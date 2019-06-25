11 Best Outdoor Kitchen Islands: Your Buyer’s Guide

An outdoor kitchen island provides plenty of room for storing your cool grilling gadgets, food prep items and more. Whether you’re looking for a compact outdoor kitchen island or a larger outdoor BBQ kit, we’ve got you covered.
You can easily entertain a crowd with this kitchen island, which features dual cooking surfaces and a robust 115,000 BTU output. The island is equipped with two side burners, each of which measures 25x20x35. The main burner in the middle is even bigger, allowing for ample cooking space. All components are made with durable 304 stainless steel, which is also naturally corrosion-resistant. Faux granite surfaces round out this island’s stylish appearance. Other highlights include electronic ignition and control knobs with blue LED lights.
Keep it simple with the Crosley Furniture Mesa Outdoor Island, which is designed for indoor and outdoor use. The genuine zinc top contrasts with the Eucalyptus wood construction, providing a modern and upscale appearance. This island buffet has ample storage space yet is compact enough to fit nicely into most indoor or outdoor entertaining spaces. The lower rack can be expanded for additional storage as needed. Adjustable levelers allow you to use the kitchen island on uneven floors.
This elegant outdoor BBQ kitchen by Cal Flame transforms any outdoor space into a state-of-the-art kitchen with everything you need to cook for a crowd. At a glance you’ll notice the modern two-tone porcelain countertop, which contrasts with a stucco base. In the middle sits a robust stainless steel gas grill with four burners, so you can make multiple dishes at once. Each burner features a 15,000 BTU output and comes with its own ignition. When it’s time to eat, the island comfortably seats up to six. Cleaning up is a breeze thanks to the removable v-grates, which are dishwasher safe.
If you’re looking for something a bit more compact, consider the Keter Outdoor Prep Station. This backyard table is just the right size to fit onto a deck, patio or other outdoor space. Despite its smaller size, though, the surface is large enough to hold serving plates, condiments and other items. There’s a shelf directly underneath for additional storage. A towel rack makes a convenient storage space for towels, pot holders and grilling tools.
If you prefer to put the finishing touches on yourself, consider this outdoor kitchen island kit. The kit contains concrete panels, which support the granite top or concrete countertop of your choice. You get to decide which top you’d like to add. While the actual appliances aren’t included, you’ll find all the necessary components to put the kit together and install your desired appliances.
This outdoor kitchen island includes a built-in refrigerator to handle all your meal prep and storage demands. Aside from a stainless steel refrigerator the set also includes a four-burner grill along with a smaller side burner. A double access door lets you grab meal prep items and move them out of the way when necessary. The porcelain dual-tone countertop makes an eye-catching contrast to the stucco base. The grill is ready to go and runs on liquid propane. Other features include a built-in temperature gauge and a removable cooking grate.
The MBQQ Industrial Portable Kitchen Island is a rustic-style island that works equally well for indoor and outdoor use. Not only does its pipe and natural wood construction catch the eye, this portable kitchen island is durable enough to use on a deck, patio or other outdoor space. Measurements are roughly 31 inches long and 35 inches high. Despite its relatively compact size, the island has three tiers for organization and extra storage. Rolling wheels allow you to maneuver the island as needed. When it’s in place, the wheels lock for extra security.
White granite surfaces contrast with black stainless steel to create a modern and stylish outdoor kitchen island. Adding to its modern appearance is the fact that this island is outfitted with 304 stainless steel compartments. The grill has six burners, each of which has an output of 115,000 BTUs. There are additional infrared burners on the side and rear. Built-in halogen lights make it easier to see what you’re doing, especially at night. Caster wheels let you move the island around as needed.
The Cal Flame Outdoor Kitchen Island has a large 800 square inch cooking surface, which is plenty if you’re cooking for a family or a crowd. This outdoor kitchen island features four 15,000 BTU burners. Not only is there a built-in compact fridge, it’s also equipped with a beverage dispensing system. The stainless steel doors feature extra-large handles and built-in paper towel holders. Other highlights include an internal light and a mechanical thermostat.
The KoKoMo Grills Caribbean BBQ Island features a curved bar, which allows you to make and serve dinner and drinks in one convenient place. You can easily host a large group with this outdoor kitchen island, which features a curved bar on three sides along with multiple 60,000 BTU grills. There’s also a 12,000 BTU side burner. Stainless steel drawers provide extra storage space as needed.
If you’re looking for a smaller meal prep station for your outdoor activities, consider this serving cart. The Unity XL is versatile and works just as well for storage as it does for meal prep and serving. Not only is the 430 stainless steel top durable, it’s also sturdy enough to hold various items. There’s plenty of storage space for extras and accessories thanks to the included bottle opener, spice rack and hook hangers. This outdoor kitchen island comes in two colors.