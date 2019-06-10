Daily Deals: Save 40% on Electric Toothbrushes, 68% on Citizen Watches

If you’re in the market to upgrade on your assortment of yard tools, today’s Daily Deals has you covered. There’s a wide array of products on sale from GreenWorks that will help you to mow, trim and saw your yard into tip-top shape. And there are other deals including insane sales on watches and smart toothbrushes too.
Take a peek below and see if there’s anything in Heavy’s Daily Deals feature that will have you busting out the credit card to order something new:
If you’re looking for a cutting edge toothbrush, look no further. Oral-B’s Genius Pro 8000 has features that seem like they’re ripped right from a futuristic sci-fi flick. The brush pairs with your smartphone and uses facial recognition to keep track of where you have and haven’t brush yet.
The Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 also sports a customizable SmartRing that offers real-time dentist recommended feedback on your brushing technique. There’s pressure sensor technology too that slows brush speed down to prevent damage to your gums
There are 6 different cleaning modes built in to handle all gambits of your oral care. They consist of Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Tongue Cleaning, and Pro-Clean Mode. Oral-B also throws in a handy Smart Travel Case too, which offers the ability to both charge your electric toothbrush and your phone at the same time.
The Genius Pro 8000 is available in a variety of different colors, including black, orchid purple, rose gold and white. Ensuring your brush will look just as good to you as your teeth do when you’re finished.
If you’ve been waiting on a solid deal to get yourself a hot new watch, that time is now. Citizen’s Men’s Eco-Dive watch is being offered at a crazy price. Typically retailing around $750, you can get yours for over $500 cheaper at the price of $239.99.
The silver-toned titanium watch sports a black tachymeter topring and a round guilloche dial with three chronograph subdials. The titanium is 42 millimeters thick with an antireflective sapphire dial window, and Citizen describes it as “the most accurate watch in the world.”
It never needs a battery thanks to the Eco-Drive technology inside. It’s radio controlled timekeeping will ensure accuracy across 5 different time zones. There’s an alarm within it, an a.m./p.m. indicator, and a perpetual calendar you’ll never have to worry about adjusting. It’s even water resistant up to 666 feet so you’ll never have to worry about getting your fancy new watch all wet.
This one is pretty self-explanatory, but it’s still a great deal. It’s never not handy to have an extra battery around. So you might well grab one now when they’re 25% off. Greenworks’40v 2.0 Ah battery only takes an hour to charge. And the company promises it will deliver fade-free power that won’t lose any memory after charging repeatedly.
It’s conveniently versatile too. This one battery works across the majority of Greenworks’ entire of tools. Whether it’s a lawnmower, trimmer or pole saw, slap this battery in and you’re good to go.
Those that live with trees around your property know that a chainsaw is a necessary addition to your yardwork arsenal. And Greenworks’ 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw is the perfect starting point.
Their chainsaw features Greenworks’ brushless motor. Meaning you’ll get a longer run-time while still wielding some serious torque and power. It also causes less wear and tear, aiding to a longer life-span for your tool.
The chainsaw’s translucent oil tank means you’ll also know when you need to top it off. It comes with the necessary 4.0 Ah battery which promises compatibility with over 25 of Greenworks’ other tools across its line.
When you’re on a trip, a reliable power outlet can be hard to come by. Greenworks has you covered though with their 40v Cordless Power Inverter.
Using any of the company’s 40v batteries, the 40v Cordless Power Inverter can charge whatever device in need of some juice with its 2 USB ports and 110v AC outlet. It boasts 300 watts of power and has a built-in fuse to ensure safety. It’s currently 40% off, so scoop one up today to ensure your devices are good to go for your next weekend away.
What good is a battery if it has no place to charge? If you’re expanding your collection of batteries, you might as well pickup another charger to go with them. Especially when they’re currently 42% off.
The Greenworks 40v Lithium Ion Battery Charger promises a low cost of operation for each charge. It can refuel your 2 Ah batteries in just 60 minutes and your 4 Ah batteries in 120. Get yourself an additional charger today for just $23.
When its time to trim those trees, you’re going to wish you had something to make your life easier. So nab one of Greenworks’ 8/5’ Cordless Pole Saws today while they’re on sale from 34% off.
Their Cordless Pole Saws make tree trimming easy. It sports a 14-inch cutting capacity to tackle the toughest of limbs. It has an easy to adjust chain tensioning system for quick tightening and the automatic oiler makes sure its never running dry.
There isn’t a battery included with this sale though. So make sure you pick one up if necessary. They’re on sale today too.
What your Greenworks Lawnmower can’t get to, its Cordless String Trimmer can. With a 14” cut path, you’ll be crushing those weeds with ease. It’s only 15 pounds so it’s not going to tire you out. And it features Greenworks’ brushless motor system, promising a quieter tool that still offers powerful torque and an efficient battery.
Greenworks says their Cordless String Trimmer accepts most gas attachments, so the trimmer has some legitimate versatility to it. Paired with their lawnmower, the duo should have your yard looking fantastic all summer.
If you’re picking up Greenworks’ Cordless String Trimmer, you might as well throw in a few attachments for the device to get the most bang for your buck. And discounted by 33% is the company’s Cultivator Attachment that will have you tilling like a pro in no time.
Greenworks knows that garage space is precious, so their Cultivator Attachment has a wall hanging hook built in. It can adjuster between a range of 5 to 9-inches, allowing you to trudge through that dirt to the exact degree you need.
It’s 4 steel tines ensure that it will till whatever terrain with ease. And it boasts a 2-year warranty to give you a legitimate piece of mind about your purchase.
Just a few years ago, people may have scoffed at the idea of an electric lawn mower. There’s no way something other than a gas mower could get the job done. Well, it’s 2019, and GreenWorks’ Electric Lawn Mower is legit.
It comes with 2 2.5 Ah 40v lithium ion batteries, so that’s a big plus. Its 21-inch steel deck covers a lot of terrain. There’s the option to mulch, bag or side discharge your debris. And the deck features 7 different cutting heights for your desired look.
The GreenWorks Electric Lawn Mower typically retails for around $400. But today only, you can get it for $289. If you’re in the market for a new mower, or just want to go eco-friendly with an electric model, this is a deal you should absolutely jump on.