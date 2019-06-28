11 Best Ceramic Cooking Pots: Your Easy Buying Guide

In addition to its ceramic construction, this stock pot also has an innovative nonstick surface for dependable food release. Not only does the food not stick as you cook, you don’t need to use oil or butter. If three quarts isn’t the size you need, you can opt for a two-quart or a five-quart pan.

The stock pot is scratch proof and is safe for use with metal utensils. It’s also safe to use in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use the stockpot on virtually any cooking surface, except induction. As an added bonus, the pot is dishwasher safe for easier cleaning.

Stay-cool handles keep your hands from getting burned. A tempered glass lid lets you check your meal’s progress as it cooks. The pot is made without PFOS, PFOA or PTHE. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PFOA and PFOS fall into a group of made-made chemicals that don’t break down and can accumulate over time. Evidence suggests these chemicals can lead to adverse health effects.