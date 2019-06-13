7 Best Cake Pop Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Not only are cake pops delicious, but they’re also highly customizable. Make your own irresistible sweets with these best cake pop makers.
1. Babycakes Cake Pop MakerPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes up to 12 cake pops or doughnuts per batch
- Includes pop sticks, recipes and more
- 1300 watts of power
- Exterior gets very hot
- Only comes in one color
- Plates aren't removable
The Babycakes Cake Pop Maker bakes a batch of up to 12 cake pops in just minutes.
Waiting for your baked goods to finish can be a tricky task. Fortunately, this cake pop maker delivers fully baked goods in just minutes. You can make batches of up to 12 cake pops and doughnuts in just a few minutes with this handy appliance.
Nonstick baking plates facilitate the process. To get started, just spray the baking plates with oil then pour the batter in and close the lid. Once the cakes are ready you can easily remove them and wipe the plates clean.
While you can make plain cakes and doughnuts, it’s easy to add your own personal touches. For example, you can add a stick to create cake popsicles or spruce up a basic recipe by adding a glaze or coating along with toppings.
Treat sticks are included, along with a fork tool and cooling stand. Power and ready indicator lights help you keep track of each batch. This machine has 1300 watts of cooking power.
2. Brentwood Cake Pop MakerPrice: $19.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes a batch of 12 in just four minutes
- Includes various recipes
- Can be used to make other small desserts
- Not the most powerful
- Can be tricky to fill
- May cook unevenly
The Brentwood Cake Pop Maker has many user-friendly features, including cool-touch handles, indicator lights and nonstick plates.
This compact 750-watt cake pop maker can whip up a batch of 12 cake pops in just four minutes, delivering fresh goodies in an instant.
Some cake pop machines have more user-oriented features than others. One common complaint among competitors is that their exteriors, especially the handles, can get quite hot. This cake pop maker has cool-touch handles, so you don’t have to worry about your hands getting scalded when you go to get the dessert.
Nonstick plates simplify the clean-up process. There are also indicator lights to let you know when the cake pop maker is on and pre-heated.
If you need some help getting started there are recipes for vanilla and lemon cake pops. You can also try your hand at a different type of dessert, including donut holes and mini pancake bites.
3. Holstein Housewares Cake Pop MakerPrice: $37.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Safety lock built into carrying handle
- Holds up to 14 cake pops per batch
- Recipe book included
- Exterior gets very hot
- Cake pop holes can be easily overfilled
- May need to leave it on longer than stated to fully cook cake pops
A 14-cake pop capacity makes the Holstein Housewares Cake Pop Maker slightly larger than most competitors.
Many cake pop makers have a 12-pop capacity. This one has 14. Despite the two extra cakes it can make per batch, though, your desserts are still ready in just minutes.
There’s more to appreciate about the cake pop maker than just its larger capacity, though. For example, nonstick coating makes it easy to release the cake pops when they’re done, and to clean up after.
This cake pop maker also has indicator lights. You’ll know when the appliance is finished preheating, and when it’s powered on. When it’s time for storage, you can take advantage of the upright space-saving design. A safety lock keeps the cake pop maker securely closed during use.
If you’re not sure where to get started or you’re looking for some new ideas, consult the included recipe book.
4. CucinaPro Multi-Baker DeluxePrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with three distinct plates
- Interchangeable plates can be used for many tasks
- Can make dessert, sandwiches and more
- Instructions could be better
- Some complaints of unever heating
- Exterior gets hot
If you’re looking for a machine that can make cakepops and other goodies, consider the CucinaPro Multi-Baker Deluxe.
Interchangeable skillets let you take care of a variety of cooking and baking tasks.
You can use the takoyaki maker to make cake pops along with meatballs, cupcake tops and baked goods of a similar size. There’s also a separate whoopie pie maker for putting together delicious desserts. The skillet is handy for creating pizzas, grilled sandwiches and more.
Each plate is easy to clean and is machine washable for added convenience.
5. VonShef Cake Pop MakerPrice: $37.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Kit contains cake stands and kits
- 12-hole cake pop stand
- Bakes a whole batch in just minutes
- No lock in front
- Exterior gets hot
- Red paint may chip
The VonShef Cake Pop Maker comes with cake stands and sticks for results that appear downright professional.
Once the cake pop is ready, it’s up to you to decide how to include your personal spin. This kit comes with 12 cake stands and 50 sticks, giving you plenty of opportunities to express your creative side.
This cake pop maker has a 12-hole stand with nonstick plates, allowing you to quickly and easily retrieve your cake pops once they’re done. As an added bonus, the nonstick surface makes cleaning up that much easier. Each batch bakes in just minutes, yielding delicious end results in no time.
Indicator lights keep you informed, including when the cake pop maker is powered on.
6. Disney Cake Pop MakerPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Power indicator light
- Comes with 25 pop sticks
- Nonstick baking plates
- Piping bags can be tough to use
- Small capacity
- Reservoirs aren't very deep
The Disney Cake Pop Maker is a fun choice for kids and Disney fans of all ages, as it yields four Mickey-shaped pops per batch.
This cake pop maker from Disney is a bit different compared with most competitors. Instead of a dozen cake pops, you’ll have four cake pops shaped like Mikey. The 25 included pop sticks let you add an even more personalized touch.
Nonstick baking plates promote easier food release, which in turn facilitates cleanup. There’s also a power indicator light to let you know when the appliance is on. Other user-friendly features include non-skid feet, a cord wrap for easier storage and a latching handle.
Batter piping bags ensure each reservoir is filled to a precise level.
7. Babycakes Multi-Treat BakerPrice: $38.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with three interchangeable baking plates
- Recipe booklet included
- Makes cake pops, donuts and cupcakes
- No temperature control
- Baking plates don't always add up
- Reservoirs aren't very deep
Other cake pop makers can whip up other types of sweets, but the Babycakes Multi-Treat Baker is specially designed for the task.
This multi-treat baker comes with three interchangeable baking plates. Aside from one plate, which makes 12 cake pops at a time, you can make batches of seven donuts or cupcakes.
Whether you’re preparing for a party or you simply want to have plenty of goodies to enjoy, this treat baker has you covered. If you’re not sure where to begin or you could use some guidance, check out the included recipe booklet.
Indicator lights let you know when the machine is powered on and ready to go. There’s also a latching handle for added security when baking. Non-skid rubber feet keep the cake pop machine from sliding around on the counter.
Cake pops look intricate and delicate, but they're surprisingly easy to make. Especially if you have the right equipment.
We've rounded up the best cake pop makers for your culinary adventures. Fortunately, even total beginners can quickly master the art of making this popular and delicious mini-dessert. If your ideal cake pop is one that's stuck on a stick, as described in this BBC article, consider a cake pop machine that comes with the sticks.
There isn't a ton of variation between cake pop makers, in terms of features and prices.
Your top choice might be the cake pop maker that has a slightly larger capacity, or one that has indicator lights to help you keep track. A few have built-in locking mechanisms for extra safety and security.
Some cake pop makers come with recipe books, while others work just as well with your favorite online guide, such as this cake pop recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction.
