11 Best Outdoor Kitchen Islands: Your Buyer’s Guide

This elegant outdoor BBQ kitchen by Cal Flame transforms any outdoor space into a state-of-the-art kitchen with everything you need to cook for a crowd. At a glance you’ll notice the modern two-tone porcelain countertop, which contrasts with a stucco base. In the middle sits a robust stainless steel gas grill with four burners, so you can make multiple dishes at once. Each burner features a 15,000 BTU output and comes with its own ignition. When it’s time to eat, the island comfortably seats up to six. Cleaning up is a breeze thanks to the removable v-grates, which are dishwasher safe.