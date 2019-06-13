7 Best Cake Pop Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Babycakes Cake Pop Maker bakes a batch of up to 12 cake pops in just minutes.

Waiting for your baked goods to finish can be a tricky task. Fortunately, this cake pop maker delivers fully baked goods in just minutes. You can make batches of up to 12 cake pops and doughnuts in just a few minutes with this handy appliance.

Nonstick baking plates facilitate the process. To get started, just spray the baking plates with oil then pour the batter in and close the lid. Once the cakes are ready you can easily remove them and wipe the plates clean.

While you can make plain cakes and doughnuts, it’s easy to add your own personal touches. For example, you can add a stick to create cake popsicles or spruce up a basic recipe by adding a glaze or coating along with toppings.

Treat sticks are included, along with a fork tool and cooling stand. Power and ready indicator lights help you keep track of each batch. This machine has 1300 watts of cooking power.