19 Best Weathervanes for Your Home & Garden

Imagine a majestic blue heron, flying in to land on your roof. This realistic copper heron weathervane is the ideal choice for heron lovers everywhere. It has such detailed features and comes in an equally majestic size, measuring at 38 inches tall when assembled.

The pure copper bird has the look of authentic aged copper, with the same Blue Verde℠ finish as a number of others featured. It flies atop an arrow, directionals and a globe all with that same aged finish. The proprietary single point of contact mechanism allows the heron to turn easily in the smallest breeze.

The large size makes it stand out on even larger buildings, although adding it to a tall pole in a natural setting would be another beautiful way to display this piece of art. If you plan to mount it on the roof, you will need a roof mount. This smaller verdigris copper heron weathervane comes with a roof mount included. It flies in at just 17 inches high – the perfect scale for a smaller cottage or guest house.

For a size that’s somewhere in between, this graceful blue heron weathervane is the ideal choice. The two smaller sizes don’t include the arrow above the directionals. For us, that makes the big one our most coveted.

These weathervanes will last for decades as this writer can attest. I sent one as a gift for my senior parents, and it has now landed in my back yard 20 years later and still looking beautiful.