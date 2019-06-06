Cheap K-Cups: 11 Best Daily Deals on K-Cups

When you’re debating on saying “screw it” and throwing the covers back over your head, the thought of a fresh cup of coffee in the morning can be just enough to get you on your feet.
The world of K-Cups can be far from inexpensive though. Finding a way to navigate the landscape of all the quality brands while still keeping it affordable can be tough. Don’t fret though, we’ve got you covered.
Below, you’ll find our listing of the 10 best cheap K-Cups currently on the market – though not without quality where it counts. All of which are compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewers. These aren’t the dredges of the caffeine community. Each has at least a 3-star ranking by verified drinkers just like yourself.
So place your cup under your Keurig and fill it up. Then read on to see what you’ll be ordering next:
McCafe’s Colombian Roast is just a bit darker than its Premium Roast sibling, but it still brings the same McDonald’s quality to your cup. It’s described as a “medium-dark roast coffee with a crisp, complex flavor.”
Top reviewers tout it, saying it’s “the best. It really is the same as you get at McDonald’s.” Which should be praise enough for those looking to avoid hitting the drive-thru each morning, and a worthy addition to our Best Cheap K-Cups list.
The Italian born Schaffhauser company states that their mission “has been to find the world’s finest varieties, wood-fire roast them for the richest, most flavorful coffees available anywhere, at the lowest possible price.” One of the final products of that process is their majestic Opulento Royal Blend.
This option is deep and dark in taste, somewhat similarly to Schaffhauser’s Lussuoso Itenso Blend. It emits a royal feel indeed with its purpose being to emulate an authentic French Press experience straight from Europe. All for the ridiculously low price of .46 cents a cup.
LoveSome features a quartet of cheap K-Cup flavors that resonate well with coffee aficionados. And perhaps the most popular of the group is the LoveSome Donut Shop Blend.
The 100% Arabic coffee is rated a one out of five on LoveSome’s light to dark scale. The company describes the Donut Shop Blend as “Lively and smooth, just like your favorite Donut Shop.” They promise that those looking for a lighter blend will find it “Not too harsh, not too bitter – just right.”
At just about .33 cents a cup, it’s light on your taste buds and your wallet too.
Like the Lussuoso, Schaffhauser’s Forte Gusto wears its heritage on its sleeve (or pod). Schaffauser represented as Europe’s highest-ranked K-Cup for years. Now they’re moving into the U.S. to bring its caffeinated gifts here too.
Their Gusto is considered a medium blend compared to the Lussuoso’s dark. Though both are similar with tastes described as “ intense, bold, and smokey”. One verified user wrote about the Forte Gusto, “I like a bold coffee, and this one is perfect! Since I like to have my coffee without any frills, it needs to taste as good as this one does on its own.”
Some coffee drinkers may snub their noses seeing McCafe on our list. But those that give the McDonald’s brand a chance know that it’s a K-Cup that delivers some serious bang for well under a buck.
The Premium Roast is essentially the flagship brew of the McCafe line. It’s described as a smooth, balanced coffee, sitting right in the middle of the product line’s light to dark scale. Verified reviews commend it for its resemblance to McDonald’s restaurant coffee. Which makes sense seeing as how they’re advertised as one and the same.
McCafe’s Bold French Roast appears to be the fan favorite of the McDonald’s brands listed. Verified purchasers leaving reviews have the brew sitting proudly at 4.4 out of 5 stars, just above the other McCafe offerings.
It’s the darkest of the McCafe coffees too. The 100% Arabic bean blend is described as an “intense and full-bodied coffee experience.” It’s bold and dark roasted, just the way you like it.
The LoveSome brand rounds out with their more robust, yet still remarkably cheap, Dark Roast. According to verified coffee drinkers, it’s the best of the LoveSome bunch available.
This 100% Arabic coffee is said to be roasted to perfection and seems too good to be true on our Best Cheap K-Cups list. The brew is said to feature “a rich, smooth dark cup with smoky overtones and ends with a clean finish.” LoveSome applauds it as “the perfect cup to start your day without the bitterness.” An Amazon Top Contributor concurs within their review, saying LoveSome’s Dark Roast flaunts a “Rich, deep taste… not bitter.”
For a small price, Schaffhausen is braggadocious about their coffee game. The company states that they’ve developed their blend specifically for the K-Cup brewing process. And with verified reviews coming in at 3.9 out of 5, you can tell that their pledge for quality is legit.
Schaffhauser’s Lussuoso is also known as one of their dark roasts. They state the brew exudes “an intense, bold, and smoky flavor.” It’s legitimately from Italy too, though that means it takes a tad longer to ship than other brands on our list.
One verified review states “If you’re looking for a pod coffee that mimics the taste of a regular latte or espresso this is the one. The Intenso Blend is the best pod coffee I’ve tried so far.”
LoveSome’s Breakfast Blend is another one of the company’s lighter roasts. The Central and South American blend is advertised as “the perfect cup to start your day.” The taste is described as offering a “bright and smooth cup that will awaken your senses and get you ready to face the day.”
It’s priced in line with LoveSome’s Colombian blend, so you won’t have to go out on a financial limb to give it a whirl. And with an average verified review score over 3.5 stars, you could certainly do far worse while trying to be economical.
Another LoveSome offering on our 10 best cheap k-cups list is their medium roast Colombian brew. The 100% Arabic coffee stems from the volcanic roots of Colombia.
Farmed from some of the highest elevation coffee trees in the world, the LoveSome Colombian blend promises “a signature nutty flavor, floral nuances and wine-like finish.”
Verified reviews state it boasts “good flavor that rivals more expensive brands.” And at just .42 cents a K-Cup, that sounds like a steal to me.
So where do you go if you’re unsure what type of coffee you’re in the mood for next? Or perhaps you’re tired of your current brand and what to venture out toward new corners of the coffee world. Well, Perfect Samplers has you covered with their Crazy Cups Custom Variety Pack.
The Crazy Cups Custom Variety Pack hosts an assortment of different brand names across tastes from light to dark. You’ll find notable brews such as Marley Coffee, Cake Boss, Caffe Bonini, Crazy Cups, Double Donut, Martinson, Guy Fieri, Skinny Girl, EKOCUPS and plenty more. So if you’re looking to try something new, or if you’re new to K-Cups yourself, this is a cheap and informative way to go.