Daily Deals: Save 40% on Electric Toothbrushes, 68% on Citizen Watches

Daily Deals: Save 40% on Electric Toothbrushes, 68% on Citizen Watches

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

If you’re in the market to upgrade on your assortment of yard tools, today’s Daily Deals has you covered. There’s a wide array of products on sale from GreenWorks that will help you to mow, trim and saw your yard into tip-top shape. And there are other deals including insane sales on watches and smart toothbrushes too.

Take a peek below and see if there’s anything in Heavy’s Daily Deals feature that will have you busting out the credit card to order something new:

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
10 Listed Items

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More