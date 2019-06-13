9 Best Student Desks for Your Classroom

Embrace and harness your students’ movement with Alphabetter desks which have adjustable height and unique fidget bar.

You may have seen these Safco Alphabetter desks on the news as they have taken some schools by storm. These adjustable desks are made of super-durable 16 gauge steel that allow you to provide a work station for either sitting or standing. The standing height is also ideal to go with their adjustable Alphabetter Stools so students can easily switch from standing to sitting without needing to change the desk height.

One of the neatest features of these is the swinging fidget bar. This footrest can be moved like a pendulum giving students something to do with their feet when sitting or standing. By having a way to keep moving and expend their pent up energy, students are better able to focus on learning. Check out the news segment below to see them in action.

The Alphabetter desk has a built-in storage shelf as well as an optional bookbox. If you’d rather skip it, it is available without a bookbox.

This model has a dry erase workspace so students can draw and write directly on their desks which saves paper waste and is simply more fun. There’s a pencil holder rim along three sides of the desk so there’s plenty of room for different colored dry erase markers. It’s also available with a non-whiteboard surface.

With a height range of 26 inches tall to 42 inches tall, this can suit a wide range of ages, up to adults.