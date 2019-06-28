11 Best Ceramic Cooking Pots: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re looking for a cookware set or an individual pot or pan, consider the advantages of ceramic. Cooks of all levels appreciate the nonstick properties of ceramic, as well as its overall safety and durability. Here are the best ceramic cooking pots for your kitchen.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.69 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.91 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.64 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $21.04 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. IMUSA Caldero Dutch OvenPrice: $12.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vent hole in lid allows steam to escape
- Aluminum construction ensures even heat distribution
- Silicone rim seals in flavors
- Metal handles get hot when cooking
- Can be tough to grip handles with a pot holder or towel
- Only comes in one color
The IMUSA Caldero Dutch Oven has a ceramic interior and a colorful red exterior. This stylish Dutch oven has a 3.2-quart capacity and is made with aluminum. The nonstick ceramic interior keeps food from sticking and is easier to clean when you’re done.
Another perk is the glass lid, which lets you watch your meal’s progress without removing the lid. A steam vent in the lid allows steam to escape when cooking. The oven is large enough for stews, soups, beans, rice and more.
Find more IMUSA Caldero Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
2. GreenPan Ceramic Saucepan SetPros:
Cons:
- Pans are made without PFOA or PFAS
- Nonstick coating is designed not to blister or peel over time
- Riveted handles for added stability
- Lids aren't included
- Handles get hot
- Larger pan lacks pour spout
This saucepan set contains two-quart and one-quart ceramic pans. Each pan is made with material that doesn’t contain PFOA, PFAS, cadmium or lead. The coating is designed to last over time and won’t peel or blister if used on the appropriate heat setting. Riveted stainless steel handles provide a secure and comfortable grip as you transport the food.
Find more GreenPan Ceramic Saucepan Set information and reviews here.
-
3. WaxonWare Ceramic StockpotPros:
Cons:
- Multi-layer coating made with natural stone and granite
- Stay-cool handles
- Lid comes with a pour spout
- Some say it's not compatible with all induction surfaces
- Hand washing recommended
- Not safe for the oven
If you’re looking for an induction-friendly stockpot, consider this ceramic WaxonWare pot. Aside from induction cooktops, you can use the pot on just about any other type of cooking surface, including halogen, electric, glass and gas. The nonstick pot has a 5.25-quart capacity along with a multi-layer coating. The coating, made with natural stone and granite, stands out for its nonstick properties and resistance to acidic foods.
Riveted handles ensure safe food handling and transportation. The handles are also heat resistant so you won’t have to worry about scorching your hands. You can watch your meal through the tempered glass lid. The lid also comes with a pour spout for added convenience. If you’re short on time, you can put the pot in the dishwasher for cleaning.
Find more WaxonWare Ceramic Stockpot information and reviews here.
-
4. Gotham Steel Ceramic Stock PotPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Comes with a tempered glass lid
- Stay-cool handles for safer cooking
- Lid handle gets very hot
- Food may stick on higher heat
- Some foods might require a small amount of oil
In addition to its ceramic construction, this stock pot also has an innovative nonstick surface for dependable food release. Not only does the food not stick as you cook, you don’t need to use oil or butter. If three quarts isn’t the size you need, you can opt for a two-quart or a five-quart pan.
The stock pot is scratch proof and is safe for use with metal utensils. It’s also safe to use in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use the stockpot on virtually any cooking surface, except induction. As an added bonus, the pot is dishwasher safe for easier cleaning.
Stay-cool handles keep your hands from getting burned. A tempered glass lid lets you check your meal’s progress as it cooks. The pot is made without PFOS, PFOA or PTHE. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PFOA and PFOS fall into a group of made-made chemicals that don’t break down and can accumulate over time. Evidence suggests these chemicals can lead to adverse health effects.
Find more Gotham Steel Ceramic Stock Pot information and reviews here.
-
5. Neoflam Kiesel Ceramic CookwarePrice: $44.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven safe over 750 degrees Fahrenheit
- Thermal shock resistance allows it to transfer from hot to cold temperatures
- Limited lifetime warranty included
- Handles are quite small
- Not dishwasher safe
- Larger lid handle can hamper storage
Its 1.5-quart capacity makes this piece of ceramic cookware ideal for serving one to two people. Despite its smaller size, though, the vessel has a lot to offer. For example, it’s oven safe over 750 degrees Fahrenheit. You can use it for meal prep as well as simmering, baking and even serving your meals.
The durable exterior glaze is designed to resist cracking over time. Another highlight is its thermal shock resistance, which allows you to transfer the cookware from hot to cold temperatures. Several styles and sizes are available. The cookware comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Find more Neoflam Kiesel Ceramic Cookware information and reviews here.
-
6. Calphalon Classic Ceramic Dutch OvenPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a straining lid
- Pour spout helps drain excess liquid
- Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Not dishwasher safe
- Handles can get hot
- Material prone to scratches
If you’re looking for ceramic cookware that’s versatile enough for everyday cooking, consider this Dutch oven. The five-quart pot features a PFOA-free ceramic coating that’s also nonstick and easy to clean. Measurement markings make it easy to keep track as you pour. Other handy features include a straining lid and pour spouts.
The stainless steel loop handles are easy to grip, even when you’re using potholders or towels. The Dutch oven is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is backed by a 10-year warranty.
Find more Calphalon Classic Ceramic Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
7. Vesuvio Ceramic Dutch OvenPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Made in Italy
- Heats up quickly and evenly
- Pricey
- Only comes in one size
- A few complaints of handle screws coming loose
This larger eight-quart Dutch oven is just the right size for feeding families and crowds. The ceramic coating prevents food from sticking. As an added bonus, it’s also made without PFOA, PTFE, lead or cadmium.
Despite its larger size, this Dutch oven heats up quickly and evenly. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and can withstand oven temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The ceramic coating features volcanic materials for added durability. This unique coating is also scratch-resistant and naturally repels liquids. The pot is made in Italy.
Find more Vesuvio Ceramic Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
8. Blue Diamond Ceramic Cookware SetPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Forged base prevents warping
- Tight-fitting lid seals in moisture
- Oven and broiler safe up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit
- Not induction compatible
- Metal handles can get hot
- High heat not recommended
With a total of 10 pieces, this ceramic cookware set is worth a look if you’re looking for a starter set, or you simply need to replace many pots and pans. The set includes open frying pans along with covered saucepans, a covered skillet, covered stockpot and cooking utensils. The ceramic set is made without PFOA, PFAS, cadmium or lead.
Each base is forged to build up strength, and won’t warp or wobble over time. Each covered pan has a tight-fitting lid that seals in moisture and flavor. The set is safe for use on most cooking surfaces, except induction, and is safe to use in the broiler and oven. In fact, the pot and pan bases can endure temperatures up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit. The set is dishwasher safe.
Find more Blue Diamond Ceramic Cookware Set information and reviews here.
-
9. MICHELANGLEO Ceramic Sauce PanPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heat-resistant glass lid
- Double riveted handle for added stability
- Induction compatible
- Won't work on induction cooktops outside of a specific measurement range
- Not dishwasher safe
- Food may stick if there is too little oil
This budget-friendly saucepan features a durable nonstick ceramic titanium coating. This type of interior is ideal for use on low to medium heat. It’s also nonstick for easy food release and cleaning and requires just a small amount of oil. The three-quart pot comes with a lid and features a professional grade aluminum alloy construction. In addition to heating up evenly, the material retains precise temperatures and isn’t marred by hot spots.
Not only is the glass lid ideal for viewing food, it’s also resistant to heat. You can easily move the pan around and transport food as needed via the ergonomic stainless steel handle. The handle is also double riveted for added stability. This pan is induction compatible and also works on gas, ceramic, electric and other stovetops. It’s also oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more MICHELANGLEO Ceramic Sauce Pan information and reviews here.
-
10. Cook N Home Ceramic Sauce PotPrice: $25.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stay-cool handles
- Tempered glass lid with steam vent
- Capacity is just over four quarts
- Isn't induction compatible
- Not oven safe
- Limited color options
This colorful ceramic pot is a solid all-around value, with features such as comfortable handles, a durable fine grade aluminum construction and a capacity just over four quarts. Not only does the ceramic coating ensure optimal food release, it also makes cleaning up after meals that much easier. The material is PFOA and PTFE free.
Durable aluminum construction ensures the pan has even heat distribution without hot spots. The handles are easy to grip and are designed to stay cool, even when the pot is hot. This sauce pot is compatible with several cooking surfaces, including ceramic, halogen, glass, electric and gas. A tempered glass lid lets you check on your meal’s progress, while the steam vent allows steam and moisture to escape.
Find more Cook N Home Ceramic Sauce Pot information and reviews here.
-
11. Gibson Ceramic Dutch OvenPrice: $21.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generous five-quart capacity
- Comes with a glass lid
- Handles stay cool even when the oven is hot
- Hand washing recommended
- Coating may peel over time
- Not induction compatible
This ceramic Dutch oven is worth a look if you’re shopping on a budget. There’s a lot to appreciate for the price, including a generous five-quart capacity and a ceramic nonstick coating. A glass lid is included so that you don’t have to disturb the contents if you want to check on your food.
The handles are coated and are designed to stay cool even when the oven gets hot. In a pinch you can put the oven in the dishwasher. If green isn’t the right match for your living space, you’ll find the pan in a variety of other colors.
Find more Gibson Ceramic Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
Ceramic cookware is becoming an increasingly popular choice for fans of nonstick cookware. Many ceramic pots and pans have a distinctive coating that provides many advantages in the kitchen. For example, many ceramic coatings are non-reactive, meaning you can even safely cook acidic foods.
Most ceramic pans also have an aluminum base, with material sandwiched between layers. Not only does this allow the cookware to heat up faster, it also evenly distributes the heat.
Another perk of ceramic cookware is that it usually requires little to no added oil or butter, giving its natural nonstick properties. As with most other cookware, some basic features can help you choose certain ceramic cookware over the others. For example, some cookware is dishwasher safe. A few can even go in the oven.
If cleaning up really isn't your thing, look for ceramic cookware that's dishwasher safe. Ceramic is generally compatible with most cooking surfaces, including induction in some cases.
See Also:
- 11 Best Cookware Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 11 Best Pasta Pots: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 10 Best Saute Pans: Which Is Right for You?
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.