9 Best Student Desks for Your Classroom

Student desks are where your kids will be spending a large majority of their time while they learn and work and by making sure they have the best environment possible, you’re setting them up for success.
The best school desk model for your classroom depends on a number of factors. See the end of the article for more buying tips.
-
1. Alphabetter Dry Erase Sitting & Standing DeskPrice: $296.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dry erase surface
- Height adjustable
- Storage shelf and optional bookbox
- Swinging fidget bar
- Durable steel construction
- Available without dry erase surface
- Does not include chair
- Pricier
- Height cannot be adjusted by students alone
Embrace and harness your students’ movement with Alphabetter desks which have adjustable height and unique fidget bar.
You may have seen these Safco Alphabetter desks on the news as they have taken some schools by storm. These adjustable desks are made of super-durable 16 gauge steel that allow you to provide a work station for either sitting or standing. The standing height is also ideal to go with their adjustable Alphabetter Stools so students can easily switch from standing to sitting without needing to change the desk height.
One of the neatest features of these is the swinging fidget bar. This footrest can be moved like a pendulum giving students something to do with their feet when sitting or standing. By having a way to keep moving and expend their pent up energy, students are better able to focus on learning. Check out the news segment below to see them in action.
The Alphabetter desk has a built-in storage shelf as well as an optional bookbox. If you’d rather skip it, it is available without a bookbox.
This model has a dry erase workspace so students can draw and write directly on their desks which saves paper waste and is simply more fun. There’s a pencil holder rim along three sides of the desk so there’s plenty of room for different colored dry erase markers. It’s also available with a non-whiteboard surface.
With a height range of 26 inches tall to 42 inches tall, this can suit a wide range of ages, up to adults.
Find more Alphabetter Dry Erase Desk information and reviews here.
-
2. Varidesk Stand2Learn DeskPrice: $195.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly adjustable heights
- Works as standing desk or with stool
- Footrest rungs
- Different sizes depending on grade
- Self-leveling feet
- Stain-resistant surface
- Angled for better posture
- Hook for backpack
- Have to be on board with standing desk set up
- Stool sold separately
- No storage shelf
The benefits of standing desks for adults are clear and those are the same for younger students.
The Varidesk Stand2Learn is highly adjustable in height comes in sizes that cover kindergarten through fifth grade and fifth grade through 12th grade. It’s designed to work as a standing desk and with the Varidesk adjustable Stand2Learn Stools which are stackable for easy storage. The telescoping legs make these super easy to customize to each student without tools.
This type of desk is nice for fidgeters as standing can help to reduce antsiness and there are two levels of footrests to be used either while standing or sitting. The surface is stain-resistant and at a slight angle which improves posture and reduces eye strain. Self-leveling feet and a built-in pencil rest are traditional features that give this new design a comfortable feel.
Find more Varidesk Stand2Learn Desk information and reviews here.
-
3. Children’s Adjustable Height WorkstationPrice: $66.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes chair
- Height of both chair and desk are adjustable
- Affordable
- Bookbox storage
- Colors to choose from
- Handy hook for hanging bag
- Footrest bar
- Some colors are sterotypically gendered
- Plastic isn't as sturdy as some others
- Chair can tip backwards if you lean too far
If you’re on a budget and adjustable height is a priority, this might be for you.
These workstations include a desk with matching chair. Both are height adjustable to improve your student’s posture. A study at the University of Ibadan showed that 80.4 percent of students in their focus group were at the improper seat height for their desks so it’s an endemic problem.
The work surface is smooth with a pencil holder and thee vented bookbox underneath has plenty of storage as well as a hook on the side for hanging their bags or jackets. The chair is also vented on the seat and back to keep kids cool in warm weather.
To keep the desks affordable, they are mainly MDF and ABS plastic and while they might not feel like the lap of luxury they absolutely do the job at an attractive price point.
They come in black, blue, and pink. Blue and pink are perfectly good colors but there’s the potential to enforce outdated gender norms by gendering seats where you run into a boy not wanting to sit in a pink chair. On the other hand, it’s a great learning opportunity to show that colors are just colors and chairs don’t need to be gendered.
Find more Children's Adjustable Height Workstation information and reviews here.
-
4. Learniture Boomerang Collaborative Desk (Pack of 2)Price: $336.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available with wire storage or without
- Fits together to form circles
- Comes in packs of two
- Choice of color
- Legs adjust from 22 to 33 inches
- Self-leveling feet
- Greenguard certified
- Not as much work area as others
- Wirebox makes huge price difference
- Wrong shape for forming tables
The unique shape of the Boomerang Collaborative Desk from Furniture makes it perfect for slotting together to form discussion circles.
It’s height adjustable with telescoping legs that can raise and lower from 22 inches to 33 inches. This is tall enough to work as a standing desk for some students. This is a great feature for making sure each desk is the proper height for each student. The feet are self-leveling but you’ll still likely want to put scuff covers on them to reduce noise when moving.
The stain-resistant plastic writing surface has two pencil holders and sloped edges for comfort and safety. It’s Greenguard certified with low chemical emissions.
The desk is available with or without the wire bookbox. Going for the desk without the wirebox just about cuts the price in half.
Find more Learniture Boomerang Collaborative Desk (Pack of 2) information and reviews here.
-
5. Learniture Shape Series Chair DeskPrice: $282.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mobility to rearrange class setup
- Worktray pivots for comfort
- Choice of colors
- Storage shelf by feet
- Six wheels for extra stability
- Not as much space as others
- Better for older children
- Height not adjustable
This one is great for classrooms of older children that either don’t have the space for larger desks or prefer the flexibility to easily rearrange layouts with workstations on wheels.
For middle-schoolers and up, a seat with a tray just big enough for a test or laptop may be all you need and this work surface is about 19 inches by 11 inches. This Shape Series chair from Learniture has six caster wheels, instead of the standard five, for extra stability to counter antsy students or those who may be lacking a little common sense when it comes to gravity.
The tray arm swings so it’s easy to get in and out of the chair as well as to move the tray around to accommodate lefties. Underneath is a shelf for storing books as bags.
See my guide to the best rolling stools for other chairs on wheels.
Find more Learniture Shape Series Chair Desk information and reviews here.
-
6. Wild Zoo Wooden Desk With Room for 2 KidsPrice: $165.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Real wood frame
- Attached bench seat
- Room for one to two people per bench
- Large work area
- Storage shelf
- 15 colors to choose from
- Takes up a larger footprint
- Not adjustable
- No pencil holder
If you have a non-traditional classroom or are looking for a study desk for your child’s bedroom, this is a nice choice.
This desk has an attached bench that is large enough for two kids and even a child and one adult at the same time depending on body type. The configuration is ideal for collaborative learning and play as well as one-on-one assistance when the child needs it. It’s also nice to not have to worry about finding a chair to go with the desk since it’s attached.
This is a much larger piece than most of the others so you really need to have either small classroom numbers or use it as a home desk. The size has plenty of space for a full desktop computer or large art project. The solid real wood frame provides stability that will last you years.
There are 15 different color combinations of either a maple or white laminate top with color options for the piping including black, red, green, and blue.
It’s best for ages five to 10.
Find more Wild Zoo Wooden Desk With Room for 2 Kids information and reviews here.
-
7. Lipper Traditional Child’s Desk With ChairPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes matching chair
- Traditional style
- Lots of storage
- Slanted surface for better ergonomics
- Made with real wood
- Pencil holder
- Best for ages six and under
- Not as long-lasting as others
- Not adjustable
If you love that traditional schoolhouse look, check out these real wood desks from Lipper.
This chair and box-desk set is made of real solid wood (beech and pine) with the bottom of the storage area being a lighter MDF board. The working surface is slanted for improved ergonomics but the level strip at the top gives is a historic look.
There’s a long, deep pencil holder and the top lifts up to reveal plenty of storage for books and materials. The lid is designed so that it needs to be pulled shut so you don’t have to worry about the cover slamming down.
This is a smaller desk and best for children ages six and under.
Find more Lipper Traditional Child's Desk With Chair information and reviews here.
-
8. School Desk With Metal BookboxPrice: $49.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Durable metal construction
- Bookbox storage
- Self-leveling feet
- Adjustable height
- Does not include chair
- Particle board top
- Not the most attractive
- No pencil holder
On a budget or need to match the desks that are probably already in the classroom? The Flash Furniture desks are exactly what you think of when you picture student desks.
Their metal construction provides strength and durability to last you years. The work surface is laminated particle board, which has been used for decades. It’s easy to clean but will discolor over time.
The open bookbox provides lots of storage space and the feet are self-leveling though you’ll likely want to cover them to reduce noise. There is some adjustability in height as the legs have three settings. They don’t get that low however so this is best for elementary grades and up.
Find more School Desk With Metal Bookbox information and reviews here.
-
9. Mecor Kid Desk WorkstationsPrice: $125.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Height of desk and chair are adjustable
- Adjustable angle of the work surface
- Features and models to choose from
- Storage
- Colors to choose from
- Storage hook
- Plastic construction isn't as durable
- Colors are pretty gendered
- May be too much for a classroom
For those looking for an impressively decked out workstation for their little one, the Mecor series delivers.
These are great for your child’s room as a place for them to do their homework, read, or create artwork for fun. The chair and desk are both adjustable in height so they can sit properly and the desk can grow with them and is meant for ages three to 15.
The desktop can be angled using a turn knob that lifts the surface like a drafting table to reduce eye strain and improve egonomics. The rising surface also reveals storage underneath.
The stationary section of the desk has a cup holder and organizer slots. That covers the features for the most basic model of the Mecor desk which is available in grey.
There’s also a model with a built-in LED study lamp with three brightness levels as well as a tablet stand. It comes in blue, pink, and grey.
If you’d prefer more storage, another model swaps out the lamp and tablet holder for an attached bookshelf. this one comes in blue and pink.
Find more Mecor Kid Desk Workstations information and reviews here.
The importance of proper student desks.
According to researchers at the University of Belgrade, the ergonomics of how children sit at school is so critically important to their health because the posture habits they develop at this young age will be very difficult for them to break even by the time they are teenagers.
Poor posture can lead to back pain, breathing problems, weak core stability, digestive issues, and according to the Rush University Medical Center, "actually change the way your spine grows."
Beyond the obvious importance of keeping your students physically healthy, student performance is closely tied to physical comfort. In addition physical effects, poor ergonomics can result in lower concentration levels and memory difficulties--all leading to deficits in learning performance.
Finding the right chair for your students can have a huge impact on their future both physically and academically.
Adjustability. Because every student is different, having a desk and chair that is adjustable is the ideal. These models generally have a higher price point but are worth it for their ability to customize the height and angle to fit the specific needs of each child.
Shape. When choosing school desks, consider the flexibility you'll want with how you can arrange desks. Square shapes are nice for creating block tables. Angles desks are a better choice for creating discussion circles.
Mobility. How much do you plan to move the workspaces around? If the classroom set up is always in flux, consider getting something on wheels.
Storage. If bookboxes are a must, don't compromise on storage space because you'll only end up scrambling to make up the lack later on.
Surface. These days some desks are skipping the laminate top for chalkboard or whiteboard which can reduce paper waste significantly.
