works for cooking veggies, and is also useful as a large stockpot. A lid vent allows steam to escape as the food cooks.
The pot is made with durable 18/10 stainless steel and is safe for use with induction cooktops. According to American Kitchen Cookware, 18/10 stainless steel contains the highest amount of nickel, and is resistant to rust while holding polish the longest. The red handles provide a pop of color and are easy to grip, allowing you to safely transport hot food.
Find more ExcelSteel 8-Quart Pasta Cooker information and reviews here.
10. Calphalon Classic 8-Quart Pasta PotPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impact-bonded aluminum base heats up quickly
- Straining holes in covers
- Comes with a generous 10-year warranty
- Some complaints of sharp edges
- Not induction compatible
- Surfaces aren't nonstick
This heat-safe set can withstand the oven, stove and broiler, allowing you to cook many of your favorite foods just the way you like. This set from Calphalon includes an eight-quart stock pot with separate steamer and pasta inserts. Fill lines allow you to keep track as you go.
Another perk is straining holes in the covers, which allow you to easily drain liquids as you go. An impact-bonded aluminum base heats up quickly and distributes heat evenly. The multi-pot set comes with a 10-year warranty.
Find more Calphalon Classic 8-Quart Pasta Pot information and reviews here.
11. Winware 20-Quart Pasta CookerPrice: $83.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 20 quarts
- Can make four different types of pasta or veggies at once
- Hanging clips on the sides allow for easier water drainage
- Quite bulky
- Requires a lot of water to cook
- Handle coating can peel off
If you’re looking for the best pasta pot for commercial-grade cooking, consider this large pasta pot from Winware. Its large 20-quart capacity makes this pasta cooker a safe bet for a crowd. There are four stainless steel inserts, so you can cook multiple types of pasta at once. The inserts work equally well for your favorite veggies. Hanging clips on the sides of each insert make it easier to drain water once the pasta is done. Each insert holds up to three pasta servings.
Find more Winware 20-Quart Pasta Cooker information and reviews here.
It's no secret that many Americans love pasta. In fact, according to Pasta Fits, the average American consumes roughly 20 pounds of pasta each year. Whether you have your favorite pasta dish on a weekly rotation or you simply want the right vessel for making pasta when the time comes, consider investing in a pasta pot.
As with most types of cookware, there's plenty of variation between pasta pots. For example, some come with built-in strainers to easily drain water. Others have a nonstick surface, and some can go in the dishwasher or the oven. If you want to check on your meal's progress without removing the lid, consider a pasta pot with a see-through glass lid.
Pasta pots come in many sizes. For families, the best pasta pots typically hold at least five quarts of water. However, larger pots tend to require more storage space. Some pasta pots are multi-purpose, while others are specifically designed for cooking batches of pasta.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.