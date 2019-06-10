Daily Deals: Save 40% on Electric Toothbrushes, 68% on Citizen Watches

If you’re looking for a cutting edge toothbrush, look no further. Oral-B’s Genius Pro 8000 has features that seem like they’re ripped right from a futuristic sci-fi flick. The brush pairs with your smartphone and uses facial recognition to keep track of where you have and haven’t brush yet.

The Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 also sports a customizable SmartRing that offers real-time dentist recommended feedback on your brushing technique. There’s pressure sensor technology too that slows brush speed down to prevent damage to your gums

There are 6 different cleaning modes built in to handle all gambits of your oral care. They consist of Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Tongue Cleaning, and Pro-Clean Mode. Oral-B also throws in a handy Smart Travel Case too, which offers the ability to both charge your electric toothbrush and your phone at the same time.

The Genius Pro 8000 is available in a variety of different colors, including black, orchid purple, rose gold and white. Ensuring your brush will look just as good to you as your teeth do when you’re finished.